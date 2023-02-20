FARMINGTON – With powerhouse program Hillsboro looking unstoppable, the focus for many coaches at the Class 3, District 1 boys wrestling tournament was on maximizing individual prospects.

The primary goal at this postseason stage rested on building a healthy contingent for the state meet by producing top-four results in any particular weight division.

The consolation semifinals often create more anxiety and pressure than title showdowns under a simple premise. Either win and advance or lose and miss the grand event.

Farmington celebrated 10 state qualifiers and landed second among 15 schools on Saturday, while top-ranked Hillsboro set the standard in record fashion.

The Hawks, last year’s Class 3 state runner-up, crowned 10 separate district bracket champions and pushed all 14 varsity wrestlers through for the first time in school history.

Hillsboro amassed a remarkable total of 328 points. Farmington had 196 ½ as a distant second place, yet finished far ahead of a remaining field that included North County in 10th.

Of the four spots atop the podium not belonging to Hillsboro, the 120-pound accolade was captured by Farmington standout sophomore Presley Johnson.

Johnson registered two falls and a 19-3 technical fall from the top line, and improved to 36-3 following his successful duel with Jordan Penick of Hillsboro.

After securing a standing waistlock late in the second period, Johnson swept a leg and began turning Penick into the eventual pin upon crashing backward to the surface.

Johnson was joined in the finals by teammates Aiden Hahn (106), Zeke Moreland (132), Kyeler Aders (150) and Owen Birkner (31-8), whose title hopes were all derailed by Hillsboro foes.

Trace Dunlap (144), Ethan Turner (157) and Rowdy Vaugh (215) each closed the tournament on back-to-back victories for third place. Zach Dennis (126) and Oakley Johns (113) finished fourth for the Knights.

Dunlap competed in arguably the most exciting match of the entire two-day tournament against Hunter Adams of De Soto, but confusion among officials clouded the finish in heated controversy.

Both wrestlers survived near falls in regulation of their state bubble match, which progressed through three overtime periods with the score remaining even at 8-8.

Dunlap alertly rolled off his shoulder before Adams could be credited for a near fall, and the intense encounter moved into an ultimate tiebreaker with Dunlap starting in top position.

Adams, who nearly executed a reversal in the second overtime, separated the clasped hands of Dunlap and began to turn his upright body for a winning escape just as time expired.

One referee raised the hand of Adams, who began to celebrate as a raucous crowd of supporters roared in approval just a few feet from the mat.

Farmington coaches vehemently argued that the buzzer had sounded before the escape was completed, and eventually won their appeal following a long discussion between officials.

Dunlap was awarded the win as irate De Soto coaches and fans protested, then reset his own emotions to pin Jacob Leavitt of Sikeston for third place.

Hahn posted a fall and technical fall ahead of his loss to Carter Wallis. Moreland and Turner likewise went 2-1 on the weekend with a fall for the Knights.

Birkner powered toward his final on consecutive falls, but could not gain traction against Griffin Ray (40-3), who has committed to the University of Nebraska.

North County senior Cooper Dunn gambled the fate of his varsity career on competing against heavier competition in the 175-pound division, opting to avoid potential clashes with Ray and Birkner.

The strategy worked to perfection. Dunn punched his first ticket to state in his final opportunity as the lone qualifier from the Raiders.

He clinched the berth by pinning Malaki Farmer of De Soto at 56 seconds after a leg trip, then upgraded to third place after an escape and subsequent penalty point lifted him past Davarious Nunley of Cape Central 3-2.

Turner posted a 4-1 tourney record for Farmington, and was clutch when facing elimination. He edged Lucas Mercurio of Festus 5-4 on the bubble, and topped Owen Dalpoas of Vianney 7-5 in overtime.

Vaugh battled repeat champion Hunter Rhodes of Hillsboro to a 4-1 defeat in the semifinals, but capped his 4-1 record with a third fall and 11-1 major decision for third.

Johns bounced back from a quick semifinal loss to move forward. He controlled the leg and head of Parkway West opponent Eugene Wu, and rocked back into a side cradle for the opening-minute fall.

Dennis rebounded from a tough challenge against reigning state champion Gavin Alexander to advance with a smooth 9-0 major decision over Nehemiah Ford of Festus.

Dunn finished 4-1 in five contests, losing only to repeat champion Eddie Hines of Hillsboro, and will carry a 33-13 record into his initial state appearance.

Three more Raiders reached the precipice, but Levi Trautwein (120), Jacob Rickus (150) and Mason Lay (215) were pinned in bubble bouts.

Lay temporarily prolonged his senior season with two consolation falls after losing his opener to Vaugh. Rickus posted a pair of wins during the tournament while Trautwein went 2-2 overall.

Brady Duncan (126) picked up two falls for North County prior to being ousted.

Class 2, District 1

STE. GENEVIEVE – Freshman star Drake Meyer and resurgent junior Gage Gross topped district brackets on Saturday as Ste. Genevieve qualified 12 wrestlers for the upcoming state tournament.

The Dragons stacked up second among 15 participating teams as host of the Class 2, District 1 meet, just 15 points behind champion Sullivan. The Eagles touted three first-place individuals.

Bryant Schwent (120), Isaiah Basler (126), Mason Langeneckert (157) and Jacob Schweigert (285) figure to be medal contenders this week after reaching the finals of their district weight divisions.

Meyer continued his dominant season at 113 pounds with four consecutive falls, and improved to 39-1 with his title triumph over Blake Marlatt of St. James at 2:23.

Gross (138) missed nearly two months of action due to injury, but has returned in time for a postseason run after taking fourth in the state as a freshman.

His toughest test of the weekend came at the semifinal stage. Gross secured an overtime takedown to get past Dominic Ransom of Sullivan, then pinned Gavin Shoemate of St. Clair.

Basler narrowly missed a district crown of his own in a 7-6 loss to Josh Hurt of Herculaneum. Schwent split his two matches at the event, both ending via fall.

Langeneckert was only stopped by unbeaten St. Clair standout Brock Woodcock (49-0), and Schweigert pinned his first two opponents before being topped in the final.

Evan Winters (144) fought through a first-round loss by injury default to pin four straight opponents and claim third place for Ste. Genevieve.

Jace Amschler (106) and Dalton McBride (190) each notched third-place falls after surviving their bubble matches. Owen Drury (132), Madden Wolk (165) and Gabe Willett (175) each took fourth at 2-2 overall.

Two members of the Central boys program – William Nick (106) and Sam Mullins (113) – extended their respective seasons while three teammates finished one victory short.

Nick placed second out of five entrants in his weight division, notching a 5-3 semifinal win. Mullins was fourth at 2-2 overall, punching his state ticket with a fall late in the second period.

Austin Hassell (120), Mathew Clark (132) and Cole Crocker (138) narrowly missed the state cut for the Rebels. Clark registered a 13-4 major decision and fall at 37 seconds in consolation rounds.

Aden Martinez earned a return state bid for Potosi by finishing runner-up at 215 pounds. He posted two falls and a 3-1 overtime win before dropping a 10-6 decision to Jeremiah Rodriguez of Sullivan.

Draven Griffen (165), Garrett Hale (138), Landon Sprous (144) and Steven Riddell (150) each won single matches ahead of elimination for the Trojans.

Class 1, District 1

NEW MADRID, Mo. – Valle Catholic finished second behind host New Madrid County Central among 15 assigned schools at the Class 1, District 1 tournament on Saturday.

Joseph Flieg (132) and Jayce Bales (165) sealed individual district titles, and the Warriors secured nine qualifiers for the state meet starting Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

Kaden Gegg (106), Kalan Fallert (120), Conner Clanton (126), Wil Kuehn (138) and Gavyn Joggerst (150) were also finalists. Tucker Bertrand (175) and Espn Reed (285) won their third-place matches.

Flieg continued a superb senior season by improving to 35-2 overall. His podium match against Parker Lemmons of Notre Dame marked a third straight first-period fall in the tournament.

Bales faced one actual opponent following a double bye, pinning Phoenix Tomo of Brentwood in the semifinal round. He received a medical forfeit in the final.

Gegg (36-6), the Valle Catholic leader in victories this season, finished 1-1 with a fall before dropping a 9-2 decision.

Fallert was disqualified from his title bout after pinning two previous foes. Conner Clanton advanced safely with consecutive favorable decisions of 8-1 and 7-2.

Kuehn collected the first of two wins in dramatic fashion with a takedown and near fall in overtime at the quarterfinal stage. Joggerst reached his final on a 16-0 technical fall and third-period pin.

Reed posted three falls at the two-day event, and Bertrand equaled his 3-1 showing two falls and a key 8-5 decision during his state bubble match.