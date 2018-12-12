FARMINGTON – Drew Felker was completely undeterred despite dealing with two early stoppages to patch a cut on the bridge of his nose.
The freshman competitor went on to control his 132-pound match, and recorded the second of five falls by the Farmington wrestling team on Tuesday night.
Kyle Crawford, Colby Vinson, Judd Cunningham and Dalton Berg pinned their respective opponents in the first period as the Knights secured a 47-27 dual victory over Poplar Bluff.
Felker built an 8-3 lead through two minutes, and capitalized on a leg takedown by turning the shoulder of Vince Kelley for a fall that spotted Farmington a 29-0 lead.
Fellow freshman Dayton Boyd (106) started the night with a relentless 17-2 technical fall, capped by an instant reversal while beginning the third period from the down position.
Austin Wadlow (113) and Robbie Simmons (126) received forfeit wins for Farmington around an efficient 22-second victory by Kyle Crawford (120).
Poplar Bluff narrowed the team score to 35-24 after Justin Mitchell picked up a bye at 160 ahead of wins by teammates John Smothers and Wyatt Lazalier.
Cunningham (195) needed just one takedown to answer for the Knights at the 1:31 mark, driving Luke Welborn to the mat from a standing position after clutching his left ankle.
Dalton Berg (220) was next in action, and locked the left arm of Gavyn Hays behind his back before executing the shoulder turn. Berg improved to 12-1 on the season in just 42 seconds.
Perhaps the three most competitive and entertaining bouts favored Poplar Bluff, but not without an aggressive push by the Knights in defeat.
Lazalier (182) escaped a dangerous situation on his back to score a narrow 9-8 decision over Rothman Harris after three lead changes occurred in a thrilling third period.
Lazalier had his grip broken for a second time in the closing seconds after executing a standing go-ahead reversal but regained control of Harris’ ankle just in time to avoid surrendering the tying escape.
Harris used his leg drive and momentum to power Lazalier to the deck for a brief advantage after the first period ended with a 4-4 tie.
Knights junior Smokey Branch (145) established a 3-1 edge in his match against Kade Richardson, but yielded an escape after starting the third period on top.
Richardson pounced for the leading takedown with about one minute remaining, and rode out the remaining time to prevail 4-3 as Branch momentarily carried him on his back.
Chase Berg chose a particular moment to attack in overtime of the heavyweight contest, but Kendrick Gordon dodged the single-leg shoot and earned sudden victory with a waistlock.
Vinson (152) patiently shifted his weight to hold down the second shoulder of Colton Jackson following a lengthy near fall at 1:20 to collect six more Farmington points.
Match Results:
106 – Dayton Boyd (F) tech fall Gatlin Taylor, 17-2, 4:04
113 – Austin Wadlow (F) win by forfeit
120 – Kyle Crawford (F) fall Gage Engram, 0:24
126 – Robbie Simmons (F) win by forfeit
132 – Drew Felker (F) fall Vince Kelley, 3:08
138 – Garrett McClure (PB) fall Andrew Lappe, 3:20
145 – Kade Richardson (PB) dec Smokey Branch, 4-3
152 – Colby Vinson (F) fall Colton Jackson, 1:20
160 – Justin Mitchell (PB) win by forfeit
170 – John Smothers (PB) fall Kael Krause, 0:22
182 – Wyatt Lazalier (PB) dec Rothman Harris, 9-8
195 – Judd Cunningham (F) fall Luke Welborn, 1:31
220 – Dalton Berg (F) fall Gavyn Hays, 0:42
285 – Kendrick Gordon (PB) dec Chase Berg, 3-1 SV
Central Triangular
PARK HILLS – Central wrestlers Michael Obenauer (145) and Blake Bolin (152) recorded consecutive first-period falls against both Festus and Notre Dame during a tri-match on Tuesday night.
The Rebels received eight wins via forfeit in a 66-15 triumph over Notre Dame, but were edged 45-32 as Festus dominated the larger weight classes.
Cody Skaggs pinned his opponent at the 5:34 mark to give Central an 11th victory against the Bulldogs after Obenauer and Bolin quickly prevailed.
The Rebels claimed six straight matches against Festus in a team loss, starting when Josh Countryman collected a 13-8 decision at 120 pounds.
Kade Willis (126) followed with a technical fall, improving to 8-0 overall, and Garrett Smith (138) scored a pin after Levi O’Dell (132) was awarded a bye.
Central 66, Notre Dame 15
106 – Karlee LaChance (C) win by forfeit
113 – Owen Dowdy (ND) win by forfeit
120 – Josh Countryman (C) win by forfeit
126 – Kade Willis (C) win by forfeit
132 – Garrett Smith (C) win by forfeit
138 – Evan Dowdy (ND) fall Levi O’Dell, 5:14
145 – Michael Obenauer (C) fall Tyson Legrand, 0:41
152 – Blake Bolin (C) fall Aaron Deken, 1:15
160 – Xander Burke (C) win by forfeit
170 – Cody Skaggs (C) fall Alex Diebold, 5:34
182 – Dylan Bomar (ND) dec Bo Brakefield, 3-2 UTB
195 – Joshua Whaley (C) win by forfeit
220 – Wyatt Crady (C) win by forfeit
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) win by forfeit
Festus 45, Central 32
106 – Austin Neff (F) fall Karlee LaChance, 3:28
113 – Dillon French (F) win by forfeit
120 – Josh Countryman (C) dec Zack Naucke, 13-8
126 – Kade Willis (C) tech fall Andrew Nahlik, 21-5, 4:14
132 – Garrett Smith (C) fall Braden Kellog, 3:07
138 – Levi O’Dell (C) win by forfeit
145 – Michael Obenauer (C) fall Timothy Alley, 1:48
152 – Blake Bolin (C) fall Jaden Pfiffner, 0:33
160 – Luke Shaver (F) fall Garrett Ridgon, 0:32
170 – Jordan Banks (F) fall Cody Skaggs, 1:45
182 – Jacob Cortez (F) fall Bo Brakefield, 2:12
195 – Justus Labrayer (F) dec Joshua Whaley, 9-6
220 – Lance Keys (F) win by forfeit
285 – Reese Montgomery (F) fall Michael Weinhold, 3:24
Sullivan Triangular
SULLIVAN, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve recorded five falls to make the difference in scoring while splitting the 14 weight divisions evenly with North County on Tuesday night.
Ty Brown needed only 15 seconds, and Clayton Vaughn required just 23 to prevail for the Dragons, who emerged 41-37 in a tri-match at Sullivan.
Christian Hale, Grant Staffen and Noah Odgen pinned their respective foes for Ste. Genevieve. Jacob Dickens capped off a technical fall in two minutes, 45 seconds.
Jonathon Coroama and Anthony Wilson scored falls for North County, while Jordan Borseth notched a 15-5 major decision and Dalton Gullett picked up a 7-4 win.
Cody White took the 106-pound bout when Gavin Gross suffered an injury.
Sullivan defeated Ste. Genevieve 34-33 and North County 39-36 to narrowly sweep the evening.
Ste. Genevieve 41, North County 37
106 – Cody White (NC) def. Gavin Gross, injury default
113 – David Coroama (NC) win by forfeit
120 – Dalton McNeal (SG) win by forfeit
126 – Jonathon Coroama (NC) fall Lucas Smith, 0:55
132 – Jacob Dickens (SG) tech fall Chris Singleton, 22-5, 2:45
138 – Jordan Borseth (NC) maj dec Kaleb Myracle, 15-5
145 – Grant Staffen (SG) fall Kyle Cresswell, 2:12
152 – Noah Ogden (SG) fall Austin DeClue, 1:38
160 – Anthony Wilson (NC) fall Andrew Wolk, 1:47
170 – Dalton Gullett (NC) dec Josh Schmidt, 7-4
182 – Jase Odle (NC) win by forfeit
195 – Ty Brown (SG) fall Austin Carver, 0:15
220 – Christian Hale (SG) fall Stevie Pryor, 2:47
285 – Clayton Vaughn (SG) fall Jaxon Nash, 0:23
Sullivan 34, Ste. Genevieve 33
106 – Dillon Witt (S) dec Gavin Gross, 7-0
113 – Double Open
120 – Dalton McNeal (SG) win by forfeit
126 – Ty Shetley (S) fall Lucas Smith, 5:08
132 – Genevieve Nickelson (SG) win by forfeit
138 – Maggie Myracle (SG) fall Jonathan Kyrgiel, 5:12
145 – Grant Staffen (SG) fall Ethan Kyrgiel, 1:22
152 – Kobie Blankenship (S) maj dec Noah Ogden, 9-0
160 – Ian Kilburn (S) fall Andrew Wolk, 2:41
170 – Isaac Peregoy (S) fall Josh Schmidt, 4:34
182 – Evan Shetley (S) win by forfeit
195 – Ty Brown (SG) dec Luke Landwehr, 5-1
220 – Christian Hale (SG) win by forfeit
285 – Tristan Brown (S) dec Clayton Vaughn, 7-6
Sullivan 39, North County 36
106 – Dillon Witt (S) maj dec Cody White, 12-0
113 – David Coroama (NC) win by forfeit
120 – Mikayla Whatley (NC) win by forfeit
126 – Jonathon Coroma (NC) dec Ty Shetley, 9-8
132 – Amos Littrell (NC) win by forfeit
138 – Chris Singleton (NC) dec Jonathan Krygiel, 6-2
145 – Kyle Cresswell (NC) fall Ethan Krygiel, 2:58
152 – Kobie Blankenship (S) fall Austin DeClue, 1:14
160 – Ian Kilburn (S) fall Anthony Wilson, 3:26
170 – Isaac Peregoy (S) fall Dalton Gullett, 1:26
182 – Evan Shetley (S) fall Jase Odle, 0:55
195 – Luke Landwehr (S) fall Austin Carver, 5:37
220 – Stevie Pryor (NC) win by forfeit
285 – Tristan Brown (S) fall Jaxon Nash, 0:22
