Farmington wrestlers pin down Pacific, Poplar Bluff

FARMINGTON – Bryce Buchanan was listed on the program as one of two possible candidates to occupy the 160-pound slot in the Farmington boys wrestling lineup on Tuesday.

Head coach John Krause elected to give the sophomore a second chance at the heavier 170 designation after dropping his previous bout of a triangular match against Pacific.

The vote of confidence benefited the Knights as Buchanan executed a spinning takedown and three-point near fall off the opening whistle against Poplar Bluff opponent Marcus McFarland.

Buchanan added a reversal before the first period expired, and delivered a pivotal fall moments later to help Farmington salvage a 37-30 team victory over the resilient Mules.

Dayton Boyd and Trace Dunlap bolstered the collective effort with early falls, and heavyweight Clayton Barber had the clinching major decision to secure an evening sweep.

Farmington began its activity with a 47-30 outcome against Pacific. It was their second clash in four days after the Knights handled the Indians in a round-robin dual tournament over the weekend.