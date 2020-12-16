Farmington wrestlers pin down Pacific, Poplar Bluff

FARMINGTON – Bryce Buchanan was listed on the program as one of two possible candidates to occupy the 160-pound slot in the Farmington boys wrestling lineup on Tuesday.
Head coach John Krause elected to give the sophomore a second chance at the heavier 170 designation after dropping his previous bout of a triangular match against Pacific.
The vote of confidence benefited the Knights as Buchanan executed a spinning takedown and three-point near fall off the opening whistle against Poplar Bluff opponent Marcus McFarland.
Buchanan added a reversal before the first period expired, and delivered a pivotal fall moments later to help Farmington salvage a 37-30 team victory over the resilient Mules.
Dayton Boyd and Trace Dunlap bolstered the collective effort with early falls, and heavyweight Clayton Barber had the clinching major decision to secure an evening sweep.
Farmington began its activity with a 47-30 outcome against Pacific. It was their second clash in four days after the Knights handled the Indians in a round-robin dual tournament over the weekend.
McFarland scored a double-leg lunge from behind to begin the second period, but Buchanan powered to his knees, spun into a seated headlock and forced him to the surface for the sudden win.
Those six points extended the Farmington team lead to 27-15. Senior Judd Cunningham (182) followed with a backward throw and immediate pounce for another second-period fall.
Cunningham defended a single-leg shot, and circled the nimble and dangerous Desmond Howell to begin a string of three takedowns after building a 5-2 lead through the first period.
Poplar Bluff answered with Riley Slater riding out mutli-time state qualifier Kael Krause for a 5-3 decision after dodging an errant dive for an ankle and securing go-ahead control with one minute left.
Gavyn Hays (220) further closed the gap to 33-24 by pinning Peyton Simily, but Barber overpowered the upper body of Logan Ringstaff for two extended near falls and a 10-0 shutout.
Two thrilling battles unfolded in successive matches near the middle of the card as Knights junior Drew Felker edged Luca Robertson 4-2 before Ben Colclasure nipped Brady Cook 7-6 for the Mules.
Felker (138), who sustained a bloody nose while staying mostly vertical over the first three minutes, hopped out of bounds with his free leg to protect a 2-1 lead early in the third period.
Robertson attempted a leg scissors around the shoulders while draped on the back of Felker, but was countered on a subtle turn for the decisive points.
Blake Cook provided another bright spot at 132 pounds for Farmington by vanquishing both of his foes in convincing second-period falls.
Pacific lost the dual by 17 points, and surrendered 18 in three open weight classes as Nate Schnur (126), Boyd (113) and Barber each received forfeits.
Simily wasted no time finalizing his victory in 35 seconds, and Cunningham needed only 55 seconds to achieve his first of two pins on the night.
Krause (195) seized control against Blake McKay with a reversal and two-point near fall after starting the second period from the down position.
Krause grabbed a side headlock early in the third, and promptly fell back to ground McKay before nudging his near arm upward for a winning turn at the 4:32 mark.
Felker dominated Ian Sizemore for a 15-0 technical fall. Pacific pushed back with 24 straight points on regular falls from Callum Sitek, Colton Thompson, Nick Sater and Dominic Calvin.
Freshman Caraline Klump posted two wins for the Farmington girls during their abbreviated dual showdowns, but Pacific prevailed 18-6 and Poplar Bluff triumphed 18-12.
Klump shifted her position between Pacific opponent Cailyn McDonald and the edge of the circle, then trapped the left shoulder and head together to earn a second-period fall.
Macy Carylon bounced back from an earlier defeat to pin McKayla Brown of Poplar Bluff at 1:42 after gaining leverage between her shoulder and the mat to complete a gradual turn.
The most competitive girls bout of the night saw Breann Thresher top Knights senior Gillian Cummins with three seconds left in regulation.
Cummins balanced on one foot to drive her opponent down for the first of consecutive early takedowns. Thresher pulled even in points at 8-8 on a twisting tackle and initial near fall in the third period.
Boys Results:
Farmington 47, Pacific 30
106 – Double Open
113 – Dayton Boyd (F) won by forfeit
120 – Ethan Flaherty (P) fall Zach Dennis, 3:10
126 – Nate Schnur (F) won by forfeit
132 – Blake Cook (F) fall Warren Fiedler, 3:15
138 – Drew Felker (F) tech fall Ian Sizemore, 15-0, 4:36
145 – Callum Sitek (P) fall Trace Dunlap, 2:48
152 – Colton Thompson (P) fall Brady Cook, 3:04
160 – Nick Sater (P) fall Bryce Kathcart, 3:04
170 – Dominic Calvin (P) fall Bryce Buchanan, 1:57
182 – Judd Cunningham (F) fall Nick Wedemeier, 0:55
195 – Kael Krause (F) fall Blake McKay, 4:33
220 – Peyton Simily (F) fall Nathaniel Knaff, 0:35
285 – Clayton Barber (F) won by forfeit
Farmington 37, Poplar Bluff 30
106 – Gatlin Taylor (PB) won by forfeit
113 – Double Open
120 – Dayton Boyd (F) fall Alex Bass, 1:10
126 – Gavin Hicks (PB) fall Nate Schnur, 1:19
132 – Blake Cook (F) fall Jakob Hopkins, 3:26
138 – Trace Dunlap (F) fall Dace Wisdom, 1:11
145 – Drew Felker (F) dec Luca Robertson, 4-2
152 – Ben Colclasure (PB) dec Brady Cook, 7-6
160 – Justin Mitchell (PB) fall Bryce Kathcart, 2:49
170 – Bryce Buchanan (F) fall Marcus MacFarland, 2:30
182 – Judd Cunningham (F) fall Desmond Howell, 3:47
195 – Riley Sater (PB) dec Kael Krause, 5-3
220 – Gavyn Hays (PB) fall Peyton Simily, 1:40
285 – Clayton Barber (F) maj dec Logan Ringstaff, 10-0
Girls Results:
Pacific 18, Farmington 6
122 – Zoe Fisher (P) fall Gillian Cummins, 1:35
132 – Caraline Klump (F) fall Cailyn McDonald, 3:30
151 – Emmaline Steel (P) fall Macy Carylon, 1:09
195 – Alyssa Sigler (P) fall Hannah Fuller, 5:24
Poplar Bluff 18, Farmington 12
117 – Breann Thresher (PB) fall Gillian Cummins, 5:57
127 – Alexis Rowland (PB) won by forfeit
132 – Caraline Klump (F) won by forfeit
151 – Macy Carylon (F) fall McKayla Brown, 1:42
195 – Shyla Miller (PB) fall Hannah Fuller, 0:33
BOYS WRESTLING
Ste. Genevieve 37, Sullivan 34
SULLIVAN, Mo. – Nathan Selby scratched for every point of a 12-11 decision that helped swing the final outcome of a road dual toward Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday evening.
The Dragons generated five separate falls from Gage Gross (1130, Gavin Gross (132), Ethan Ogden (170), Elijah Holifield (182) and Ryan Schmelzle (285) to edge Sullivan 37-34.
Sullivan benefited from first-period pins by Dominic Ransom and Wyatt Medlock, and received the lone forfeit awarded by either side. Both teams were open at 106 pounds.
Kaleb Myracle (160) earned a timely 13-0 major decision for Ste. Genevieve in the ensuing bout after Eagles standout Ty Shetley posted a dominant 9-0 shutout.
Match Results:
106 – Double Open
113 – Gage Gross (SG) fall Curtis Rail, 1:10
120 – Dominic Ransom (SU) fall Bryant Schwent, 1:20
126 – Dillon Witt (SU) fall Dalton McNeal, 3:57
132 – Gavin Gross (SG) fall Sam Hect, 3:51
138 – Draysen Nolie (SU) fall Justin Schwent, 5:21
145 – Nathan Selby (SG) dec Colton Brendel, 12-11
152 – Ty Shetley (SU) maj dec Levi Wiegand, 9-0
160 – Kaleb Myracle (SG) maj dec Dayton Skaggs, 13-0
170 – Ethan Ogden (SG) fall Bennett Sherrell, 2:48
182 – Elijah Holifield (SG) fall Jordan Rice, 2:23
195 – Wyatt Medlock (SU) fall Damien Wheeler, 0:34
220 – Kyler Martin (SU) won by forfeit
285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) fall Jeremiah Rodriguez, 3:13
