Farmington wrestlers run table past Raiders

BONNE TERRE – The Farmington boys wrestling team delivered its most dominant performance so far this season at the expense of nearest rival North County.

As one victory after another piled up Tuesday evening, the visiting Knights steadily built a commanding lead behind their significant experience edge.

And once Nate Schnur got past fellow junior Dane McCoy in a close battle ahead of four consecutive falls, Farmington turned a rare opportunity to run the table over to its heavyweights.

Taylor Odgen and Peyton Simily earned the eighth and ninth pins of the dual, and the Knights completed a clean 81-0 sweep of the card.

Matthew Wade (170) used powerful leg drive to register the fastest win at 27 seconds while Trenton Mattingly (106), Zach Dennis (126), William Rodgers (182) and Rowdy Vaugh (195) received forfeits.

North County faced a daunting challenge that quickly materialized with no seniors in the active lineup and illness factoring partially into openings at four separate weight classes.

Senior standout Dayton Boyd (113) gave Farmington a positive start during the second period against freshman Ezariah Coroama, who rolled a shoulder to resist an early near fall.

Boyd established a 16-3 lead, and avoided settling for a technical fall by vining the right leg of Coroama and pulling the left knee back into a pin combination.

The next two contested bouts concluded with the seconds ticking down in the first period. Presley Johnson controlled an arm and leg of Levi Trautwein, then used his head to burrow the torso in a winning turn at the 1:53 mark as two freshmen squared off at 120 pounds.

Blake Cook (132) utilized a side cradle to defeat Wesley Duncan just ahead of the buzzer. Schnur and McCoy followed in the only contest to last the full six minutes of regulation.

Schnur opened the scoring from the down position with a seated reversal in the second period, and blocked a late double-leg shot to protect a 6-4 decision after yielding four escapes to McCoy.

Trace Dunlap (145) had a near fall interrupted by the first-period buzzer, but reversed a successful heel sweep by Kolton Boylan before controlling both arms to secure the win at 3:52.

Drew Felker (152) kept the momentum rolling for Farmington with another second-period fall against Zachary Winton after initially attacking the legs to force his opponent upside down.

The 160-pound clash featured a patient early pace from Raiders junior Cooper Dunn and Ethan Turner before the Knights sophomore circled a missed shot for the initial points.

Turner executed a toss from a side headlock in the second period, and worked an aggressive single-leg takedown into the eventual fall after Dunn had separated his hands for an escape.

Ogden (220) drew a boisterous reaction from his teammates and coaches moments later after a sudden spinning takedown provided the opening to defeat Mason Lay in the first period.

With the shutout hopes ultimately resting on his shoulders, Farmington senior Peyton Simily scored first against Charles Benscoter and shifted his chest to force the freshman downward from a bridge to seal the match.

Match Results:

106 – Trenton Mattingly (F) won by forfeit

113 – Dayton Boyd (F) fall Ezariah Coroama, 3:41

120 – Presley Johnson (F) fall Levi Trautwein, 1:53

126 – Zach Dennis (F) won by forfeit

132 – Blake Cook (F) fall Wesley Duncan, 1:58

138 – Nate Schnur (F) dec Dane McCoy, 6-4

145 – Trace Dunlap (F) fall Kolton Boylan, 3:52

152 – Drew Felker (F) fall Zachary Winton, 3:12

160 – Ethan Turner (F) fall Cooper Dunn, 3:41

170 – Matthew Wade (F) fall Blaine Volner, 0:26

182 – William Rodgers (F) won by forfeit

195 – Rowdy Vaugh (F) won by forfeit

220 – Taylor Ogden (F) fall Mason Lay, 1:11

285 – Peyton Simily (F) fall Charles Benscoter, 2:54

Valle Catholic 51, Central 18

PARK HILLS – Tim Okenfuss and Eli Rowles completed falls in the opening minute on Tuesday evening as Valle Catholic topped Central 51-18 in a dual meet.

Connor Clanton (126), Joseph Flieg (132), Josh Bieser (160) and Tucker Bertrand (170) each pinned their respective opponents for the visiting Warriors.

Kaden Gegg (106) opened with a 12-8 decision over Samuel Mullins while Jacob Calbreath (195) and Noah Elbert (220) received forfeits.

Central notched three falls in the second period from Austin Hassell (120), Nycholas White (138) and Joshua Tesreau (145).

Both teams were open at 113 and 285 pounds.

Match Results:

106 – Kaden Gegg (V) dec Samuel Mullins, 12-8

113 – Double Open

120 – Austin Hassell (C) fall Wil Kuehn, 3:31

126 – Connor Clanton (V) fall Cole Crocker, 2:59

132 – Joseph Flieg (V) fall Scott Sikes, 1:53

138 – Nycholas White (C) fall Gavyn Joggerst, 3:57

145 – Joshua Tesreau (C) fall Payton Hebelie, 2:22

152 – Eli Rowles (V) fall Garrett McDowell, 0:50

160 – Josh Bieser (V) fall Hunter Settles, 5:11

170 – Tucker Bertrand (V) fall Kaden Boren, 2:59

182 – Tim Okenfuss (V) fall Landon Schoffstall, 0:21

195 – Jacob Calbreath (V) won by forfeit

220 – Noah Elbert (V) won by forfeit

285 – Double Open

