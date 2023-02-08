FARMINGTON – Zach Dennis held on for a 2-1 decision and three crucial points at 126 pounds on Tuesday night, as the Farmington boys wrestling team won its home finale.

Farmington captured seven of the 13 contested bouts to edge Jefferson City 35-34. Owen Birkner (175) delivered an 8-0 shutout that helped decide the dual outcome.

Trace Dunlap (144) and Rowdy Vaugh (215) notched the lone falls for the Knights, and Aiden Hahn (106) was given a medical forfeit that factored heavily into the victory.

Presley Johnson (120) picked up a 22-10 major decision while Zeke Moreland (132) and Chase Buchanan (165) earned tighter decisions for Farmington.

Makoa Castillo (113), Deegan Mitchell (138), Cameron McKee (150), Joseph Kuster (157) and Cohen Davis (190) of Jefferson City pinned their respective opponents.

Match Results:

106 – Aiden Hahn (FA) won by forfeit

113 – Makoa Castillo (JC) fall Oakley Johns, 1:06

120 – Presley Johnson (FA) maj dec Dominic Stafford, 22-10

126 – Zach Dennis (FA) dec Elijah Teiberis, 2-1

132 – Zeke Moreland (FA) dec Eric Mejia, 5-2

138 – Deegan Mitchell (JC) fall Jace Amsden, 3:00

144 – Trace Dunlap (FA) fall Braden Werdehausen, 2:55

150 – Cameron McKee (JC) all Nate Schnur, 3:12

157 – Joseph Kuster (JC) fall Kyeler Aders, 0:15

165 – Chase Buchanan (FA) dec Cecil Kamara, Jr., 12-8

175 – Owen Birkner (FA) maj dec Luke Mosley, 8-0

190 – Cohen Davis (JC) fall William Rodgers, 3:47

215 – Rowdy Vaugh (FA) fall Gideon Duren, 1:58

285 – Luke Jenkins (JC) maj dec Logan Earhart, 9-0