Farmington wrestling team tops district field

Skaggs (170) saved his season with a fall at 3:30, then punctuated another just 13 seconds into the second period for a third-place triumph.

Also advancing from Central in fourth were William Mayberry (160), Kobe Bolin (120), Troy Harris (195) and Michael Weinhold (285).

Ste. Genevieve stood five points behind Central through day two of district action, but boasted eight state qualifiers and a pair of champions.

Gross (113) only wrestled twice as top seed, earning a couple of second-period falls. Jacob Dickens (138) got his third victory of the meet by edging Jalen McKee of University City 5-3 in the title match.

Dalton McNeal (120) placed second to 41-1 Brock Woodcock of St. Clair, while Bret Bieser (160) and Nathan won third-place matches for the Dragons via first-period falls.

Dale Propst (182) outlasted his opponent 6-4 for third place, while Ryan Schmelzle (285) achieved a similar tournament result by topping Weinhold 6-2.

Levi Wiegand (145) competing in a whopping six matches at the event, and prevailed in four of them with two falls earned to advance in fourth position.