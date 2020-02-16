Farmington wrestling team tops district field

FARMINGTON – Four individual bracket winners helped the Farmington wrestling team repeat as Class 3, District 1 champions with far less stress this time at the conclusion.
Austin Wadlow, Kyle Crawford, Smokey Branch and Judd Cunningham topped the awards podium in their weight classes on Saturday amid familiar surroundings at Black Knight Fieldhouse.
Ten Knights qualified for the upcoming MSHSAA state tournament, which begins Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, by posting top-four bracket results over the weekend.
Farmington held off Hillsboro by a sizable margin of 26 points after having to wait until the 220-pound final to realize their ultimate fate last winter. North County was eighth in team scoring.
Wadlow (120) will chase another state crown with a 29-3 record. He completed a quarterfinal pin that required just 24 seconds, and defeated Jonathon Coroama of North County 8-2.
Crawford (126) and Branch (145) were also 3-0 in the tournament, and closed their final matches with convincing falls – Crawford at 1:32 and Branch at 2:59.
Cunningham (182) pinned three straight opponents prior to his 5-2 championship decision over Chris Butts of Windsor. He leads the Knights with 36 wins entering state competition.
Three more Knights appeared in title contests. Dayton Boyd (113) advanced with two falls before being pinned by Ryan Criddle of Cape Central.
Blake Cook (132) notched a 13-0 major decision, and Drew Felker (138) spiked a 17-2 technical fall in the quarterfinal stage. Both would finish runner-up to champions from Hillsboro.
Royce Harris (195) registered four victories in five matches, and pinned Justus Labrayere during the second period after covering two previous foes.
Twin brother Rothman Harris (220) returned from injury just in time to rejoin the active Farmington roster, and likewise took third in a narrow 4-3 decision.
Kael Krause (170) ended the tourney 3-2 in fourth place, and clinched state inclusion by surviving a 3-2 decision in the consolation semifinal round.
Coroama (120) headlines a list of four North County team members to extend their respective seasons after reaching the final with two pins and an 11-5 decision.
Senior standout Cody White missed the state cut after officially forfeiting his semifinal and consolation bouts at 113 pounds. He cruised through the first two round with a fall and 20-5 tech.
Jordan Borseth (145) notched a fall at 1:48, and Chris Singleton (126) grabbed a 10-7 decision in third-place victories for the Raiders. Amos Littrell (132) landed fourth and will join them at Mizzou Arena.
Class 2, District 1
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Kade Willis and fellow junior Austin Carver secured individual crowns, and helped Central compile a strong contingent of nine state qualifiers.
The Rebels lined up third among 16 assigned programs, and were further bolstered by bracket finalists Austin Hassell and Blake Bolin plus a third-place showing from Cody Skaggs.
Willis, who was second in the state last season at 126 pounds, began his latest postseason run at 132 with three consecutive pins, including a title win over Wyatt Parker of Dexter at 2:34.
Carver (220) capped his bracket championship just before the second period concluded. He also had a semifinal pin after getting through the quarterfinals on a 13-2 major decision.
Hassell (113) dominated two tech falls before dropping a bout to Gavin Gross of Ste. Genevieve in the final, and Bolin (152) earned a 5-2 semifinal decision ahead of a 9-2 defeat.
Skaggs (170) saved his season with a fall at 3:30, then punctuated another just 13 seconds into the second period for a third-place triumph.
Also advancing from Central in fourth were William Mayberry (160), Kobe Bolin (120), Troy Harris (195) and Michael Weinhold (285).
Ste. Genevieve stood five points behind Central through day two of district action, but boasted eight state qualifiers and a pair of champions.
Gross (113) only wrestled twice as top seed, earning a couple of second-period falls. Jacob Dickens (138) got his third victory of the meet by edging Jalen McKee of University City 5-3 in the title match.
Dalton McNeal (120) placed second to 41-1 Brock Woodcock of St. Clair, while Bret Bieser (160) and Nathan won third-place matches for the Dragons via first-period falls.
Dale Propst (182) outlasted his opponent 6-4 for third place, while Ryan Schmelzle (285) achieved a similar tournament result by topping Weinhold 6-2.
Levi Wiegand (145) competing in a whopping six matches at the event, and prevailed in four of them with two falls earned to advance in fourth position.
Potosi will send three athletes from its roster. Heavyweight Keki Ortiz finished as district runner-up in a 3-0 to Tristan Brown of Sullivan after scoring back-to-back falls.
David Coroama (126) notched a second fall to capture third place in 55 seconds, while Caleb Land (220) would up fourth with two wins and two losses.
Sullivan earned the team trophy with 206 points as Dexter followed with 173.
Class 1, District 1
ST. LOUIS – Trey Huck improved his unbeaten season record to 29-0 among four Valle Catholic wrestlers to quality for the state tournament in Class 1 on Saturday.
The Warriors placed sixth in the District 1 team standings, while reigning state champion Whitfield ran away with the title by a massive margin of 119 ½ points over runner-up New Madrid.
Huck received two byes before opening with a second-period fall in the semifinal round. He topped the 160-pound bracket with a 7-0 shutout.
Joshua Bieser (152) placed second in a tech fall defeat after reaching the title bout on a one-minute pin and 12-2 major decision.
Peyton Tucker (145) went 3-1 in the district tourney, and captured third place in a 5-3 decision. Kaden Gegg (106) was fourth in his weight class.