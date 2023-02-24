COLUMBIA, Mo. – Addison Geiler may not have been considered among the favorites in the 125-pound weight class upon her arrival for the MSHSAA Class 1 girls wrestling tournament.

But after clearing four challenging and pressure-packed hurdles, the junior exited Mizzou Arena on Thursday evening as the first state champion in the history of the Ste. Genevieve girls program.

Geiler capped her title march with a stunning upset over previously unbeaten Lauren Mills when the Festus star suffered an injury in the second period and could not continue.

Despite placing third in her district and sustaining more losses this winter than any other qualifier in her state bracket, Geiler somehow saved her best work for the grand stage.

Perseverance was perhaps the most important virtue. Her first three matches in Columbia lasted through regulation. The especially riveting semifinal round even required overtime.

Geiler trailed Emily Bischoff of Odessa 6-5 after an eventual first period, but earned an escape early in the third before pulling even at 7-7 on a massive stalling penalty with 18 seconds left.

With a berth in the final at stake, Geiler executed a takedown 42 seconds in the extra session, then turned her attention to another daunting opponent.

Mills (38-1) needed just 13 seconds to strike first in the title bout, but suffered a heart-breaking conclusion. After starting neutral in the second period, Geiler earned a quick takedown and three-point near fall for a 5-2 advantage before the action was stopped and the referee raised her hand.

Geiler was the lone medalist among six Dragons competing at the event. She opened Wednesday with a 10-1 major decision, and edged Brookelynn Meeks of Blair Oaks 4-3 in the quarterfinals.

Hailey Wheeler (145) finished one victory shy of reaching the podium after being pinned in the opening round by eventual state champion Breanne Gibbs (47-0) of Moberly.

Riley Howell of Brookfield advanced to the medal stage with a 4-0 decision after Wheeler (22-13) twice prevailed when facing elimination.

Paityn Basler (110) collected one consolation win while Ste. Genevieve teammates Hollyn Zangaro (120), Katlynn Lay (130) and Ragan Picou (135) each went 0-2 at the tournament.

Thursday also marked the varsity farewell for North County standout Brooke Bennett, who repeated her third-place result from last year while becoming a three-time state medalist.

Bennett (190) pinned four of her five opponents, including the first two quickly in identical times of 49 seconds on Wednesday, but saw her title hopes dashed in the semifinal round.

Isabella Renfro of Seneca took a 2-0 lead into the second period, and never relinquished control after Bennett chose to work from the down position.

A three-point near fall eventually widened the lead, and Renfro secured the fall a few seconds later before completing a perfect 47-0 season in the final.

Bennett, who has verbally committed to Simpson College in Iowa, rebounded by pinning regional rival Emma Steimle at the 2:04 mark Ellie Pickett of Smithville for third at 2:50.

Her 30-5 senior record included losses against state champions from Missouri, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

North County junior Memory Raker (125) lost consecutive matches by fall, as did lone Potosi qualifier Allison Missey (110) and Central junior Hannah Allen (115).

Sophomore Addisyn Gasaway (135) was crowned the first SEMO conference champion for the Central girls a few weeks ago, and emerged as their best hope for a state medal as a reigning district winner.

Payton Weese of Marceline stopped Gasaway one step away with a second-period fall. Gasaway ended her season at 39-9 after earning two wins by fall and 5-3 overtime decision during consolation rounds.

Allie England (105) dropped a fall and 14-4 major decision in her two bouts for the Lady Rebels.

Kearney earned the team title by a mere half-point margin over Brookfield.

Class 2 girls action, featuring Farmington junior Caraline Klump, got under way Friday morning.