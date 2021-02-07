Girls Wrestling: Whatley, Myracle, Ray earn district titles

Lee earned a tying reversal at 2-2 from the down position, but Whatley answered with a reversal later in the second period.

Whatley finished 4-0 on the day with two falls and a 9-0 major decision while teammates Heaven Webb, Kaylee Kluge, Belle White and Brooke Bennett each placed runner-up.

Webb (107) and Kluge (112) each started off with back-to-back falls. Webb was eventually pinned in the second period by Bellinger, and Kluge dropped a 5-2 result against Kirsten Klein of Festus.

White and Bennett wrestled two contested bouts while picking up multiple byes. Audrey Scherer of Lindbergh stopped the title hopes of White (102) at the 5:11 mark.

Myracle (195) improved to 27-1 overall by pocketing two victories. She began with a semifinal fall before working the full six minutes of regulation to defeat Bennett 6-2.

The top four finishers from each weight class in Districts 1 and 2 advanced to sectional action in St. Clair on Feb. 20. The top three from each bracket there will qualify for state in Independence.