Girls Wrestling: Whatley, Myracle, Ray earn district titles

CEDAR HILL, Mo. – Mikayla Whatley became the first state tournament qualifier from the North County girls wrestling program last year as a junior.
She is hopeful of returning with several friends in the upcoming weeks after five Lady Raiders progressed to the sectional phase on Saturday afternoon.
North County brought only six active competitors into the District 1 event, but managed to secure second place among 23 schools at Northwest High School.
Ste. Genevieve junior Maggie Myracle joined Whatley as repeat champions, and sophomore Alayna Ray gave the Central girls their initial district winner.
Northwest featured a deep squad with 11 wrestlers = seven of which made the sectional cut – and kept the team championship home with 118 points while the Lady Raiders compiled 101.
North County only trailed by two points entering the bracket finals, but the host Lions went 4-0 in third-place matches and received a title triumph from Madison Bellinger at 107 pounds to create distance.
Whatley (41-2) seized a narrow 4-3 decision over Talia Lee of Webster Groves to land atop the podium at 122 pounds, pushing her current match win streak to 34.
Lee earned a tying reversal at 2-2 from the down position, but Whatley answered with a reversal later in the second period.
Whatley finished 4-0 on the day with two falls and a 9-0 major decision while teammates Heaven Webb, Kaylee Kluge, Belle White and Brooke Bennett each placed runner-up.
Webb (107) and Kluge (112) each started off with back-to-back falls. Webb was eventually pinned in the second period by Bellinger, and Kluge dropped a 5-2 result against Kirsten Klein of Festus.
White and Bennett wrestled two contested bouts while picking up multiple byes. Audrey Scherer of Lindbergh stopped the title hopes of White (102) at the 5:11 mark.
Myracle (195) improved to 27-1 overall by pocketing two victories. She began with a semifinal fall before working the full six minutes of regulation to defeat Bennett 6-2.
The top four finishers from each weight class in Districts 1 and 2 advanced to sectional action in St. Clair on Feb. 20. The top three from each bracket there will qualify for state in Independence.
Ste. Genevieve has three wrestlers remaining in contention after Izzy Basler (127) placed second and Autumn Basler (117) wound up third on Saturday.
Izzy Basler pinned Eddyson Reeves of Herculaneum before losing to Kaylin Hornfeld of Notre Dame in the title bout. Autumn Basler notched her third fall of the event against Isabella Hartwell of De Soto.
Ray (235) had her season debut delayed until early January at the Central Invitational. Four weeks later, she made history for the Lady Rebels.
Two first-period falls were followed by a district clincher against Emily Bausworth of Northwest at the 3:25 mark as Ray bumped her record this winter to 15-3.
Central’s Karli McFarland (195) finished behind Myracle and Bennett overall, but secured third place in a rematch by avenging an earlier setback against De Soto’s Hannah Eberhardt.
Lady Rebels junior Karlee LaChance, who made a valiant return from injury last month, earned three wins among 12 entrants in the 122-pound division before Lauren Mills of Festus eliminated her 4-2.
Macy Carlyon (151) extended her season as the lone Farmington sectional qualifier, taking fourth with a 2-2 mark that included two wins by fall.
Knights freshman Caraline Klump (132) was eliminated by 13-9 decision, and freshman Allison Missey (102) was pinned twice as the solo representative from Potosi.
Dakotah Medows (122) pinned one adversary in between losses to Whatley and LaChance for Ste. Genevieve, which placed seventh while Central was ninth in the team standings.
Addie Goggin of North County, Paityn Basler of Ste. Genevieve and the Central trio of Hannah Allen, Camilla Di Domenico and Savannah Scheldberg each bowed out following two matches.
De Soto senior Jaycee Foeller continued her quest toward a third consecutive perfect season, rolling through the 174-pound group to reach 33-0.
District action for boys begins Friday in four separate enrollment classes. Central and Farmington will serve as host sites.