Hillsboro claims 11 matches against Farmington

FARMINGTON – Dayton Boyd and Blake Cook followed up their strong performances over the weekend at the Kansas City Stampede with solid victories on Wednesday night.

But the Farmington boys wrestling team was otherwise overpowered, as visiting Hillsboro posted seven straight falls to win the dual 57-15.

The card was full with no forfeited weight classes on either side, and the Hawks showed their depth by capturing 11 of the 14 contested matches.

Starting at 145 pounds, Sam Richardson, Evan Morris, Griffin Ray, Eddie Hines, Dalton Litzsinger, Aiden Petit and Wyatt Yeager each pinned their respective opponents in succession.

Knights heavyweight Peyton Simily punctuated the dual with a second-period fall.

Boyd (113) scored a fall at 1:55 over Jordan Penick and Cook (132) earned a 6-1 decision over Blake Jackson to keep Farmington within 12-9 after five bouts.

Hillsboro increased its lead when Nate Bennett edged Nate Schnur 3-1. Richardson followed by covering Drew Felker in a marquee showdown at 145 pounds.

Two more close battles landed in the Hawks’ column as Gabe Barnett topped Trenton Mattingly 7-4 and Gavin Alexander held off freshman Presley Johnson 3-0.

The Hillsboro girls prevailed by 48-0 shutout. No other information on that dual was available.

Match Results:

106 – Gabe Barnett (H) dec Trenton Mattingly, 7-4

113 – Dayton Boyd (FA) fall Jordan Penick, 1:55

120 – Gavin Alexander (H) dec Presley Johnson, 3-0

126 – Jackson Tucker (H) fall Zach Dennis, 3:52

132 – Blake Cook (FA) dec Blake Jackson, 6-1

138 – Nate Bennett (H) dec Nate Schnur (FA), 3-1

145 – Sam Richardson (H) fall Drew Felker, 4:52

152 – Evan Morris (H) fall Trace Dunlap, 5:22

160 – Griffin Ray (H) fall Ethan Turner, 4:35

170 – Eddie Hines (H) fall Matthew Wade, 2:22

182 – Dalton Litzsinger (H) fall William Rodgers, 1:06

195 – Aiden Petit (H) fall Rowdy Vaugh, 3:36

220 – Wyatt Yaeger (H) fall Taylor Ogden, 2:59

285 – Peyton Simily (FA) fall Jordan Jarvis, 2:47

