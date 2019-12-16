FARMINGTON – Drew Felker and Smokey Branch outlasted difficult opponents on Saturday to complete their respective unbeaten runs at the Farmington dual-format wrestling tournament.
The Knights posted victories over Warrenton 66-12, Sikeston 63-15, Pacific 50-30 and Lindbergh 46-27 before dropping a final showdown against powerful Carthage 36-18.
Judd Cunningham and Kael Krause also posted spotless records during the event, as Farmington saved its toughest competition for last.
Carthage registered three falls while winning seven of 13 contested bouts, and forced the Knights to scratch for every team point during six favorable decisions.
Felker (138) used a takedown as the second period expired for an eventual 7-4 victory against Davion King after pinning his four previous combatants.
Branch (145) overcame a 4-1 deficit and utilized a successful leg trip to also prevail 7-4 in double overtime against Anderson Ixcol and finish 4-0 overall.
Cunningham secured two falls among four wins, and Krause went 3-0 on three decisions while interchanged at 182 and 195 pounds during the tournament.
Royce Harris (170) pinned his first two opponents, then added a tech fall and 8-3 decision before Luke Gall of Carthage topped him 6-2.
Austin Wadlow (120) and Kyle Crawford (126) each collected two falls against Sikeston and Pacific, and equaled the 3-1 showing of teammate Colby Vinson (152).
Blake Cook (132) of Farmington suffered a narrow 4-3 loss in his attempt for an unbeaten tourney after pinning two other foes. Clayton Barber (285) went 2-2 on the day.
Parkway West Tournament
BALLWIN, Mo. – Competitors from Central and North County squared off in two championship matches during the Parkway West wrestling tournament.
Although both of those bouts ultimately favored the Raiders, the stronger team performance belonged to the Rebels, who appeared in five bracket finals on Sautrday.
William Mayberry stamped his individual title at 160 pounds by completing a fall against James Seitzer of Orchard Farm with 15 seconds left in regulation.
Four of his Central teammates – Austin Hassell, Kobe Bolin, Blake Bolin and Troy Harris – placed second in their respective divisions.
Moberly earned the team crown while Oakville held off the Rebels for runner-up distinction by just 4 ½ points. North County finished sixth.
Harris (195) scored back-to-back victories by fall before dropping a major decision to Dariuan Pointer of University City. Blake Bolin (152) rode a 15-0 technical fall into the finals before being edged 5-0.
Raiders standout Cody White (113) faced just two opponents at the event, and prevailed 8-2 against Hassell, who advanced on an 18-1 tech fall and semifinal pin during the second period.
Jonathon Coroama (120) also nailed down a hard-fought 9-5 title decision over Kobe Bolin after moving through his bracket with two straight falls.
Chris Singleton (126) gave North County a sweep of three adjacent weight classes, joining Coroama and White among the list of bracket champions.
Dominant in both of his bouts, Singleton picked up a fall at the 2:50 mark before stopping Jacob Aleshire of Moberly with a 19-3 outcome.
Jordan Borseth placed third at 138 pounds for the Raiders, notching his second fall in three contests late in the first period.
Hunter Settles (145) claimed his third-place clash 6-2, and Dean Parker (132) added a fourth-place effort for Central, which did not have reigning state runner-up Kade Willis in the lineup.
Union Tournament
UNION, Mo. – The Ste. Genevieve boys wound up eighth in a deep Union Tournament field on Saturday that included several Class 4 programs.
Ryan Schmelzle surged to the heavyweight final on the strength of three straight falls, and edged Connor Ward of Union 1-0 in a tiebreaker for the Dragons’ lone individual title.
Gavin Gross (113) and Dalton McNeal (126) added runner-up results in their brackets, and Nathan Selby (132) claimed third place for Ste. Genevieve.
Kyshin Isringhausen of Branson secured a fall over Gross, who had posted a 16-7 major decision before added a third-period semifinal fall.
McNeal (126) pinned his third consecutive opponent in 55 seconds, and dropped a second-period fall in the championship round.
Selby started his tournament with back-to-back falls, and went 4-1 overall after earning decisions of 10-3 and 11-4.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Union Tournament
UNION, Mo. – Maggie Myracle and Kaylee Gross finished atop the awards podium as Ste. Genevieve finished fourth among 15 varsity girls programs at the Union Tournament on Saturday.
Myracle (187) earned her individual title by notching three consecutive falls against opponents from Battle, Northwest and Union.
Gross (166) likewise maintained an early unbeaten record for the Dragons with four straight falls, including a third one requiring less than 90 seconds in the final round.
Genevieve Nickelson took second in the 130-pound bracket for Ste. Genevieve after pinning her first two foes during the opening period.
Northwest claimed the team championship in a runaway, topping runner-up St. Clair by 115 points.
Summit Invitational
FENTON, Mo. – Two Central wrestlers reached the finals of their respective brackets during the Sherri Lance Invitational at Rockwood Summit High School on Saturday.
Karlee LaChance (110) and Savannah Scheldberg (125) each pinned a semifinal opponent before losing by fall in the championship round.
