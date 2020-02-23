Knights earn six medals, Wadlow state runner-up

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Austin Wadlow punctuated a memorable high school wrestling career just one victory shy of becoming a repeat state champion.
The Farmington senior finished runner-up at 120 pounds on Saturday night, and headlined a group of six state medalists for the Knights, who faded to sixth in the Class 3 team standings.
Wadlow (32-4) progressed through his bracket In convincing fashion, receiving a forfeit in the first round before earning a quarterfinal fall and semifinal major decision.
His quest for back-to-back titles was denied by Kearney sophomore Eli Ashcroft, who instead scored a 5-2 decision to celebrate his second crown after moving up from 106 pounds last year.
Wadlow recently became the first Farmington wrestler in nine years to sign with an NCAA Division I program, opting for Gardner-Webb University in southern North Carolina.
Farmington entered the final day of competition tied with Smithville in fourth place for the last of the team trophies, while Neosho ran away with the Class 3 championship.
But only sophomore Blake Cook (132) and senior Smokey Branch (138) could increase the Knights’ total by winning individual matches on Saturday.
Cook finished fourth in a 12-0 loss to Hillsboro standout Dalton Litzsinger after improving his position with a 4-2 triumph over Timothy Stevens of Willard.
Branch capped his career with a thrilling victory – his 38th of the season – by using a late reversal to overtake Ruger Leppert of Marshfield 7-6 in a fifth-place match.
Kyle Crawford (126), Rothman Harris (220) and Judd Cunningham (195) joined the medal contingent for Farmington by placing sixth in their respective brackets. Harris made the cut despite missing the regular season.
Neosho compiled 163 ½ points to dominate again for Class 3 supremacy, followed by Lebanon at 114, Kearney with 113 and Smithville with 90. Farmington ended with 80 points.
Ste. Genevieve junior Kaylee Gross once again finished second in the state at 166 pounds since MSHSAA sanctioned a girls tournament last winter.
Gross encountered a familiar foe on Saturday night, and De Soto star junior Jaycee Foeller pinned her at the 2:48 mark to complete a perfect 47-0 run.
Gross, one of four Ste. Genevieve girls qualifiers, ended her campaign with a 30-3 record after suffering each of her three defeats against Foeller.
Central junior Kade Willis became a three-time state medalist in Class 2 amid unfortunate circumstances while placing sixth in the 132-pound division.
Willis (40-7) suffered an injury that prevented him from finishing a semifinal bout through two periods on Friday night, and conceded two medical forfeits on Saturday.
The Ste. Genevieve boys squad produced three state medalists. Jacob Dickens (138) provided the best result of fourth place, and finished his season at 35-5 overall.
Dickens dropped a 7-2 decision to Zach Lewis of Moberly in the third-place contest, but not before first advancing in the consolation semifinal round with a second-period fall.
Dalton McNeal (120) secured his team-high 40th win in an 8-2 decision, and Gavin Gross (113) likewise placed fifth for the Dragons following a final 6-4 outcome.
North County emerged with one medalist in each gender division. Junior Mikayla Whatley outlasted Lexi Hatfield of Staley 4-2 for fifth place in the girls’ 115-pound bracket and a 27-3 season record.
Jonathon Coroama (120) settled for sixth at 120 pounds in boys Class 3 after enduring consecutive losses by decision and fall on Saturday.
SATURDAY RESULTS
CLASS 3 BOYS
Farmington:
120 – Austin Wadlow (32-4) placed 2nd
- Lost by dec to Eli Ashcroft (Kearney), 5-2
126 – Kyle Crawford (37-14) placed 6th
- Lost by fall to Christian Cartright (Branson), 2:50
- Lost by fall to Trenton Starr (Grain Valley), 0:57
132 – Blake Cook (32-20) placed 4th
- Won by dec over Timothy Stevens (Willard), 4-2
- Lost by maj dec to Dalton Litzsinger (Hillsboro), 12-0
145 – Smokey Branch (38-14) placed 5th
- Lost by fall to Caden Green (Kearney), 2:36
- Won by dec over Ruger Leppert (Marshfield), 7-6
182 – Judd Cunningham (39-11) placed 6th
- Lost by maj dec to Hunter Newsom (Grain Valley), 8-0
- Lost by dec to Jake Henson (Lebanon), 10-5
220 – Rothman Harris (6-4) placed 6th
- Lost by fall to Chris Griesenauer (Washington), 4:54
- Lost by fall to Keegan Bradley (Belton), 4:59
North County:
120 – Jonathon Coroama (25-8) placed 6th
- Lost by dec to J.T. O’Rourke (Smithville), 13-8
- Lost by fall to Cole Patton (Lebanon), 2:34
CLASS 2 BOYS
Central:
132 – Kade Willis (40-7) placed 6th
- Lost by injury default to Ryan Schepers (Osage)
- Lost by injury default to Brecken Gates (Cameron)
Ste. Genevieve:
113 – Gavin Gross (36-10) placed 5th
- Lost by dec to Canyon Cunningham (Bolivar), 4-3
- Won by dec over Brayan Juarez (Mexico), 6-4
120 – Dalton McNeal (40-12) placed 5th
- Lost by tech fall to Brock Woodcock (St. Clair), 15-0 5:00
- Won by dec over David Rivera (Pleasant Hill), 8-2
138 – Jacob Dickens (35-5) placed 4th
- Won by fall over Braxton Rickart (Excelsior Springs), 3:25
- Lost by dec to Zach Lewis (Moberly), 7-2
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
North County:
115 – Mikayla Whatley (27-3) placed 5th
- Lost by fall to Caitlyn Thorne (St. Charles), 2:30
- Won by dec over Lexi Hatfield (Staley), 4-2
Ste. Genevieve:
166 – Kaylee Gross (30-3) placed 2nd
- Lost by fall to Jaycee Foeller (De Soto), 2:48