Knights earn six medals, Wadlow state runner-up

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Austin Wadlow punctuated a memorable high school wrestling career just one victory shy of becoming a repeat state champion.

The Farmington senior finished runner-up at 120 pounds on Saturday night, and headlined a group of six state medalists for the Knights, who faded to sixth in the Class 3 team standings.

Wadlow (32-4) progressed through his bracket In convincing fashion, receiving a forfeit in the first round before earning a quarterfinal fall and semifinal major decision.

His quest for back-to-back titles was denied by Kearney sophomore Eli Ashcroft, who instead scored a 5-2 decision to celebrate his second crown after moving up from 106 pounds last year.

Wadlow recently became the first Farmington wrestler in nine years to sign with an NCAA Division I program, opting for Gardner-Webb University in southern North Carolina.

Farmington entered the final day of competition tied with Smithville in fourth place for the last of the team trophies, while Neosho ran away with the Class 3 championship.