Knights pin down Sikeston after battle with Whitfield

FARMINGTON – Reigning state runner-up Blake Cook received an intense early-season challenge as the Farmington boys wrestling team battled powerhouse program Whitfield on Thursday night.

Cook earned the closest of four contested victories by the Knights, who also picked up two forfeits but lost 42-30 during a home triangular that also featured Sikeston.

Dayton Boyd, another state medalist last year, earned an impressive first-period fall at 113 pounds, and sophomore Rowdy Vaugh (195) needed only 38 seconds to prevail for Farmington.

Cook (132) trailed most of the way against AJ Rallo after yielding an early reversal, but gained a crucial penalty point in the third period for a second violation involving the neck.

A single-leg attack enabled Cook to bring Rallo to a knee and circle quickly enough to secure a takedown and eventual 7-6 triumph with about 20 seconds left in regulation.

Sophomore Trace Dunlap closed out a 7-2 decision at 152 pounds after defending well from the bottom position against Rome Tate throughout the third period.

Dunlap nearly ended things early with a turning takedown and extended near fall in the first period. Tate earned his lone points with a persistent reversal just before the second stanza expired.

Another bout with intriguing drama occurred at 126 pounds, as Ben Carter of Whitfield rallied from a 5-0 deficit and emerged with a stunning fall at 5:46 over Zach Dennis.

The contest was stopped several times to patch a cut that reopened on the nose of Dennis, who traded scoring maneuvers with Carter for an eventual 11-11 tie in the third period.

Carter was face down with his head partially trapped under the knee of Dennis, but grabbed an ankle to suddenly power his opponent backward for the pivotal fall.

Whitfield notched five falls overall by Evan Binder, Reese Callahan, Chase Brock, Keith Miley and Tate. Porter Matecki, Gavin Linsman and Adrian Harrold each secured major decisions.

Trenton Mattingly (106) and Ethan Turner (160) of Farmington received forfeits.

Farmington returned to action a few minutes later, and rattled off eight consecutive match victories from the outset to rout Sikeston 63-12.

Boyd punctuated the night with a fall at 35 seconds in the final bout, forcing his opponent backward from his knees on an early waistlock. Two other senior Knights finished their respective work in less time.

Matt Wade (170) bounced back from an earlier defeat to execute one fast takedown and the pin in 24 seconds. Cook has his hand raised in similar fashion after 25 seconds.

Freshman Presley Johnson (120) delivered a positive start for Farmington, prohibiting opponent Conner Michael from escaping an initial double-leg shot for a fall at 1:28.

Dennis followed with his second grueling battle of the evening, and emerged with an 8-6 triumph after getting a tiebreaking takedown with left-leg control and dumping Collin Scott over his shoulder late.

Scott owned the first period with two takedowns, but momentum shifted as Dennis broke wrist control from a seated position and instantly shot once standing neutral to sweep the feet for a near fall.

Nate Schnur (138) posted an 8-2 decision, Turner prevailed 8-3 and Farmington built a 39-0 team advantage once Drew Felker (145) secured his fall in the opening minute.

Dunlap and Vaugh wore down Sikeston for finality in the second period while Peyton Simily (285) and Mattingly each received forfeits.

Kobe Bryant and Dominic Mullin salvaged falls for the Bulldogs.

Whitfield 42, Farmington 30

106 – Trenton Mattingly (F) won by forfeit

113 – Dayton Boyd (F) fall Yashua Amen, 1:26

120 – Porter Matecki (W) m-dec Presley Johnson, 11-3

126 – Ben Carter (W) fall Zach Dennis, 5:46

132 – Blake Cook (F) dec Alexander Rallo, 7-6

138 – Evan Binder (W) fall Nate Schnur, 1:47

145 – Gavin Linsman (W) m-dec Drew Felker, 11-2

152 – Trace Dunlap (F) dec Rome Tate, 7-2

160 – Ethan Turner (F) won by forfeit

170 – Reese Callahan (W) fall Matt Wade, 0:47

182 – Chase Brock (W) fall William Rodgers, 0:31

195 – Rowdy Vaugh (F) fall Mason Marks, 0:38

220 – Adrian Harrold (W) m-dec Taylor Odgen, 9-1

285 – Keith Miley (W) fall Peyton Simily, 1:12

Farmington 63, Sikeston 12

106 – Trenton Mattingly (F) won by forfeit

113 – Dayton Boyd (F) fall Connor Lawrence, 0:35

120 – Presley Johnson (F) Conner Michael, 1:28

126 – Zach Dennis (F) dec Colin Scott, 8-6

132 – Blake Cook (F) fall James Lepoir, 0:25

138 – Nate Schnur (F) dec Jacob Leavitt, 8-2

145 – Drew Felker (F) fall Blayne McDermott, 0:49

152 – Trace Dunlap (F) fall Trey Scott, 3:18

160 – Ethan Turner (F) dec Jax Lancaster, 8-3

170 – Matt Wade (F) fall Sam Lancaster, 0:24

182 – Dominic Mullin (S) fall William Rodgers, 2:38

195 – Rowdy Vaugh (F) fall Isaac Griggs, 3:28

220 – Kobe Bryant (S) fall Taylor Ogden, 1:17

285 – Peyton Simily (F) won by forfeit

