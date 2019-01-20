FARMINGTON – Conference bracket titles for Dalton Berg, Austin Wadlow and Judd Cunningham gave the Farmington wrestling team plenty to celebrate on Saturday.
But the SEMO conference tournament belonged to Jackson for the third straight time. The Indians trumped the remaining field by a decisive margin of 143 points.
Cole Amelunke, Noah Uhrhahn, Braden Vaugier, Garner Horman and Alec Bailey gave Jackson five individual champions while three others posted runner-up results.
Farmington was second among 14 participating schools as this year’s host squad. Ste. Genevieve landed fifth, North County ended up seven and Central took eighth.
Berg extended his senior record to 29-3 in dominant fashion at 220 pounds. His four victories all came by fall, including the final against Guazavion Jackson of New Madrid at the 3:32 mark.
Wadlow (113) also pinned each of his four combatants, and toppled Dalton McNeal of Ste. Genevieve in 55 seconds for his third first-period triumph.
Cunningham (195) emerged from two grueling battles with Jett Featherston of Dexter. The preliminary clash on Friday ended with an overtime fall, and Cunningham claimed the rematch 4-2.
Kyle Crawford (120) met his only roadblock against Bailey to finish second overall for the Knights. Colby Vinson (152) edged North County’s Anthony Wilson 8-6 in a third-place tiebreaker.
Farmington had two more athletes finish third. Smokey Branch (145) capped his tourney with a narrow 3-1 decision, and Drew Felker (132) closed with a clean 7-0 shutout.
Four representatives from Ste. Genevieve appeared in title bouts, and Jacob Dickens put himself atop the awards podium by running through the 132-pound division unblemished.
Dickens registered two falls while going 6-0 over the two-day event, and finished strong with two major decisions over Felker (11-2) of Farmington and Chris Singleton of North County (11-3).
McNeal reached the final at 113 by persevering through a 4-3 win before meeting Wadlow. Senior Grant Staffen and Noah Ogden also produced solid runner-up showings for the Dragons.
Staffen (138) breezed through his four matches by fall, and followed with a 12-6 semifinal win. His lone defeat was a 7-0 decision to unbeaten Dexter standout Travis Waldner (27-0).
Ogden (152) was likewise impressive during four decisive wins, notching a pin and technical fall along the way. He picked up an unusual semifinal forfeit before dropping a tight 8-6 clash to Vaugier.
Gavin Gross (106) salvaged third place with a 4-2 sudden victory over Farmington’s Dayton Boyd. His lone setback of the weekend was a 3-2 outcome that favored Riley Wiseman of Jackson.
The 106-pound bracket featured remarkable parity at the top, but Cody White reigned supreme while securing the lone individual crown for North County.
White began his 4-0 event with back-to-back falls, then squeezed past Boyd 4-3 in the semifinal round. His late stand against Wiseman punctuated a 6-3 championship win.
While Singleton earned second place in his division for the Raiders, Jonathon Coroama (120) improved to 29-4 overall despite landing in third position.
Coroama collected five wins in six bouts, including a 5-0 shutout and 6-4 sudden victory after being bumped out of title contention in the semifinal phase.
Central sophomore Kade Willis was tested by Grady Livingston of Jackson in 126-pound title bout, but kept his perfect season alive by producing five more victories at the tournament.
Willis rolled through the division by pinning three opponents and earning a technical fall in the semifinal round. He outlasted Livingston 16-10 in the eventual final.
Snowy weather conditions prompted tournament officials to schedule matches earlier than originally planned on both days. Potosi elected not to travel on Saturday as road surfaces became more dangerous.
That decision wiped out promising prospects for three Trojans who dominated through three rounds on Friday, but officially finished sixth after forfeiting semifinal and consolation action.
Austin Harris (152) and Kalub Evans (182) each recorded three straight falls before being removed, and Noah Juliette (132) picked up two pins plus a 19-4 technical fall.
Trey Huck (160) grabbed second place for a small Valle Catholic contingent, advancing with three falls in a row after dropping his opener to Andrew Wolk of Ste. Genevieve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.