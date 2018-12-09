FARMINGTON – Kyle Crawford and Schmuke Branch went undefeated on Saturday to help Farmington sweep five opponents during its home wrestling duals tournament.
Austin Wadlow (113) recorded a team-high three falls while going 4-1 for the Knights, including two within the first 38 seconds of action.
Farmington edged Carthage 33-28 in the closest battle after each team claimed seven bouts. Carthage notched only one pin while surrendering three during the pivotal dual.
The Knights claimed additional victories over Pacific (45-33), Sikeston (46-21), Lindbergh (43-23) and Warrenton (51-18).
Crawford opened with a 6-4 decision against Carthage before picking up two falls and a major decision at 120 pounds.
Branch (145) registered a 10-4 decision along with two opening-minute falls. He received two forfeits against Pacific and Sikeston.
Dayton Boyd (106), Judd Cunningham (195) and Dalton Berg (220) finished 4-1 overall for the Knights. Rothman Harris (182), Andrew Lappe (138) and Drew Felker (132) each went 3-2 on the day.
Farmington was open at the 160-pound division.
McCluer South Tournament
FERGUSON, Mo. – Jonathon Coroama topped the 126-pound bracket, and helped North County finish second to Moberly among 22 varsity teams at the McCluer South Tournament.
Sophomore and reigning state medalist Kade Willis was individual champion at 132 pounds for Central, which landed fourth in the standings while Potosi finished eighth.
Coroama received two byes before recording consecutive falls. He pinned Cameron Lowry of Moberly at the 5:02 mark in the title bout.
Raiders teammate Cody White (106) nearly joined him atop the podium after advancing on a fall and major decision, but placed second in a narrow 9-8 loss to Ettien Rodgers of Hazelwood East.
Jordan Borseth (138) captured a third-place match for North County by pinning Sanchez Thomas of Gateway in the first period.
Willis secured a fall during his opening contest, then rolled to the title with three consecutive technical falls while improving to 8-0 on the season.
Josh Countryman was runner-up a 120 pounds for Central, picking up two first-period fall before Zach Lewis of Moberly covered him in the championship round.
Gavin Ward (126) ended up third in his bracket after winning by disqualification.
Austin Harris highlighted the event for Potosi in the 152-pound division. Two falls and an 11-4 decision propelled him to the title match where Chet Cunningham of North Callaway prevailed 5-2.
Thomas Gamble (160) and Jordan Shaw (132) each placed fourth for the Trojans.
Union Tournament
UNION, Mo. – Dalton McNeal competed for a bracket championship at 113 pounds, and Ste. Genevieve surged to fourth place among 16 schools at the two-day Union Tournament.
Gavin Gross (106), Jacob Dickens (132) and Clayton Vaughn (285) each placed third in their respective divisions for the Dragons.
McNeal started off with a fall, and scored a semifinal sudden victory before suffering a pain against Jackson Caswell of Fulton.
Gross collected two falls, and edged Daniel Bauer of Fox in his final contest. Dickens survived with a 2-1 decision before beating Braeden Brooks of Marshfield 14-2 for third.
Vaughn quickly earned three first-period falls while enduring a 4-1 loss in the quarterfinal round.
Northwest (Cedar Hill) dominated the team standings while Logan-Rogersville took second place.
Valle Catholic was paced by Trey Huck, who pinned Andrew Wolk of Ste. Genevieve in the fifth-place match at 160 pounds.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Sherri Lance Tournament
FENTON, Mo. – The Central girls wrestling program competed in a tournament for the first time, and had three individuals finish second in their divisions.
MeHailee Martin pinned three opponents for the Lady Rebels at the Sherri Lance Tournament hosted by Rockwood Summit.
Karli McFarland secured two falls and Karlee LaChance recorded her win during the first period.
Mikayla Whatley scored two first-period falls for North County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.