LaChance to wrestle with Eagles

Central High School senior Karlee LaChance recently signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle and continue her education at Central Methodist University, located in Fayette, Mo. LaChance posted a 39-9 record last season while finishing as SEMO conference runner-up in her weight division, and became a three-time Class 2 state tournament qualifier. She competed in two events last year at the Class 3 state track and field meet, and has qualified for four sectional events this weekend. LaChance was also a captain on the first Central cross country team. Also seated are her mother Amanda Reed and Central head wrestling coach Scott Aholt. Standing, from left, are Central assistant wrestling coaches Matt Downs, Dave Willis and Kerry Politte, head cross country coach Jenn Mills, head track and field coach Scott Ragland and assistant wrestling coach Paden Sparks.