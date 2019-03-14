Try 3 months for $3
Moore To Wrestle Next At HLGU
Submitted Photo

North County High School senior Bobby Moore recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his education and compete on the wrestling team at Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Mo. Also seated, from left, are his sister Anna Moore, mother Amanda Moore, father Bryan Moore and HLGU wrestling coach Mark Martin. Standing are North County assistant wrestling coach Ed Elliott and USA Wrestling coach Dave Willis.

