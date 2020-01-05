COLUMBIA, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve wrestlers Maggie Myracle and Kaylee Gross came to the Wonder Woman Tournament with unbeaten records
They left the two-day event with new championship belts after winning their individual brackets in emphatic fashion on Saturday.
Ste. Genevieve finished 11th with six athletes competing in the massive tournament at Battle High School that invited 75 schools and more than 500 wrestlers.
Myracle (187) began with three consecutive falls in the opening period, pinned her semifinal opponent in the third, and topped Samantha Munn of Plattsburgh 6-1 in the final.
Gross (166) was among the most dominant performers at the meet, pinning all five of her challengers, including four in the first period. She topped Josette Partney of Lafayette at 3:26 of the title bout.
Gross improved to 15-0 on the season, and Myracle reached 14-0. Both qualified for last year’s state tournament without sustaining a defeat.
Izzi Basler delivered one of her best showings for the Dragons by placing seventh at 125 pounds. She went 5-2 in the tournament, recording four falls and a major decisions.
Genevieve Nickelson (130) reached the quarterfinals before being eliminated. She began with back-to-back victories that required only 20 and 48 seconds.
Holt claimed the team title by 15 ½ points over Lebanon. Northwest finished third overall.
