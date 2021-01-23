North County girls capture initial SEMO wrestling title

JACKSON, Mo. – North County outlasted nine other teams to secure the championship plaque at the inaugural SEMO Conference girls wrestling tournament.

The Lady Raiders had four individual champions crowned on Thursday night, and needed every single positive result they achieved to edge Jackson by the slightest possible margin.

North County posted 168 ½ points with six athletes entered, while the host Indians tallied 168 and Ste. Genevieve landed third overall with 145.

Kaylee Kluge shined at 112 pounds by winning all four of her matches by fall. The longest bout required 4 minutes, 35 seconds before defeating Breann Thresher of Poplar Bluff.

She was joined at the pinnacle of the podium by senior Mikayla Whatley, who improved to 32-2 this season, along with teammates Belle White and Heaven Webb.

Whatley (122) ousted three opponents with two falls and a 16-0 technical fall as the Lady Raiders competed for the third consecutive night.

White (102) pinned Allison Missey of Potosi and Kaiden Weisbrod of Jackson within a three-person division, and Webb (107) earned two falls over Paityn Basler of Ste. Genevieve.