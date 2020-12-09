North County wrestlers defeat Central, De Soto

BONNE TERRE – Although the list of contested girls matches was relatively limited, a tri-match between North County and visitors Central and De Soto still offered intrigue on Tuesday evening.
Multi-time state champion Jaycee Foeller was in action twice while reigning rival state qualifiers Mikayla Whatley and Karlee LaChance squared off in what could be deemed the main event.
The team results culminated in success for the host school. The Lady Raiders topped Central 16-12 and De Soto 48-30, and the North County boys outlasted the Dragons 48-24.
Central senior and three-time state medalist Kade Willis increased his program record for technical falls by one more, completing a 19-4 victory in the second period against Tristan Boynton.
Whatley, who placed fifth in the state last year at 115 pounds, notched her second three-point near fall to complete a 12-1 win over LaChance, who bridged to avoid yielding a fall as time expired.
The Lady Raiders claimed three of five bouts against Central. Heaven Webb pinned Hannah Allen, and Brooke Bennett used a quick turn for a clinching fall against Karli McFarland.
Savannah Scheldberg and Regan Duncan scored falls deep into the third period to spot Central a brief 14-12 in the team tally.
North County used a full roster in the dual against De Soto, and picked up 42 points via seven forfeit wins plus a dominant fall by Whatley.
The Lady Rebels edged De Soto behind a narrow 6-5 decision favoring Duncan - despite two penalty stoppages - along with a LaChance pin and two forfeits awarded to Allen and Scheldberg.
Foeller, a skilled powerhouse slotted at 195 pounds, remained undefeated for her high school career after pinning both Bennett and McFarland.
The North County and Central boys elected not to hold a dual match, instead waiting until their usual clash in February to punctuate the regular season.
Five consecutive falls from Jonathon Coroama, David Coroama, Chris Singleton, Kolton Boylan and Jordan Borseth opened up a 42-0 advantage for the Raiders against De Soto.
Sophomore Mason Lay drove down and turned opponent Steven Hewitt to add another fall at the 3:21 mark in the final bout of the evening. Nicholas Rogers and Wesley Duncan received forfeits to boost the North County total.
Central defeated De Soto 41-27 as Willis’ triumph preceded falls by Joshua Tesreau, Adam Gowen, Dean Parker and Troy Harris.
Only the heavyweight match lasted the full six minutes during that dual. Isaac Foeller of De Soto blanked Michael Weinhold 3-0 with a second-period escape and takedown.
GIRLS RESULTS
North County 16, Central 12
117 – Heaven Webb (NC) fall Hannah Allen, 3:08
127 – Mikayla Whatley (NC) maj dec Karlee LaChance, 12-1
132 – Savannah Scheldberg (C) fall Memory Raker, 5:34
137 – Regan Duncan (C) fall Taizja Lawless, 5:55
195 – Brooke Bennett (NC) fall Karli McFarland, 2:26
North County 48, De Soto 30
102 – Belle White (NC) won by forfeit
107 – Alicia Huff (NC) won by forfeit
112 – Kaylee Kluge (NC) won by forfeit
117 – Heaven Webb (NC) won by forfeit
122 – Double Open
127 – Mikayla Whatley (NC) fall Isabella Hartwell, 1:03
132 – Memory Raker (NC) won by forfeit
137 – Taizja Lawless (NC) won by forfeit
143 – Riley Coleman (D) fall Shelbie Morris, 0:29
151 – Ella Bradley (D) won by forfeit
159 – Magdalena Franceso (D) won by forfeit
174 – Casey Hancock (NC) won by forfeit
195 – Jaycee Foeller (D) fall Brooke Bennett, 2:38
235 – Hannah Eberhardt (D) won by forfeit
Central 21, De Soto 6
117 – Hannah Allen (C) won by forfeit
122 – Karlee LaChance (C) fall Isabella Hartwell, 1:58
137 – Savannah Scheldberg (C) won by forfeit
143 – Regan Duncan (C) dec Riley Coleman, 6-5
195 – Jaycee Foeller (D) fall Karli McFarland, 1:51
BOYS RESULTS
North County 48, De Soto 24
106 – Double Open
113 – Nicholas Rogers (NC) won by forfeit
120 – Wesley Duncan (NC) won by forfeit
126 – Jonathon Coroama (NC) fall Damon Khoury, 2:37
132 – David Coroama (NC) fall Triston Boynton, 3:54
138 – Chris Singleton (NC) fall Seth Thompson, 1:00
145 – Kolton Boylan (NC) fall Avery Goode, 1:16
152 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Jacob Lyons, 1:00
160 – Asa Foeller (D) fall Austin Halter, 1:39
170 – Luke Bradley (D) fall Cooper Dunn, 2:10
182 – Malaki Farmer (D) won by forfeit
195 – Double Open
220 – Mason Lay (NC) fall Steven Hewitt, 3:21
285 – Isaac Foeller (D) won by forfeit
Central 41, De Soto 27
106 – Double Open
113 – Double Open
120 – Cole Crocker (C) won by forfeit
126 – Damon Khoury (D) won by forfeit
132 – Kade Willis (C) tech fall Tristan Boynton, 19-4
138 – Joshua Tesreau (C) fall Seth Thompson, 1:29
145 – Adam Gowen (C) fall Avery Goode, 1:47
152 – Dean Parker (C) fall Jacob Harris, 3:42
160 – Asa Foeller (D) fall Colten Bess, 2:30
170 – Luke Bradley (D) fall Hunter Settles, 5:30
182 – Malaki Farmer (D) won by forfeit
195 – Cody Skaggs (C) won by forfeit
220 – Troy Harris (C) fall Steven Hewitt, 1:59
285 – Isaac Foeller (D) dec Michael Weinhold, 3-0
