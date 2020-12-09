North County wrestlers defeat Central, De Soto

BONNE TERRE – Although the list of contested girls matches was relatively limited, a tri-match between North County and visitors Central and De Soto still offered intrigue on Tuesday evening.

Multi-time state champion Jaycee Foeller was in action twice while reigning rival state qualifiers Mikayla Whatley and Karlee LaChance squared off in what could be deemed the main event.

The team results culminated in success for the host school. The Lady Raiders topped Central 16-12 and De Soto 48-30, and the North County boys outlasted the Dragons 48-24.

Central senior and three-time state medalist Kade Willis increased his program record for technical falls by one more, completing a 19-4 victory in the second period against Tristan Boynton.

Whatley, who placed fifth in the state last year at 115 pounds, notched her second three-point near fall to complete a 12-1 win over LaChance, who bridged to avoid yielding a fall as time expired.

The Lady Raiders claimed three of five bouts against Central. Heaven Webb pinned Hannah Allen, and Brooke Bennett used a quick turn for a clinching fall against Karli McFarland.