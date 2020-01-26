{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – North County maximized its contingent of four wrestlers to place fifth among 19 varsity teams on Saturday at the 5th Annual St. Clair Classic.

Alexis Pace earned the first individual championship for the Lady Raiders at the lightest weight division of 103 pounds, and Mikayla Whatley earned the next a few minutes later at 115.

Runner-up Brooke Bennett (187) gave North County a third finalist, and defeated every opponent she faced while Taijza Lawless (125) finished fifth.

Pace was simply unmatched in her bracket, notching five consecutive falls to obtain the most possible points. Four matches lasted less than a minute, including a 36-second stoppage in the final.

Whatley earned arguably the most impressive victory of her varsity career at North County, taking down reigning state third-place medalist Kaylynn Crocker of St. Clair 4-0.

Whatley progressed toward the final round on the strength of three straight pins and a 20-2 tech fall.

Bennett picked up three falls after prevailing 7-4 over Berlyn Wohlgemuth of St. Clair in a challenging tourney opener. Wohlgemuth gained revenge 8-2 in a championship rematch.

West Plains clipped the host squad by a 170-167 ½ margin for the most prominent team trophy.

