Raiders control dual with Herculaneum

BONNE TERRE – Kolton Boylan was forced to defend only twice during his match at 144 pounds, and found creative ways to break free both times for the North County wrestling team.

He emerged from an ankle takedown with a seated spinning reversal, and escaped a headlock by Keaton Reeves to earn the three necessary points for an eventual 19-4 technical fall.

Aiden Nash (138), Jacob Rickus (150), Cole Triplett (157), Blaine Volner (175) and Mason Lay (215) added falls, and the Raiders handled Herculaneum 57-15 in a boys dual on Tuesday evening.

North County collected its first of seven contested wins as Levi Trautwein (120) eluded the grasp of C.J. Asinger for a 17-3 major decision.

Nash put the Raiders ahead to stay with his victory at 3:54. After taking an early lead with a three-point near fall, Nash reversed from his knees and balanced his leverage to pin Aiden Piediscalzi.

Rickus, Triplett and Volner followed with dominant results, finishing each of their respective opponents before the first period concluded. Volner had the fastest fall for either side at 54 seconds.

Lay worked from top position following two scoreless minutes, and never relinquished control against James Mouyasser. After trapping the right shoulder inward, Lay managed to gradually turn the left and shift his weight for the fall at 3:04.

Josh Hurt (132) scored the lone fall for the visiting Blackcats in convincing fashion off an early takedown against Dylan Visnovske.

Shea Eberhardt claimed the heavyweight match 2-0 after starting the second period in down position and escaping as Phillip Walker pulled him backward.

Brady Duncan (126), Cooper Dunn (160) and Wyatt Estes (190) of North County, and Tyler Pieper (106) of Herculaneum won unopposed. Both teams were open at 113 pounds.

North County captured the abbreviated girls dual 18-12 after Brooke Bennett, Alice Littrell and Addy Goggin were each awarded forfeits and six points each.

Herculaneum claimed both contested bouts with Eddyson Reeves (135) defeating Memory Raker and Julie Britton (140) rallying past Jayden Pendleton by fall.

Pendleton teased a potential pin when her side takedown and near fall built an eight-point advantage in the second period. Britton countered with a huge reversal and prevailed just before the buzzer.

Boys Match Results:

106 – Tyler Pieper (H) won by forfeit

113 – Double Open

120 – Levi Trautwein (NC) maj dec C.J. Asinger, 17-3

126 – Brady Duncan (NC) won by forfeit

132 – Josh Hurt (H) fall Dylan Visnovske, 0:35

138 – Aiden Nash (NC) fall Aiden Piediscalzi, 3:54

144 – Kolton Boylan (NC) tech fall Keaton Reeves, 19-4

150 – Jacob Rickus (NC) fall Chase Payne, 1:09

157 – Cole Triplett (NC) fall Joe Oliver, 1:37

165 – Cooper Dunn (NC) won by forfeit

175 – Blaine Volner (NC) fall Peyton Light, 0:54

190 – Wyatt Estes (NC) won by forfeit

215 – Mason Lay (NC) fall James Mouyassar, 3:04

285 – Shea Eberhardt (H) dec Phillip Walker, 2-0

Girls Match Results:

100 – Alice LIttrell (NC) won by forfeit

125 – Addy Goggin (NC) won by forfeit

135 – Eddyson Reeves (H) fall Memory Raker, 1:34

140 – Julie Britton (H) fall Jayden Pendleton, 3:58

190 – Brooke Bennett (NC) won by forfeit