{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS – Cody White seized his opportunity to attack higher after opponent Austin Hassell dodged two previous attempts for a single-leg takedown.

The North County wrestling team got a clutch fall and six crucial points from White in the final bout of a competitive dual at 113 pounds to prevail 40-36 over Central on Thursday night.

Jordan Borseth, Austin Halter and Anthony Wilson also pinned their respective adversaries, while Alexis Payne (106) and Chris Singleton (126) received forfeits for North County.

Each team claimed points in seven weight classes. Josh Whaley (195) and Michael Weinhold (285) each picked up forfeits for Central, which compiled a 36-28 advantage.

After Payne had her hand raised, White was able to power Hassell to the mat from an upward stance, and never relinquished control of the lone takedown for a clinching pin at 1:24.

Borseth (145) had a near fall interrupted by the first-period buzzer, but hooked both arms to flip Dean Parker from his knees before shifting across the chest to triumph at 3:45.

Halter (152) secured his ensuing fall at 3:27 to give North County a 22-9 advantage through six matches by grabbing a leg and executing a smooth reversal against Colten Bess to begin the second period.

Central honored four seniors prior to their final home dual, and celebrated an 8-7 comeback victory at 160 pounds by Blake Bolin in an ultimate tiebreaker.

Bolin trailed 6-5 against Kyle Cresswell before wriggling free for the tying escape with five seconds left in regulation. Cresswell had taken the lead moments earlier with a tenacious waistlock takedown.

Neither man would budge in overtime as Cresswell corralled a leg and Bolin gripped the nearest shoulder while sending each other down simultaneously.

The scramble ended in both wrestlers standing neutral, and the extra minute passed as Bolin resisted a double-leg lift while being draped upside down.

Bolin picked up two points during the second overtime on a stalling penalty and eventual escape, and surrendered only an escape in the final 30-second stanza.

Fellow senior William Mayberry (170) joined Bolin and Bess by wrestling one class higher than normal for the Rebels, and pinned Austin DeClue after an early scare.

DeClue earned a three-point takedown and near fall in the first period for a 5-2 edge, but Mayberry calmly rolled into a clean reversal. Mayberry began his winning turn by trapping the right arm in front of DeClue before coaxing the opposite shoulder backward.

Anthony Wilson (182) countered for North County with a fall for the Raiders. He opened the third period with a tying takedown at 4-4, and secured the neck and one arm to send Jacob Looney to his back.

Jonathan Coroama (120) claimed the other victory for North County, getting a near fall just before time expired for a 14-6 major decision over Kobe Bolin after both men scored with spinning reversals.

Central rounded out its final tally as Austin Carver (220) stayed persistent in control of a wrist through the legs of Mason Lay before turning him for the fall at 1:59.

Reigning state runner-up Kade Willis (132) bounced back with an aggressive performance, notching two takedowns and near falls in the first period before pinning Amos Littrell at 2:53.

In one of just two bouts to conclude in regulation, Rebels freshman Hunter Settles used his leg drive to maneuver Kolton Boylan into a decisive near fall late in the third period for a 5-2 win.

Match Results:

106 – Alexis Pace (NC) win by forfeit

113 – Cody White (NC) fall Austin Hassell, 1:24

120 – Jonathan Coroama (NC) maj dec Kobe Bolin, 14-6

126 – Chris Singleton (NC) win by forfeit

132 – Kade Willis (C) fall Amos Littrell, 2:53

138 – Hunter Settles (C) dec Kolton Boylan, 5-2

145 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Dean Parker, 3:45

152 – Austin Halter (NC) fall Colten Bess, 3:27

160 – Blake Bolin (C) dec Kyle Cresswell, 8-7 UTB

170 – William Mayberry (C) fall Austin DeClue, 3:21

182 – Anthony Wilson (NC) fall Jacob Looney, 5:24

195 – Joshua Whaley (C) win by forfeit

220 – Austin Carver (C) fall Mason Lay, 1:59

285 – Michael Weinhold (C) win by forfeit

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments