PARK HILLS – Cody White seized his opportunity to attack higher after opponent Austin Hassell dodged two previous attempts for a single-leg takedown.
The North County wrestling team got a clutch fall and six crucial points from White in the final bout of a competitive dual at 113 pounds to prevail 40-36 over Central on Thursday night.
Jordan Borseth, Austin Halter and Anthony Wilson also pinned their respective adversaries, while Alexis Payne (106) and Chris Singleton (126) received forfeits for North County.
Each team claimed points in seven weight classes. Josh Whaley (195) and Michael Weinhold (285) each picked up forfeits for Central, which compiled a 36-28 advantage.
After Payne had her hand raised, White was able to power Hassell to the mat from an upward stance, and never relinquished control of the lone takedown for a clinching pin at 1:24.
Borseth (145) had a near fall interrupted by the first-period buzzer, but hooked both arms to flip Dean Parker from his knees before shifting across the chest to triumph at 3:45.
Halter (152) secured his ensuing fall at 3:27 to give North County a 22-9 advantage through six matches by grabbing a leg and executing a smooth reversal against Colten Bess to begin the second period.
Central honored four seniors prior to their final home dual, and celebrated an 8-7 comeback victory at 160 pounds by Blake Bolin in an ultimate tiebreaker.
Bolin trailed 6-5 against Kyle Cresswell before wriggling free for the tying escape with five seconds left in regulation. Cresswell had taken the lead moments earlier with a tenacious waistlock takedown.
Neither man would budge in overtime as Cresswell corralled a leg and Bolin gripped the nearest shoulder while sending each other down simultaneously.
The scramble ended in both wrestlers standing neutral, and the extra minute passed as Bolin resisted a double-leg lift while being draped upside down.
Bolin picked up two points during the second overtime on a stalling penalty and eventual escape, and surrendered only an escape in the final 30-second stanza.
Fellow senior William Mayberry (170) joined Bolin and Bess by wrestling one class higher than normal for the Rebels, and pinned Austin DeClue after an early scare.
DeClue earned a three-point takedown and near fall in the first period for a 5-2 edge, but Mayberry calmly rolled into a clean reversal. Mayberry began his winning turn by trapping the right arm in front of DeClue before coaxing the opposite shoulder backward.
Anthony Wilson (182) countered for North County with a fall for the Raiders. He opened the third period with a tying takedown at 4-4, and secured the neck and one arm to send Jacob Looney to his back.
Jonathan Coroama (120) claimed the other victory for North County, getting a near fall just before time expired for a 14-6 major decision over Kobe Bolin after both men scored with spinning reversals.
Central rounded out its final tally as Austin Carver (220) stayed persistent in control of a wrist through the legs of Mason Lay before turning him for the fall at 1:59.
You have free articles remaining.
Reigning state runner-up Kade Willis (132) bounced back with an aggressive performance, notching two takedowns and near falls in the first period before pinning Amos Littrell at 2:53.
In one of just two bouts to conclude in regulation, Rebels freshman Hunter Settles used his leg drive to maneuver Kolton Boylan into a decisive near fall late in the third period for a 5-2 win.
Match Results:
106 – Alexis Pace (NC) win by forfeit
113 – Cody White (NC) fall Austin Hassell, 1:24
120 – Jonathan Coroama (NC) maj dec Kobe Bolin, 14-6
126 – Chris Singleton (NC) win by forfeit
132 – Kade Willis (C) fall Amos Littrell, 2:53
138 – Hunter Settles (C) dec Kolton Boylan, 5-2
145 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Dean Parker, 3:45
152 – Austin Halter (NC) fall Colten Bess, 3:27
160 – Blake Bolin (C) dec Kyle Cresswell, 8-7 UTB
170 – William Mayberry (C) fall Austin DeClue, 3:21
182 – Anthony Wilson (NC) fall Jacob Looney, 5:24
195 – Joshua Whaley (C) win by forfeit
220 – Austin Carver (C) fall Mason Lay, 1:59
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) win by forfeit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.