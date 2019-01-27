DE SOTO, Mo. – The North County wrestling team claimed six individual medals with a second-place result by David Coroama leading the way Saturday at the Bob Georger Classic.
Central sophomore Kade Willis kept his undefeated season alive following a tough championship bout, and Noah Juliette claimed his own bracket title for Potosi.
David Coroama won his first contested bout 21-11 before picking up a semifinal forfeit, and was then edged by Adam Haggard 3-2 for the 113-pound title.
Chris Singleton (132) was among four Raiders to place third in their respective divisions. He opened with two major decisions before losing a narrow 5-4 decision to Brandon Jones of Liberty (Wentzville).
Jonathon Coroama (120) and Jordan Borseth (138) each notched two falls while finishing third, and Cody White (106) capped his day with consecutive technical falls.
Anthony Wilson was fourth at 152 pounds for North County, which competed in its last tournament until the Class 3, District 1 postseason meeting at Farmington in two weeks.
The Raiders ended up fifth in the team standings with 21 schools in attendance. De Soto prevailed on its home mats, followed by Hillsboro, Poplar Bluff and Union.
Willis improved to 34-0 with another title at 126 pounds after earning an 11-8 decision over James Short of Hillsboro in a clash of reigning state medalists.
Willis scored his lone fall of the tourney during his first match, then recorded a pair of technical falls by margins of 17-2 and 23-8 for the Rebels, who sent an abbreviated roster of five to the event.
Juliette never had the opportunity to challenge for an MAAA title last weekend, as inclement weather convinced Potosi officials to keep the team home on the second day of competition.
Juliette stormed through three opponents at 132 pounds on Saturday, however, and bumped his season record to 30-6. He claimed the title with an 11-1 major decision over Jones.
Fellow senior Austin Harris joined Juliette in the 100-victory club while placing second at 152, and now stands at 36-5 this winter.
Harris picked up two falls and a 10-9 semifinal decision. He was topped 9-6 in the final by Trentin Helton of Liberty. Kalub Evans (182) won a fifth-place bout for the Trojans.
Trey Huck of Valle Catholic delivered a runner-up performance for the second straight tournament at 160 pounds. He was propelled by two second-period falls after receiving a first-round bye.
Medals were awarded to competitors placing within the top six.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Seckman Tournament
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Genevieve Nickelson and Kaylee Gross went unbeaten in round-robin competition on Saturday to earn first-place medals for Ste. Genevieve at the Seckman girls tournament.
Nickelson dominated all five opponents in the 131-pound A division via fall, including one that required 24 seconds and another that ended in 48.
Gross became champion at 152 pounds, and moved to 11-0 this season. She scored four consecutive falls, and capped her day with a 15-0 technical shutout.
Maggie Myracle (187-A) picked up three falls before dropping her last match to place second for the Dragons.
North County entered one wrestler into the event, and Mikayla Whatley topped the 121-pound division with two victories. She pinned Kenzie Branch of Central and Corinne McClure of Seckman while going to 19-1 overall.
Central had a pair of runner-up performances from Karlee LaChance (103-A) and Karli McFarland (187-B) after each went 2-1 on the day with two falls.
