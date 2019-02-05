Try 1 month for 99¢

BONNE TERRE – Jordan Borseth (138), Chris Singleton (132) and Jonathon Coroama (120) notched first-period falls on Monday to lead the North County wrestling team past Central 60-17.

The Raiders turned seven of 10 contested matches into victories by fall while celebrating Senior Night. It was the final dual for each squad before heading into district action this weekend.

Jase Odle (182), Dalton Gullett (170), Bobby Moore (160) and Anthony Wilson (152) each pinned their respective opponents for North County.

Central sophomore Kade Willis will enter the postseason with a perfect 37-0 record at 126 pounds after earning a 20-4 technical fall against Amos Littrell.

Blake Bolin (145) scored a fall in the opening minute, and Michael Weinhold (285) added another late in the first period for the Rebels.

Cody White (106), David Coroama (113) and Jaxon Nash (220) of North County each received a forfeit. Both schools were open at 195.

North County 60, Central 17

106 – Cody White (NC) win by forfeit

113 – David Coroama (NC) win by forfeit

120 – Jonathon Coroama (NC) fall Garrett Smith, 0:37

126 – Kade Willis (CEN) tech fall Amos Littrell, 20-4

132 – Chris Singleton (NC) fall Colton Bess, 1:45

138 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Dean Parker, 1:39

145 – Blake Bolin (CEN) fall Kyle Cresswell, 0:58

152 – Anthony Wilson (NC) fall William Mayberry, 2:23

160 – Bobby Moore (NC) fall Clayton McDonald, 3:12

170 – Dalton Gullett (NC) fall Cody Skaggs, 5:14

182 – Jase Odle (NC) fall Joshua Whaley, 3:51

195 – Double Open

220 – Jaxon Nash (NC) win by forfeit

285 – Michael Weinhold (CEN) fall Stevie Pryor, 1:57

