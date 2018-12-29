Try 1 month for 99¢

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Amos Littrell and Jonathon Coroama reached the championship round in their respective weight brackets for the North County wrestling team on Friday.

The Raiders placed sixth in the standings at the DeSmet Tournament. The host school claimed the team title by a margin of 36 points over runner-up Fort Zumwalt North.

North County sent nine competitors into the action, and also collected three third-place results from Cody White, David Coroama and Jase Odle.

Jonathan Coroama won his first three bouts by fall at 126 pounds, and scored a 16-3 major decision before losing a narrow 10-8 decision against champion Devin Trujilo of Hazelwood Central.

Littrell (120) opened his tournament run with back-to-back falls, and earned decisions of 13-6 and 16-10. He was toppled in the third period by Caleb Walden of Fort Zumwalt North.

White (106) helped his individual point total by pinning two opponents in the final seconds of regulation, and earned a third fall on the day in his last contest.

David Coroams (113) likewise won three of five outings, including a pair of tight decisions, while Odle pinned Benjamin Dixon of Hancock at 2:48 in the third-place encounter for his third fall.

Jordan Borseth (138) and Chris Singleton (132) each finished fourth for the Raiders.

Don Fuhrman Duals

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Potosi was swept in five total wrestling duals on Friday, but Austin Harris and Noah Juliette each finished 4-1 individually at the Don Furhman Tournament.

The Trojans were defeated by Washington (47-21), Kirkwood (43-21), Cape Central (40-34), Festus (54-30) and Mehville (57-21) while staying open at four weight classes.

Juliette (132) opened with a 5-3 setback against Tommy Kelpe of Washington, but responded three straight first-period falls and a 15-1 major decision.

Harris (152) conversely started with four consecutive wins, including two falls and a 6-0 shutout, then was edged 4-3 by Brody Valleroy of Mehlville.

Luis Ortiz (285) pinned three opponents within the first two minutes, and Hayden Gaston (113) likewise went 3-2 on the day for Potosi behind two falls and a 17-1 technical.

Kalub Evans (195) evenly split four contested bouts, and Tyson Aubuchon picked up two forfeits after taking his first match at the 2:42 mark.

