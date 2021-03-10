Ray, Basler place fourth in state wrestling

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Alayna Ray became the first state medalist in the history of the Central girls wrestling program on Tuesday while joining four other local athletes in the podium.

North County senior Mikayla Whatley and Ste. Genevieve junior Maggie Myracle also set standards for their respective schools as two-time medalists during the one-day event at Cable-Dahmer Arena.

Lebanon captured the team championship over Lafayette (Wildwood) by 20 points while boasting six medalists in a format that gathers all school sizes into a single enrollment classification.

Ray placed fourth overall at 235 pounds to cap her postseason debut. She received a first-round bye among 12 wrestlers by virtue of her sectional title more than two weeks earlier.

Her clutch fall over Clara Rathmann of Camdenton with six seconds left in regulation earned a semifinal berth. Ray was pinned twice from there to end her season with a 19-5 overall record.

Ste. Genevieve junior Izzy Basler also bagged a fourth-place result at 127 pounds. It took an eventual undefeated state champion to derail her path to the finals.