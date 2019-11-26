PARK HILLS – Members of the Central athletic department devised a creative idea to showcase their wrestling program for the student body.
The Rebels turned their season-opening dual into a school assembly Tuesday afternoon, and posted a 59-12 varsity boys victory over Potosi before the sizable gathering.
The meet was bookended with victories by fall from Josh Whaley and Will Mayberry, and fellow senior Blake Bolin added six more points for Central.
Kade Willis (138), who placed second at last year’s Class 2 state tournament, turned Aiden Boyer for a near fall that was interrupted by the first-period buzzer. He then finished off a 20-4 technical fall.
Both clubs were open at 106 pounds, and four other weight classes featured forfeits. Only two of the nine remaining matches required full regulation.
Whaley (182) needed one single-leg takedown and sustained control to get a first-period fall against Robert Mayfield. Teammate Cody Skaggs (195) followed with a forfeit win.
Troy Harris (220) bumped the early Central lead to 15-0 with a 14-7 decision after yielding the first two takedowns on aggressive shots by opponent Caleb Land.
Time expired in the first period with a 4-4 tie as Harris attempted to complete a grounded flip, but he soon dominated the bout with a go-ahead takedown and consecutive near falls.
Potosi earned its team points when heavyweight Keke Ortiz slipped out of a headlock to eventually pin Austin Carver, while North County transfer David Coroama (132) was awarded a bye.
Austin Hassell (126) defeated Shayne Vandergriff at 2:29 with a side cradle, and the Rebels punctuated the dual with five straight wins.
Dean Parker (145) followed Willis to the mat, and executed a crucial reversal with 28 seconds left before securing a 9-4 decision with an insurance near fall.
Freshman Hunter Settles (152) distributed his weight enough put to complete a pin with time winding down in the first period. John Runyon attempted to bridge out for a second time to no avail.
Bolin was on pace for a tech fall after two double-leg scores built an early 11-2 lead, but secured the fall instead over Garrett Valle at 2:52.
Mayberry (170) used his leg drive to roll Levi Courtney while controlling the right shoulder for a third-period fall. The action was momentarily delayed as Courtney bled slightly from his mouth.
Lane Hulsey (120) picked up a forfeit, and Karlee LaChance (113) did likewise for the Rebels. LaChance was added to the boys lineup with no opponent available for the girls card.
The lone contested varsity girls match saw Savannah Scheldberg (130) of Central pin Mahallie Skaggs at the 1:39 mark. Jasmine Alley, Karli McFarland and Alyna Ray each won by forfeit.
McFarland topped the lighter Kamden Taylor in an exhibition.
Boys Varsity Results:
106 – Double Open
113 – Karlee LaChance (C) win by forfeit
120 – Lane Hulsey (C) win by forfeit
126 – Austin Hassell (C) fall Shayne Vandergriff, 2:29
132 – David Coroama (P) win by forfeit
138 – Kade Willis (C) tech fall Aidan Boyer, 20-4, 3:18
145 – Dean Parker (C) dec Timothy Neubert, 8-3
152 – Hunter Settles (C) fall John Runyon, 1:57
160 – Blake Bolin (C) fall Garrett Valle, 2:52
170 – Will Mayberry (C) fall Levi Courtney, 4:26
182 – Joshua Whaley (C) fall Robert Mayfield, 0:45
195 – Cody Skaggs (C) win by forfeit
220 – Troy Harris (C) dec Caleb Land, 14-7
285 – Keke Ortiz (P) fall Austin Carver, 3:35
Girls Varsity Results:
130 – Savannah Scheldberg (C) fall Mahallie Skaggs, 1:39
152 – Jasmine Alley (C) win by forfeit
166 – Kamden Taylor (P) win by forfeit
187 – Karli McFarland (C) win by forfeit
235 – Alyna Ray (C) win by forfeit
