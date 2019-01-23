OWENSVILLE, Mo. – Central wrestlers Clayton McDonald, Joshua Whaley and Michael Wienhold needed less than a minute to pin their respective St. James opponents on Tuesday night.
The Rebels earned team points in nine weight classes to defeat the Tigers 53-23 before moving forward to oust tri-match host Owensville 47-18.
McDonald (160) and Whaley (182) repeated their first-period falls against the Dutchmen, and Weinhold (285) emerged with a 3-1 decision.
Blake Bolin (145) scored a pair of falls while Josh Countryman (113) and Garrett Smith (126) won their lone contested bouts for Central.
Kade Willis (132), who earned an individual SEMO Conference title last weekend, extended his perfect sophomore record to 30-0 with two dominant technical falls.
Central 53, St. James 23
106 – Kaylynn Crocker (STJ) win by forfeit
113 – Josh Countryman (CEN) win by forfeit
120 – Frank Parsons (STJ) win by forfeit
126 – Garrett Smith (CEN) fall Elijah Wilcox, 1:25
132 – Kade Willis (CEN) tech fall Emily Light, 20-5
138 – Heather Pankey (STJ) fall Levi O’Dell, 1:28
145 – Blake Bolin (CEN) fall Gavin Jewell, 3:54
152 – Zach Achterberg (STJ) tech fall William Mayberry, 18-3
160 – Clayton McDonald (CEN) fall Donnie Wehmeier, 0:50
170 – Cody Skaggs (CEN) fall Lance Ybarra, 1:47
182 – Joshua Whaley (CEN) fall Thomas Corliss, 0:46
195 – Bo Breakfield (CEN) win by forfeit
220 – Double Open
285 – Michael Weinhold (CEN) fall Donald Grouns, 0:51
Central 47, Owensville 18
106 – David Vincent (OWN) win by forfeit
113 – Josh Countryman (CEN) dec Dezmyn Moore, 6-2
120 – Draiden Bush (OWN) win by forfeit
126 – Garrett Smith (CEN) win by forfeit
132 – Kade Willis (CEN) tech fall Tighe Bombach, 19-2
138 – Levi O’Dell (CEN) fall Kolby Jahnsen, 3:26
145 – Blake Bolin (CEN) fall Boston Belk, 1:48
152 – William Mayberry (CEN) fall Alan Kopp, 1:00
160 – Clayton McDonald (CEN) fall Zachary Adams, 1:52
170 – Blaine Schoenfeld (OWN) fall Cody Skaggs, 0:36
182 – Joshua Whaley (CEN) fall Hunter Hutchison, 1:43
195 – Double Open
220 – Double Open
285 – Michael Weinhold (CEN) dec Joseph Bauer, 3-1
Herculaneum Quad
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Senior Grant Staffen was the busiest varsity wrestler for Ste. Genevieve during an abbreviated quad-match on Tuesday evening.
The Dragons celebrated a sweep by edging toughest challenger De Soto 39-33 after posting victories over the depleted rosters of Herculaneum (64-12) and Notre Dame (66-3).
Staffen was the lone competitor to have three contested bouts, and cruised through each with two falls and a technical fall at 145 pounds.
Gavin Gross (113) and Noah Odgen (152) each finished 2-0 on the night while Jacob Dickens (132) and Ty Brown (195) won their lone contests for Ste. Genevieve.
Ste. Genevieve 39, De Soto 33
106 – Kacha Pholjan (SG) win by forfeit
113 – Gavin Gross (SG) fall Kenneth Coats, 3:22
120 – Dalton McNeal (SG) win by forfeit
126 – Double Open
132 – Jacob Dickens (SG) maj dec Devin Francis, 18-7
138 – Connor Zimmermann (D) fall Kaleb Myracle, 5:33
145 – Grant Staffen (SG) tech fall Luke Bradley, 4:48
152 – Noah Ogden (SG) fall Bradley Hunt, 1:55
160 – Kameren Brooks (D) dec Andrew Wolk, 9-2
170 – Logan Zimmermann (D) fall Josh Schmidt, 0:24
182 – Lucas Watson (D) fall Dale Propst, 1:31
195 – Ty Brown (SG) fall Chase Greenlee, 3:08
220 – Hunter Lebel (D) fall Christian Hale, 4:14
285 – Landon Porter (D) fall Clayton Vaughn, 1:40
Ste. Genevieve 64, Herculaneum 12
106 – Kacha Pholjan (SG) win by forfeit
113 – Gavin Gross (SG) win by forfeit
120 – Dalton McNeal (SG) win by forfeit
126 – Maxwell Winkeler (H) win by forfeit
132 – Jacob Dickens (SG) win by forfeit
138 – Kaleb Myracle (SG) vs. Tyler Cole
145 – Grant Staffen (SG) fall James Dixon, 2:08
152 – Noah Odgen (SG) win by forfeit
160 – Andrew Wolk (SG) win by forfeit
170 – Josh Schmidt (SG) sin by forfeit
182 – Justin Montgomery (H) fall Dale Propst, 4:00
195 – Ty Brown (SG) win by forfeit
220 – Christian Hale (SG) maj dec Nick Miles, 14-5
285 – Clayton Vaughn (SG) win by forfeit
Ste. Genevieve 66, Notre Dame 3
106 – Kacha Pholjan (SG) win by forfeit
113 – Gavin Gross (SG) maj dec Owen Dowdy, 12-0
120 – Dalton McNeal (SG) win by forfeit
126 – Double Open
132 – Jacob Dickens (SG) win by forfeit
138 – Evan Dowdy (ND) dec Kaleb Myracle, 8-2
145 – Grant Staffen (SG) fall Tyson Lagrand, 1:26
152 – Noah Ogden (SG) tech fall Aaron Deken, 2:49
160 – Andrew Wolk (SG) fall Samuel Brucker, 3:29
170 – Dale Propst (SG) fall Alex Diebold, 3:10
182 – Josh Schmidt (SG) dec Dylan Bomar, 3-1
195 – Ty Brown (SG) win by forfeit
220 – Christian Hale (SG) win by forfeit
285 – Clayton Vaughn (SG) win by forfeit
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ste. Genevieve 71, St. Vincent 58
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve watched double-digit leads nearly evaporate during each half, but proved clutch from the perimeter for the second straight game.
Derek Morganthaler scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three crucial 3-pointers in a row, and the Dragons outlasted St. Vincent 71-58.
Chad Donze finished with 15 points, Logan Trollinger and Sam Stolzer provided 10 each, and Christian Boyer added nine points plus eight rebounds for the Dragons.
Ste. Genevieve (12-5) rebuilt a 44-28 advantage after Trollinger dished twice to Stolzer for field goals in the post, and Morganthaler sank a mid-range jumper.
St. Vincent (9-6) forced some turnovers later in the third quarter, and Garrett Dobbelare beat the buzzer from long range before Alex Brickhaus opened the fourth with another 3-pointer.
A steal by Isaac Ernst led to a Brickhaus layup in transition, and the host Indians had possession again while trailing 50-48 with about six minutes remaining.
Morganthaler stemmed the Ste. Genevieve spiral, however, by heating up at the ideal time. His third straight splash preceded a driving layup by Donze for a pivotal 11-0 response.
Brickhaus netted 17 points and Ernst had 15 for St. Vincent, which awakened from an early slump by scoring on three straight trips to begin the second quarter.
Donze contributed two 3-pointers, and Trollinger attacked for a layup during an initial 12-2 outburst from the Dragons, who pushed the margin to 17-4 on a 3-point play inside by Boyer.
Ernst slashed the difference to 21-19 on a fast break, but Ste. Genevieve countered with a 14-2 run and drew back-to-back charging fouls to secure a 35-24 halftime lead.
Arcadia Valley 65, Kingston 23
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley limited visiting Kingston to four points in the first and fourth quarters, and rolled to a 65-23 conference victory,
Carter Brogan compiled 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals. The Tigers (5-12, 1-1) went 15-of-20 from the line.
Arcadia Valley surged to lead of 26-4 through eight minutes and 48-12 at halftime.
Daniel Horn totaled 12 points while Taylon Jones chipped in eight and Stephen Pursley had seven. Logan Pannebecker knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
Kingston (5-11, 0-2) suffered its seventh consecutive loss.
Jefferson 70, Valle Catholic 62
STE. GENEVIEVE – Easton Null made 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter, and scored 19 points as Jefferson withstood a late push from Valle Catholic to prevail 70-62.
Jon Weik totaled 14 of his 18 points before halftime, and also corralled 13 rebounds for the Blue Jays (13-6), who carried a 20-17 edge following his 3-point play and subsequent putback.
Senior Ryan Grein delivered a game-high 22 points before fouling out for Valle Catholic (9-8), including a fading jumper as the first quarter expired.
But the Warriors were limited to two field goals over the next eight minutes, and saw the Jefferson lead balloon to 36-23 by halftime after Null sank two 3-pointer and Weik added another.
Jacob Bridges finished with 15 points, and Erik Eisenbeis had 10 more as Jefferson placed four players in double figures. The visitors led 50-35 on a dish from Null to Levi Ebersoldt with seven minutes left.
A second straight connection from the perimeter by Grein brought the Warriors to within 58-51 with 3:18 on the clock. Carter Hoog hit another three to make it 66-62.
Null and Eisenbeis sealed the outcome with perfect stints as the line. Valle Catholic fell short despite outscoring the Blue Jays 29-24 in the fourth quarter.
Chase Dunlap provided 11 points while Hoog had 10 and Jordan Weiler pitched in eight for the Warriors.
Jefferson accumulated no team fouls in the first quarter, which helped ensure that its starters remained available for the conclusion.
Notre Dame 71, Central 30
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Central plummeted to a fifth consecutive defeat after mustering only five points over the last 15 minutes of action against Notre Dame.
Thomas Crippen highlighted his 22-point performance with a perfect third quarter, and the Bulldogs turned many of their 19 forced turnovers into layups during a 71-30 runaway.
Kam Dohogne scored 11 of his 13 points as a transition spark in the early minutes, and Justice Thoma added two field goals from the post within an opening 15-2 spurt.
Notre Dame (7-9) opened the second quarter with 3-pointers by Jack Floyd and Drew Heisserer, and enjoyed a 38-23 halftime lead.
Breven McMullen paced Central (8-9) with 14 points, exclusively in the first half, and senior Jake Casey was 6-of-6 from the stripe while grabbing five rebounds.
Crippen repeatedly caught entry passes within a few feet of the goal as the Bulldogs shared the ball rapidly, and was 8-of-8 from the field in a third stanza that also featured seven Notre Dame steals.
Tyler Parker threw down a sensational dunk to ignite the home crowd in the fourth off a pass from Tyler Landewee from the left corner to the opposite side of the rim.
Rebels forward Cade Scherffius was whistled for an intentional foul later on after stopping another potential slam off a midcourt turnover.
Trevor Bradley drained two 3-pointers for Central, which was outscored 33-7 in the second half.
Sullivan 58, Potosi 46
POTOSI – Senior guard Cody McKinney poured in 30 points, and Sullivan protected a late lead at Potosi to secure a 58-46 victory.
Carter Adams, Landon Hoffman and Austin Lewis tallied eight points each. Sullivan (13-3) established a 32-24 halftime advantage, and surrendered just six point in the fourth quarter.
Potosi (6-10) was paced by forward Kaleb Coffman, who netted nine of his 18 points during the third. Noah Jacobsen ended with 10 points, and Ryker Walton tossed in eight.
McKinney was perfect on 10 free-throw attempts as the Eagles finished 16-of-18 overall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Paul 54, Viburnum 43
VIBURNUM, Mo. – Chloe Propst netted 27 points on Tuesday, and helped St. Paul Lutheran collect its first true road victory since the season opener.
Paige Ames added 10 points as the Giants (5-14) topped Viburnum 54-43.
