CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Farmington wrestling team swept two opponents in dual competition on Wednesday night, topping De Soto 41-33 and Cape Central 47-27.
Kyle Crawford (120) and Drew Felker (132) each led the Knights by scoring falls against De Soto and technical falls over Cape Central.
Smokey Branch (145) was also 2-0 on the evening with a major decision and tech fall. Dalton Berg (220) and Austin Wadlow (113) pinned their only opponents which received a forfeit.
Colby Vinson and Judd Cunningham contributed major decisions against De Soto, while Chase Berg, Kael Krause and Rothman Harris won against Cape Central.
Farmington 41, De Soto 33
106 – Dayton Boyd (F) win by forfeit
113 – Austin Wadlow (F) win by forfeit
120 – Kyle Crawford (F) fall Kenny Coats, 1:13
126 – Zach Stevens (D) fall Robbie Simmons, 3:10
132 – Drew Felker (F) fall Devin Francis, 1:31
138 – Conner Zimmerman (D) fall Matt Wade, 1:29
145 – Smokey Branch (F) m-dec Luke Bradley, 13-3
152 – Colby Vinson (F) m-dec Bradley Hunt, 12-6
160 – Kameren Brooks (D) win by forfeit
170 – Logan Zimmerman (D) fall Kael Krause, 1:11
182 – Lucas Watson (D) fall Rothman Harris, 1:45
195 – Judd Cunningham (F) m-dec Chase Greenlee, 17-5
220 – Dalton Berg (F) fall Ethan Chandler, 0:46
285 – Landon Porter (D) dec Chase Berg, 9-4
Farmington 47, Cape Central 27
106 – Dayton Boyd (F) win by forfeit
113 – Austin Wadlow (F) fall Jerry Bonner, 0:51
120 – Kyle Crawford (F) tech fall August Phegles, 18-1
126 – Dawson Bevens (CC) fall Robbie Simmons, 1:02
132 – Drew Felker (F) tech fall Tyler Sikes, 20-4
138 – Jeremiah Johnson (CC) fall Matt Wade, 1:39
145 – Smokey Branch (F) fall Mason Diamon, 1:45
152 – Cameron Wally (CC) dec Colby Vinson, 6-4
160 – Dylan Jordan (CC) win by forfeit
170 – Kael Krause (F) m-dec Davion Stele, 12-4
182 – Rothman Harris (F) dec Dean Scheller, 7-3
195 – John Paller (CC) fall Judd Cunningham, 5:11
220 – Dalton Berg (F) win by forfeit
285 – Chase Berg (F) fall Tanner Mendoza, 0:38
BOYS BASKETBALL
Farmington 56, Poplar Bluff 43
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Senior guard Bryce Sancegraw assumed more of a scoring role for Farmington as an ankle injury sidelined perimeter threat Brant Gray on Wednesday night.
Just two days after winning the Central Christmas Tournament, the Knights responded from a miserable shooting start on the road to beat Poplar Bluff 56-43 in a contentious finish.
Farmington (9-1) rallied from an original nine-point deficit in the second quarter to briefly lead before halftime, and held the Mules to just 28 percent shooting.
Sancegraw provided a season-high 18 points. He finished a 3-point play off a steal by Tycen Gray, and later attacked for a layup at the third-quarter buzzer for a 38-30 advantage.
Gray drew two charging fouls and produced another double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights, who overcome a 0-for-10 showing from beyond the arc.
Dominique Hardimon was assessed an intentional and technical foul for taking Gray to the floor with Poplar Bluff (9-2) trailing by seven inside the final minute.
Farmington senior Chad Silvey was ejected for leaving the bench during that sequence. He was quickly corralled and escorted back to the bench.
Cole Gerstenberger finished a 3-point play early in the fourth quarter, and Gray finished a move in the post to create a 43-35 margin favoring the Knights with four minutes left.
Poplar Bluff was bitten by 23 turnovers while forcing 21 in a murky contest. The first quarter concluded with the host Mules holding a 5-2 lead.
Hardimon equaled Tyler Cline with a team-high 11 points, and pushed the separation to 15-6 by scoring through contact. Carlton McDonald added three 3-pointers in defeat.
Sancegraw answered with multiple layups, and put Farmington in front 22-20 with two free throws after Cole Laurence found Gerstenberger for a tying basket.
St. Pius 50, Valle Catholic 46
STE. GENEVIEVE – A pair of late dunks off inbounds plays helped St. Pius escape with a 50-46 victory over Valle Catholic on Wednesday night.
Eli Boyer scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter for the Lancers (10-3), who made 10-of-13 free throws and carried a 30-22 lead into the final stanza.
Riley Naeger added 12 points to the win, and recorded the lone field goal for either side during a ragged opening quarter that ended with a 3-1 score.
Valle Catholic (6-6) trailed 11-7 at halftime, and pulled to within one possession on multiple occasions from there. Ryan Grain made it 50-48 by hitting a 3-pointer with less than three seconds left.
Grein powered the Warriors with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Chase Dunlap tossed in 13 points, and Carter Hoog had nine.
Valle converted 14-of-22 from the line.
