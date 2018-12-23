Try 1 month for 99¢

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton Berg was the standout wrestler for Farmington in nine separate matches during the two-day Kansas City Stampede.

The senior earned two falls and claimed three of his four decisions at 220 pounds without allowing a point to finish the event 7-2 on Saturday. Both losses were 3-1 decisions.

The Knights brought a full squad into the tournament, and four individuals posted winning records as more than 40 schools were represented.

Austin Wadlow (113) registered two falls and two decisions to finish 4-3, and Kyle Crawford (120) had an identical mark by notching three straight pins and a technical fall after dropping his opening bout.

Farmington produced a medalist in girls competition as Claira Wampler (143) answered an initial loss by secured three consecutive second-period falls to place fifth in her bracket.

Dayton Boyd, Drew Felker, Smokey Branch, Judd Cunningham and Chase Berg each collected two falls during their respective tournament runs.

Mehlville Tournament

ST. LOUIS – Senior Amber Mitchell placed second in her 116-pound bracket, and the Central girls wrestling team wound up seventh among 25 programs on Friday at the Mehlville Tournament.

Karlee LaChance (103) added a third-place result while Karli McFarland (235) was fourth to pace the Lady Rebels, who entered six athletes into the event.

Mitchell was responsible for 28 of the 91 Central points. She notched four consecutive falls in the first period before being pinned by Kyra Perry of McCluer North at 2:28 in the title bout.

LaChance collected her fourth fall in the third-place match against Katrina Lewis of St. Charles after sustaining her lone loss in the semifinal round.

McFarland scored three straight pins to progress through the quarterfinals, then ran into unbeaten Samantha Apple of host school Mehlville.

Avary Gray (110) picked up two wins among five matches for Central.

