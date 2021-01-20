Senior wrestlers lead Raiders over Central

Scheldberg lunged at the hips following a mostly deliberate first stanza, but was blocked. Whatley later trapped the left arm and right wrist against the mat, and used her own shoulder as a wedge to force the back and legs of Scheldberg upward and punctuate the match.

Brooke Bennett (195) battled through discomfort to defeat Karli McFarland in the second period after two stoppages were needed.

McFarland was bleeding from an early scrape, and each competitor had a single-leg attack thwarted once the action resumed.

Bennett circled out of a front face lock for the initial takedown, but began period two in the down position and audibly yelped as McFarland targeted her left shoulder.

She would continue, however, and alertly wrapped both arms around the upper body of McFarland for the crucial turn while they crashed backward together to the surface.

Kaylee Kluge (112) set a positive tone for the Lady Raiders by pinning Hannah Allen in the first minute, while teammates Belle White, Heaven Webb and Addie Goggin had no available opponents.