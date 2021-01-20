Senior wrestlers lead Raiders over Central

BONNE TERRE – North County wrestlers Jonathan Coroama and Jordan Borseth were presented plaques during Senior Night activities on Tuesday after recently surpassing 100 varsity wins.
Chris Singleton had to complete one more piece of business before joining that club about 30 minutes later, but a convincing major decision soon did the trick.
The North County boys wrapped their home schedule with a 40-34 triumph over Central despite being open in five weight classes during the dual.
Borseth (152) grounded opponent Colten Bess early in the second period, and secured the clinching fall as the Raiders prevailed in four of the six contested boys bouts.
Fellow senior Amos Littrell (126) notched two near falls by first trapping both arms of Joshua Tesreau behind his back, and eventually completed a pin at the 4:53 mark.
Wesley Duncan (113) opened the action with a fall against Cole Crocker, while Coroama (120), Dane McCoy (132) and Kolton Boylan (138) of North County received forfeits.
Singleton (145) earned his second takedown with a standing heel trip, and focused on neutralizing the neck and shoulders of Dean Parker to earn a 10-2 result.
Central was once again without injured star Kade Willis, but Shane Patt and Hunter Settles collected solid wins in back-to-back contests near the middle of the lineup.
Patt (160) controlled the neck of Aaron Huff from his knees after blocking a double-leg shot attempt, and gradually nudged him backward into the fall.
Settles (170) had a promising near fall interrupted by the first-period buzzer near the center, and gave up only a harmless escape to Cooper Dunn for a 9-1 major decision.
The four largest weight classes all favored the Rebels by forfeit, as Cody Skaggs (182), Troy Harris (195), Austin Carver (220) and Michael Weinhold (285) each had their hands raised.
The North County girls picked up an official 36-6 dual victory while sweeping the three actual bouts as Mikayla Whatley and Taizja Lawless were celebrated beforehand.
Whatley scored her 79th career win over three seasons as the cornerstone of a girls program that was not sanctioned by MSHSAA until she became a sophomore.
The reigning fifth-place state medalist elected to compete at 127 pounds – one division above her usual spot – and secured a fall over Savannah Scheldberg 53 seconds into the third period.
Scheldberg lunged at the hips following a mostly deliberate first stanza, but was blocked. Whatley later trapped the left arm and right wrist against the mat, and used her own shoulder as a wedge to force the back and legs of Scheldberg upward and punctuate the match.
Brooke Bennett (195) battled through discomfort to defeat Karli McFarland in the second period after two stoppages were needed.
McFarland was bleeding from an early scrape, and each competitor had a single-leg attack thwarted once the action resumed.
Bennett circled out of a front face lock for the initial takedown, but began period two in the down position and audibly yelped as McFarland targeted her left shoulder.
She would continue, however, and alertly wrapped both arms around the upper body of McFarland for the crucial turn while they crashed backward together to the surface.
Kaylee Kluge (112) set a positive tone for the Lady Raiders by pinning Hannah Allen in the first minute, while teammates Belle White, Heaven Webb and Addie Goggin had no available opponents.
Lawless could not compete due to a dislocated elbow suffered 10 days earlier at the Central tourney.
Boys Match Results:
106 – Double Open
113 – Wesley Duncan (NC) fall Cole Crocker, 3:27
120 – Jonathan Coroama (NC) won by forfeit
126 – Amos Littrell (NC) fall Joshua Tesreau, 4:53
132 – Dane McCoy (NC) won by forfeit
138 – Kolton Boylan (NC) won by forfeit
145 – Chris Singleton (NC) maj dec Dean Parker, 10-2
152 – Jordan Borseth (NC) fall Colten Bess, 2:24
160 – Shane Patt (C) fall Aaron Huff, 2:44
170 – Hunter Settles (C) maj dec Cooper Dunn, 9-1
182 – Cody Skaggs (C) won by forfeit
195 – Troy Harris (C) won by forfeit
220 – Austin Carver (C) won by forfeit
285 – Michael Weinhold (C) won by forfeit
Girls Match Results:
102 – Belle White (NC) won by forfeit
107 – Heaven Webb (NC) won by forfeit
112 – Kaylee Kluge (NC) fall Hannah Allen, 0:57
127 – Mikayla Whatley (NC) fall Savannah Scheldberg, 4:53
137 – Addie Goggin (NC) won by forfeit
195 – Brooke Bennett (NC) fall Karli McFarland, 2:48
235 – Alayna Ray (C) won by forfeit