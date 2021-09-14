Seniors lead Farmington volleyball team to sweep

FARMINGTON – Senior Night arrived at the perfect time to lift the spirits of Farmington volleyball team members following a subpar performance last weekend at the Dig for Life tournament.
The Knights offered their deepest variety of rotations so far this season on Monday night, and began a 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 triumph over Dexter with all six seniors together on the court.
Emma Gerstner, who was sidelined last fall due to knee surgery, instantly sparked Farmington with a tipped kill and stuff-block and compiled six kills with nine digs overall.
The Knights surged to a 20-8 lead in game one without committing a single error, as Dexter earned their first eight points on successful attacks.
Consecutive kills by juniors Jelena Gray and Jade Roth created an early 10-3 separation with Gerstner at the service line for six consecutive points.
Jordan Anderson collected 20 assists with seven digs, and Alyssa Wilson shared setting responsibilities with 17 assists while serving two late aces.
Although both programs reached the state playoffs in 2020, Farmington (7-3) returned seven players with varsity experience while Dexter was taxed especially hard by graduation.
Junior Carly Long shined up front for the Lady Bearcats with 13 kills to equal a match high. Dulcie Pullen provided five kills with two blocks and libero Magi McBride made 10 digs.
Roth finished with eight kills and four blocks on efficient hitting, and landed an off-speed shot to present set point after marking a 23-11 lead in game one with a solo stuff.
Farmington began to seize modest control of game two when consecutive kills by Grace Duncan from the left side extended its advantage to 9-6.
Dexter interrupted its own chances to retaliate by following up kills with errant spikes, and trailed 21-17 when Roth and Duncan combined for a double block.
Anderson guided the offense with several accurate back-sets through the first two games, but chose a more conventional approach as Gray proved dominant in the closing stanza.
Gray highlighted a 10-4 start to game three with five kills, and finished with 13 to pace the Knights. But the defense would be tested before the conclusion.
Anderson sent a lunging pass toward Wilson, who quickly transitioned into another outside smash by Gray at 16-11 after Duncan had served her third and fourth aces in succession.
Roth blistered a quick set to the middle, then punctuated her night with another solo rejection at 23-15 after her previous swing in the rally was blocked by Caitlin Giles.
Rachel Cobb chipped in the majority of her four blocks and four kills late for Dexter, which trailed for the entire duration of all three sets in the sweep.
The most impressive exchange of the match occurred on the sixth point of game three as senior Avery Neely dived across the scorer’s table to rescue an errant pass.
Dexter went on to have two spikes denied by Duncan, who compiled 10 digs plus four kills, and Gray eventually terminated.
Carissa Cassimatis entered the Farmington lineup during game two, and also knocked down four kills. Alyssa Koppeis brought up five digs, and Trista Hampton had four digs plus an early ace.