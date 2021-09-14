Seniors lead Farmington volleyball team to sweep

Junior Carly Long shined up front for the Lady Bearcats with 13 kills to equal a match high. Dulcie Pullen provided five kills with two blocks and libero Magi McBride made 10 digs.

Roth finished with eight kills and four blocks on efficient hitting, and landed an off-speed shot to present set point after marking a 23-11 lead in game one with a solo stuff.

Farmington began to seize modest control of game two when consecutive kills by Grace Duncan from the left side extended its advantage to 9-6.

Dexter interrupted its own chances to retaliate by following up kills with errant spikes, and trailed 21-17 when Roth and Duncan combined for a double block.

Anderson guided the offense with several accurate back-sets through the first two games, but chose a more conventional approach as Gray proved dominant in the closing stanza.

Gray highlighted a 10-4 start to game three with five kills, and finished with 13 to pace the Knights. But the defense would be tested before the conclusion.