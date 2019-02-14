COLUMBIA, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve finished the opening day of the MSHSAA state wrestling tournament tied for fourth place in the Class 2 team standings.
Five members of the boys’ qualifying contingent earned first-round victories for the Dragons, and two others won consolation matches to stay viable Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
Senior Grant Staffen (145) delivered arguably the most exciting result for Ste. Genevieve after nearly exhausting his injury time during the first period against Keaton Anderson of Cassville.
Trailing in the final 15 seconds, Staffen scored a massive takedown and followed up with a three-point near fall in desperation to secure a 10-8 decision.
Gavin Gross (106) and Dalton McNeal (113) kicked off the morning session with first-period falls, and Clayton Vaughn (285) later achieved the same for Ste. Genevieve.
Senior Isaac Boyd (220) faced only his fourth and fifth opponents since returning from a knee injury after grabbing second place in the state as a junior last winter.
Boyd rebounded from his initial 5-3 loss to register an early pin, while Dragons teammate Noah Ogden (152) fought off elimination with a second-period fall.
Ste. Genevieve lost both Ty Brown and Nathan Selby following back-to-back losses. All opening-round winners will return for quarterfinal action on Friday.
Elsewhere in Class 2, Central sophomore Kade Willis bumped his overall record to 40-0 while seeking to improve upon his fifth-place medal from last year.
Willis (126) registered four near falls during the second period alone, and surrendered only an escape to Austin Gross of Winfield for a dominant 17-1 technical fall.
He will be joined in the next round by Rebels’ return qualifier Josh Countryman (113), who nudged past Andy Nyugen of Lafayette 4-2.
Garrett Smith (120) and Blake Bolin (145) bounced back from first-round setbacks for Central. Joshua Whaley (182) ended his postseason run after dropping a fall and decision.
Potosi sent two wrestlers into state competition, and Austin Harris remained active by edging Blayne Wieberg of Mexico 10-4 in a consolation bout.
Harris (41-8) lost his opener by fall to Gunnar Bradley of Monett, which holds a narrow lead over Bolivar atop the Class 2 team race. Kalub Evans (195) fended off elimination win a pin for the Trojans.
Farmington brought nine to the Class 3 tournament, but ended Thursday with three quarterfinalists. The Knights’ hopes for individual meals are likely resting on experience.
Austin Wadlow (113) delivered the most dominant start for his team and improved to 33-6 by pinning Grant Staphopoulous of Platte County at the 1:04 mark.
Sophomore Judd Cunningham snapped a string of five straight Farmington losses in the first round with a 7-2 decision at 195 pounds.
Senior standout and multi-time qualifier Dalton Berg (220) began his medal chase with a 6-2 decision over Matt Miller of Webb City, moving his team-leading record to 36-4.
The Knights went 1-5 in consolation bouts with Dayton Boyd (106) earning a late, hard-fought decision, 3-2 against Joseph Beck of Fort Zumwalt East.
Kyle Crawford (120), Blake Cook (126), Drew Felker (132), Smokey Branch (145) and Kael Krause (170) were each eliminated following a pair of setbacks.
North County is represented by two wrestlers, and picked up a solid first-round triumph from Jonathon Coroama (38-6) on a second-period fall.
Cody White (106) entered the action as a reigning district champion for the Raiders, but fell 7-0 to Wyatt George of Republic. White bounced back with a consolation fall for his 30th victory.
Two Valle Catholic wrestlers were involved in the Class 1 mix. Trey Huck (160) answered a 5-2 loss with a 5-3 triumph, while Peyton Tucker (152) bowed out of his bracket with two setbacks.
A separate tournament for girls made its historic debut at the state level with 12 participants in each weight division. All schools are grouped into one classification, regardless of student enrollment.
Farmington sophomore Claira Wampler and Ste. Genevieve duo Kaylee Gross and Maggie Myracle are guaranteed to finish within the top six of their respective brackets.
Wampler (143) scored a 9-0 major decision in the first round, and outlasted Khaylie Ross of Clayton 9-7 to clinch a berth in Friday’s semifinal session.
Gross (152) remained unbeaten at 17-0 for the Dragons by prevailing with three seconds left in the first period. She landed a first-round bye along with Myracle (187), who needed just 49 seconds to finish off Springfield Central foe Hailey Norman.
North County standout Mikayla Whatley (121) received a pass through the first round as a top-four seed, but suffered a tough 2-0 defeat when Vivian Madrid of Fort Zumwalt West executed a sudden overtime takedown.
Central freshman Karlee LaChance won her debut bout at 103 pounds by major decision. Emalie Olsen of Kearney topped her later in the afternoon by fall.
Genevieve Nickelson (131) was shut out by major decision for Ste. Genevieve, and will look to navigate the consolation field on Friday.
Match Results:
Boys Class 3
Farmington:
106 – Dayton Boyd (29-14)
Lost by fall to Kyler Carter (Webb City), 1:37
Won by dec over Joseph Beck (Fort Zumwalt East), 5-4
113 – Austin Wadlow (33-6)
Won by fall over Grant Stathopoulos (Platte County), 1:04
120 – Kyle Crawford (30-12)
Lost by fall to Alexander Sederburg (Rolla), 3:44
Lost by dec to Shakboz Hasanov (Ft. Zumwalt East), 6-2
126 – Blake Cook (23-13)
Lost by dec to Benjamin Lindsey (Ft. Zumwalt South), 18-16 SV
Lost by dec to Nick Maddux (Platte County), 8-2
132 – Drew Felker (28-17)
Lost by fall to Devan Lewis (Smithville), 0:50
Lost by dec to Brandon Jones (Liberty), 3-2
145 – Smokey Branch (28-17)
Lost by fall to Ryden Heimbach (Willard), 1:54
Lost by fall to Ryan Hampton (Smithville), 2:39
170 – Kael Krause (18-25)
Lost by fall to Vernell Hawkins (Hannibal), 2:46
Lost by maj dec to Kade Hicks (Webb City), 13-1
195 – Judd Cunningham (28-13)
Won by dec over Kennard Haynes (McCluer), 7-2
220 – Dalton Berg (36-4)
Won by dec over Matt Miller (Webb City), 6-2
North County:
106 – Cody White (30-8)
Lost by dec to Wyatt George (Republic), 7-0
Won by fall over Bryce Edison (Warrenton), 4:09
120 – Jonathon Coroama (38-6)
Won by fall over Christian Cartright (Branson), 3:54
Boys Class 2
Central:
113 – Joshua Countryman (18-14)
Won by dec over Andy Nyugen (Lafayette-St. Joseph), 4-2
120 – Garrett Smith (17-16)
Lost by fall to Gabriel Brandenburg (Logan-Rogersville), 1:41
Won by fall over Austin Allen (Lafayette-St. Joseph), 0:44
126 – Kade Willis (40-0)
Won by tech fall over Austin Gross (Winfield), 17-1
145 – Blake Bolin (23-18)
Lost by fall to Austin Coons (Bolivar), 1:58
Won by dec over Anthony Stevens (Centralia), 8-4
182 – Joshua Whaley (18-23)
Lost by fall to Dakwan Zamor (Lafayette-St. Joseph), 2:23
Lost by dec to Tristan Gillespie (Kirksville), 6-2
Potosi:
152 – Austin Harris (41-8)
Lost by fall to Gunnar Bradley (Monett), 4:27
Won by dec over Blayne Wieberg (Mexico), 10-4
195 – Kalub Evans (36-13)
Lost by fall to Trevor Bodine (Centralia), 1:16
Won by fall over Isaih Kille (Chillicothe), 4:13
Ste. Genevieve:
106 – Gavin Gross (31-13)
Won by fall over Kaden Scarborough (Oak Grove), 1:39
113 – Dalton McNeal (34-10)
Won by fall over Aidan Zimmerman (Chillicothe), 0:51
126 – Nathan Selby (24-18)
Lost by fall to Duke Newstead (Centralia), 3:19
Lost by fall to Trevor Johnson (Lafayette-St. Joseph’s), 2:27
132 – Jacob Dickens (40-8)
Won by fall over Marshall Kennedy (Cameron), 2:43
145 – Grant Staffen (38-10)
Won by dec over Keaton Anderson (Cassville), 10-8
152 – Noah Ogden (36-13)
Lost by fall to Logan Hawk (Bolivar), 3:45
Won by fall over Dawson Wheeler (Chillicothe), 2:23
195 – Ty Brown (32-16)
Lost by fall to Anthony Heard (Lutheran), 2:34
Lost by dec to Ashton Vogler (Buffalo), 4-2
220 – Isaac Boyd (2-3)
Lost by dec to Harrison Merriman (Monett), 5-3
Won by fall over Ben Walker (Savannah), 1:37
285 – Clayton Vaughn (36-15)
Won by fall over Dalton Williams (Boonville), 1:47
Boys Class 1
Valle Catholic:
152 – Peyton Tucker (16-20)
Lost by tech fall to Cullen Bruner (Marceline), 16-0
Lost by dec to Armani Graybill (Holden), 10-4
160 – Trey Huck (22-12)
Lost by dec to Jack Sullins (Holden), 5-2
Won by dec over Hunter Nelson (Marceline), 5-3
Girls Class 1
Central:
103 – Karlee LaChance (21-6)
Won by maj dec over Reese Compton (Holt), 16-2
Lost by fall to Emalie Olson (Kearney), 0:49
North County:
121 – Mikayla Whatley (23-1)
Received a first-round bye
Lost by dec to Vivian Madrid (Ft. Zumwalt West), 2-0 SV
Farmington:
143 – Claira Wampler (12-3)
Won by maj dec over Skyler Maverick (Buffalo), 9-0
Won by dec over Khaylie Ross (Clayton), 9-7
Ste. Genevieve:
131 – Genevieve Nickelson (20-3)
Lost by maj dec to Abbey Cordia (Osage), 8-0
Received a consolation bye
152 – Kaylee Gross (17-0)
Received a first-round bye
Won by fall over Abigail Bolling (Polo), 1:57
187 – Maggie Myracle (11-2)
Received a first-round bye
Won by fall over Hailey Norman (Springfield Central), 0:49
