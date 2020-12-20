Several wrestlers perfect in tourneys

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Central senior Kade Willis and Potosi senior Keki Ortiz posted unbeaten individual marks as their wrestling teams competed in the Poplar Bluff Duals on Saturday.
The Rebels finished 3-2 overall, prevailing over Potosi 30-6, Notre Dame 42-6 and the Poplar Bluff junior varsity 39-18 while dropping outcomes to Poplar Bluff 71-6 and New Madrid 33-30.
Potosi edged New Madrid 33-30 while splitting four contested bouts, and topped Notre Dame 48-18, but was downed by the Poplar Bluff varsity 69-6 and junior varsity 48-24.
Willis bumped his season record to 13-0 by pinning all five of his opponents at 138 pounds. Only his third encounter lasted into the second period.
Dean Parker (152) and Hunter Settles (170) each finished 3-1 on the day for Central with two falls and a decision to their credit. Adam Gowen (145) and Troy Harris (220) were each 2-1 with two falls.
Ortiz (285) commanded the heavyweight class by capturing three victories by first-period fall. He was also awarded two win by forfeit.
Levi Courtney (170) needed only 19 and 50 seconds to collect two pins in four matches for the Trojans.
Cape Tiger Classic
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Chris Singleton and Jonathon Coroama carried top billing in their respective weight classes for North County at the 47th Cape Tiger Classic on Saturday.
The Raiders placed sixth among seven varsity teams in the bracket, as Jordan Borseth was an individual runner-up and teammates Kolton Boylan and David Coroama each finished third.
Singleton faced his two toughest challenges in bookend matches while going 5-0 in a round-robin format at 138 pounds. He topped Andrew Peppin of Holt 10-8 with an overtime takedown, then edged Landon Rogers of Northwest 9-7 in the clinching fifth round after securing consecutive falls.
Jonathon Coroama (120) improved to 9-0 on the season with two first-period falls and an 18-1 technical fall while also receiving two wins by forfeit.
Borseth reached the bracket final in a deeper 152-pound division, and posted three falls among his four wins before being pinned by Cannon Newhouse of Northwest.
David Coroama (132) went 3-1 in contested bouts, including favorable 7-5 and 11-9 decisions. Boylan (145) pinned three opponents, and was covered by two others.
The team championship was separated by one match as Holt clipped Jackson 212 ½-211.
Moberly Duals
MOBERLY, Mo. – Ethan Ogden and Gage Gross thrives with personal 5-0 records spanning two days as Ste. Genevieve beat two of five opposing schools at the Moberly Duals.
The Dragons handled St. James 54-12 and Moberly 42-34 while dropping contests to Bolivar 48-21, Cameron 36-29 and Pleasant Hill 50-18.
Ogden (170) posted two falls plus a pair of shutout decisions, 6-0 and 4-0, during the tournament. Gross (106) notched his fastest fall at 51 seconds, and also delivered a 17-1 tech result.
Bryant Schwent (113), Dalton McNeal (126), Gavin Gross (132) and Elijah Holifield (182) contributed falls, and Levi Wiegand added a swing 6-5 decision in triumph over the host squad.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Cape Tiger Classic
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – North County freshman Kaylee Kluge pinned both of her opponents on Friday evening to finish atop the 112-pound division at the Cape Tiger Classic girls wrestling tournament.
The performance helped the Lady Raiders finish fifth among nine varsity teams. Lebanon dominated the action with five individual champions.
North County was bolstered by runner-up results from state medalist Mikayla Whatley (127) and Brooke Bennett (195), while Belle White claimed her third-place bout in just 24 seconds.
Whatley pinned three separate foes while going 3-2 at the event, and suffered her first two losses of the season against Bailey Joiner of Lebanon.
Bennett surged into the championship round by virtue of four consecutive falls, including three in first periods, then was pinned by Ste. Genevieve standout Maggie Myracle at 3:01 of the final.
Ste. Genevieve entered just two wrestlers at the event. Myracle improved to 12-1 overall by defeating all five opponents by fall, and Izzy Basler placed fourth in the 127 division.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!