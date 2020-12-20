Several wrestlers perfect in tourneys

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Central senior Kade Willis and Potosi senior Keki Ortiz posted unbeaten individual marks as their wrestling teams competed in the Poplar Bluff Duals on Saturday.

The Rebels finished 3-2 overall, prevailing over Potosi 30-6, Notre Dame 42-6 and the Poplar Bluff junior varsity 39-18 while dropping outcomes to Poplar Bluff 71-6 and New Madrid 33-30.

Potosi edged New Madrid 33-30 while splitting four contested bouts, and topped Notre Dame 48-18, but was downed by the Poplar Bluff varsity 69-6 and junior varsity 48-24.

Willis bumped his season record to 13-0 by pinning all five of his opponents at 138 pounds. Only his third encounter lasted into the second period.

Dean Parker (152) and Hunter Settles (170) each finished 3-1 on the day for Central with two falls and a decision to their credit. Adam Gowen (145) and Troy Harris (220) were each 2-1 with two falls.

Ortiz (285) commanded the heavyweight class by capturing three victories by first-period fall. He was also awarded two win by forfeit.