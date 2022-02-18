Six Farmington wrestlers open state with victories

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Seven members of the Farmington boys wrestling team advanced past the first day of the MSHSAA Class 3 state tournament, and six won their opening bouts.

Dayton Boyd (113) and Blake Cook (132) scored falls in their pursuits to become repeat medalists, and Trace Dunlap (145) needed just 41 seconds to secure a dominant fall.

Freshman Presley Johnson (120) debuted with an impressive 17-2 technical fall on Thursday over Wyatt Black of powerhouse program Neosho.

Boyd finished his match in 56 seconds over Charles Morgan of Hazelwood East, and Cook moved past Eli Schuemann of Capital City at the 3:06 mark.

Farmington ended the day ranked seventh in the team standings with 23 ½ points, bolstered by a 15-4 major decision from senior Drew Felker (152) and 5-2 triumph from Ethan Turner (160).

Nate Schnur (138) salvaged a consolation fall for the Knights after dropping his opener to Nate Copeland of Neosho with 16 seconds left in regulation.

Farmington teammates Rowdy Vaugh (195) and Peyton Simily (285) were each eliminated on back-to-back defeats via fall and decision.

North County is solely represented in Columbia by junior Mason Lay, who earned a third-period fall over Adrian Harrold of Whitfield to stay on the winning side of the 220-pound bracket in Class 3.

Ste. Genevieve is heavily active in Class 2 with a dozen participants, and closed Thursday sitting fourth in the team standings after notching seven first-round wins.

Ryan Schmelzle (285) delivered the fastest victory for the Dragons with a fall at the 1:16 mark, and Gavin Gross (132) was in control throughout an 11-0 major decision.

Evan Winters (138), Levi Wiegand (152) and Ethan Ogden (170) padded the Ste. Genevieve point total by pinning their respective opponents.

Recent varsity addition Mason Langeneckert (160) squeaked past Fulton foe Elijah Brocksmith 2-1, and Bryant Schwent (113) outlasted Chance McKim of Kirksville 7-4.

Five teammates were defeated in their initial bouts, and only Gabriel Willett (182) averted elimination later with a convincing fall in 38 seconds.

Karter Worley (106) suffered a losing fall and 5-0 decision while Isaiah Basler (126), Justin Schwent (145) and Elijah Holifield (195) of the Dragons were each pinned twice.

A pair of Potosi wrestlers will attempt to navigate their way toward medal contention after sustaining losses during the first round.

Aden Martinez (220) prolonged his stay by securing a fall as the first period expired, while Levi Courtney (170) survived with a fall in the second.

Austin Hassell (120) followed his opening loss by fall with a 12-2 major decision for Central. Teammate Samuel Mulllins (106) was pinned twice in the first period.

Valle Catholic settled toward the middle of the Class 1 pack with six athletes in attendance, and saw its two individual district champions from last weekend open strong.

Senior standout Josh Bieser (152) pinned Wyatt Moran of Plattsburg at 1:25, and Joseph Flieg (132) put Dalton McNeal of Lawson away at 3:12 to reach the quarterfinals on Friday.

Kaden Gegg (106) gave the Warriors a third man to reach day two. He received a medical forfeit after dropping an early 13-9 decision.

Wil Kuehn (120), Jacob Calbreath (195) and Noah Elbert (220) each ended their postseason runs after taking two losses by decision and fall.

Central sophomore and first-year wrestler Madison Young won her state debut, and North County junior Brooke Bennett eased through the opening round of the girls tournament on Thursday.

Young (105) advanced with a fall over Josselynn Yates of Marshfield late in the second period. Schools of all enrollment sizes are competing within one girls classification.

Bennett (194), a previous sixth-place finisher, began her quest for another medal by pinning Madison Henry of Knob Noster at the 2:47 mark.

Ste. Genevieve is also represented by a returning medalist, and senior Izzy Basler will attempt to work her way back through the consolation bracket.

Basler (125) dropped her opener by fall to Jacey Brewer of Excelsior Springs, but bounced back later in the day for a third-period fall over Nevaeh Smith of Howell Central.

Three of the six local girls qualifiers ended their respective seasons with back-to-back defeats.

Karlee LaChance (120) wrapped her senior season for Central with a 39-9 record after losing decisions of 10-4 to Kaylyn Rogers of Lebanon and 4-3 to Aroma Marruto of Fort Osage.

Allison Missey (105) of Potosi was pinned twice to end her sophomore campaign at 15-5. Belle White (110) of North County endured two first-period falls to punctuate a 23-11 record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.