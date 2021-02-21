Six local girls advance to state wrestling meet

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The primary objective for each wrestler at the Sectional 1 girls tournament was to land anywhere within the top three of her respective eight-person bracket when Saturday concluded.
While two members of the North County, Ste. Genevieve and Central squads achieved that exact goal, four left St. Clair High School with the added bonus of a sectional championship.
North County senior Mikayla Whatley and sophomore Brooke Bennett punched their tickets to the state tournament after helping the Lady Raiders finish as district runner-up two weeks ago.
Central sophomore Alayna Ray and Ste. Genevieve junior Isabel Basler also headlined their weight divisions once the pressure was removed by reaching the finals.
The most stressful matches under the new sectional format were contested for third place, where a win meant state qualification while a loss spelled the end of a season.
Karli McFarland of Central and Maggie Myracle joined Bennett in surviving the 195-pound gauntlet after waging the latest in a series of head-to-head battles this winter.
The girls state tourney will be held March 9 in Independence, Mo., as a one-day event. Whatley is poised to make her third appearance after pushing an impeccable win streak to 37 matches.
Whatley needed slightly more than six combined minutes to sweep the 122-pound bracket with three straight falls, including a semifinal victory in just 28 seconds.
After narrowly sneaking past Talia Lee of Webster Groves via 4-3 decision in the district final, Whatley (44-2) dominated the rematch Saturday for a pin early in the second period. She improved to 44-2 overall, and will seek to upgrade of her fifth-place state result from last year.
Bennett (28-5) secured her sectional crown in similar fashion with a series of three consecutive second-period falls, and topped neighboring rival McFarland at 3:18 of the final.
McFarland was returning to the mat shortly after clinching her state berth and securing arguably the most impressive victory of her varsity career.
Myracle was 30-1 entering the semifinal round, and built a 4-1 lead on two takedowns. But McFarland began the second period from top position and gradually maneuvered her into the fall at 3:06.
Ray (235) previously became the first district champion for the Central girls program, and captured yet another milestone during a stellar run that began in early January.
She progressed through the first two rounds via fall, then outlasted Mari Lopez of Eureka in a 10-6 decision after earning a reversal and two takedowns in the final period.
Isabel Basler (127) strengthened her season mark to 28-6, and highlighted the action for Ste. Genevieve with an eventful title run that almost slipped away in the semifinal round.
After opening with a 13-3 major decision, Basler carried an 11-5 lead into the third period against Janiah Jones of Parkway South before encountering a furious charge of resistance.
Jones was awarded a penalty point, and capitalized moments later with a pivotal reversal and tying three-point near fall to force overtime at 11-11.
Basler gained the advantage from there. Rather than settle for the sudden victory and release, she parlayed the winning shot into a satisfying pin 36 seconds into the extra session.
Basler next faced McKenna Deckelman of Washington, and capped her day with a second-period fall and higher seed in the state draw.
Myracle bounced back from her semifinal setback by pinning Hannah Eberhardt of De Soto, and will pursue her second state medal for the Dragons after placing third as a sophomore.
De Soto senior Jaycee Foeller extended her unbeaten high school career at 174 pounds, and will carry a 36-0 record into her pursuit of a third state title.
North County began the morning with five sectional entries, but three freshmen were eventually eliminated. Belle White (102) fell one victory shy of reaching her first state stage.
White went 2-2 on the day with a couple of falls to her credit, and ended her season at 24-6 after being topped in the third-place showdown by Julia Donnelly of Washington.
Heaven Webb (107) won her first bout by fall before suffering two pins, and Kaylee Kluge (112) did not compete Saturday despite qualifying.
Macy Carlyon of Farmington secured one consolation victory at 151 pounds, but was pinned during the ensuing elimination match.
Ste. Genevieve lost Autumn Basler from the 117-pound competition following consecutive falls.