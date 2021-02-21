Six local girls advance to state wrestling meet

Whatley needed slightly more than six combined minutes to sweep the 122-pound bracket with three straight falls, including a semifinal victory in just 28 seconds.

After narrowly sneaking past Talia Lee of Webster Groves via 4-3 decision in the district final, Whatley (44-2) dominated the rematch Saturday for a pin early in the second period. She improved to 44-2 overall, and will seek to upgrade of her fifth-place state result from last year.

Bennett (28-5) secured her sectional crown in similar fashion with a series of three consecutive second-period falls, and topped neighboring rival McFarland at 3:18 of the final.

McFarland was returning to the mat shortly after clinching her state berth and securing arguably the most impressive victory of her varsity career.

Myracle was 30-1 entering the semifinal round, and built a 4-1 lead on two takedowns. But McFarland began the second period from top position and gradually maneuvered her into the fall at 3:06.

Ray (235) previously became the first district champion for the Central girls program, and captured yet another milestone during a stellar run that began in early January.