 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State champion wrestler Boyd to MBU

  • 0
State champion wrestler Boyd to MBU
Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington High School senior Dayton Boyd recently signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle and continue his education at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo. He plans to major in Biology. Boyd captured the Class 3 state championship at 113 pounds in February with a 47-2 overall record, and placed sixth as a junior. He is a four-time state tournament qualifier and two-time district champion. Also seated are his father Ryan Boyd and mother Kayla Boyd. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Cody Compton, Missouri Baptist head wrestling coach Caleb McElfresh and Farmington head wrestling coach John Krause.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News