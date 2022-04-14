State champion wrestler Boyd to MBU

Farmington High School senior Dayton Boyd recently signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle and continue his education at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo. He plans to major in Biology. Boyd captured the Class 3 state championship at 113 pounds in February with a 47-2 overall record, and placed sixth as a junior. He is a four-time state tournament qualifier and two-time district champion. Also seated are his father Ryan Boyd and mother Kayla Boyd. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Cody Compton, Missouri Baptist head wrestling coach Caleb McElfresh and Farmington head wrestling coach John Krause.