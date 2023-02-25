COLUMBIA, Mo. – Sophomore Presley Johnson and freshman Aiden Hahn steadily built impressive individual records for Farmington throughout the boys wrestling season.

On Saturday evening, they represented a relatively young squad on the podium as state medalists in Class 3 after rebounding from their only losses at Mizzou Arena.

Johnson (120) upgraded his result from fourth place last year to third this time after winning five of his six matches and collecting three falls.

Hahn (106) debuted with a fifth-place showing for the Knights, who stacked up 12th among teams after sending 10 wrestlers to the marquee event.

Hillsboro unseated Whitfield for the championship by a margin of 179 ½ points to 144 ½. The Hawks clinched the top spot after going a perfect 5-0 in semifinal bouts as Carter Wallis, Jackson Tucker, Sam Richardson and Griffin Ray each delivered individual titles.

Johnson suffered his only defeat of the weekend against Yashua Amen of Whitfield by a 12-3 outcome in the quarterfinals, then capped a 41-4 season with three straight wins.

After edging Jaden Lambert of Belton 4-3 to guarantee a top-four finish, Johnson was awarded a medical forfeit by recent district finals opponent Jordan Penick of Hillsboro.

Hahn was the lone Farmington athlete to reach the semifinal round after producing consecutive major decisions. He ended the season at 34-8 with a 4-1 triumph over Bradley Hinshew of Glendale.

Fellow Knights Zach Dennis (126) and Kyeler Aders (150) saw their postseason runs stall one victory shy of achieving all-state status after twice staving off elimination.

Dennis remained in the hunt with decisions of 4-0 and 4-3 before being pinned by Elijah Teiberis of Jefferson City. Aders earned a first-period fall and 13-3 major decision in the consolation bracket, but was stopped by Jeric Gurnahin of Ft. Zumwalt South at the 2:34 mark.

Transfer senior Owen Birkner (165) opened with a 10-8 victory on an overtime takedown Friday before dropping decisions of 4-2 and 8-2.

Rowdy Vaugh (125) started in positive fashion with a second-period pin, but could not advance farther after losing tight 3-1 and 3-0 decisions.

Zeke Moreland (132) and Ethan Turner (157) each finished 1-2 with one win by decision for Farmington. Trace Dunlap (144) and Oakley Johns (113) were each eliminated Friday on consecutive falls.

Farmington junior Caraline Klump qualified among the Class 2 girls field at 145 pounds, and finished 1-2 overall with a winning consolation fall at 50 seconds.

Cooper Dunn was the lone boys representative from North County, and salvaged one victory over three matches via first-period fall while wrestling above his usual weight.

Eddie Hines of Hillsboro dealt the final defeat to Dunn, who moved up to 175 pounds during the district phase to clinch his first state appearance.