State wrestling openers test returning medalists

COLUMBIA, Mo. – One crucial point was all that stood between Kade Willis and his quest for a Class 2 state wrestling title and perfect record last winter.

Back for a third time at the MSHSAA state tournament on Thursday morning, the Central junior nearly saw his latest championship chase derailed much sooner.

Willis used his experience to defend an attempted takedown by Pleasant Hill challenger Garrett Lyons in overtime, and remained on the favorable side of the 132-pound bracket.

His clinching control instead earned a 6-4 sudden victory, and highlighted an otherwise taxing first day for the Rebels, who began with nine medal contenders.

The other eight endured initial losses, and only Austin Hassell and Cody Skaggs managed to stick around during the wrestleback phase at Mizzou Arena.

Hassell (113) regained momentum in his first state appearance with a 13-3 major decision, and Skaggs (170) finished a pin with two seconds to spare in the first period.

The postseason ended for Kobe Bolin (120), Blake Bolin (152), William Mayberry (160), Troy Harris (195), Austin Carver (220) and Michael Weinhold (285).