Ste. Gen. girls win dual over Hillsboro

STE. GENEVIEVE – Katlyn Lay, Addison Geiler and Kate Mesplay notched consecutive falls to help the Ste. Genevieve girls wrestling squad top Hillsboro 36-24 in a dual on Wednesday night.

Ste. Genevieve won three of the five contested bouts while Paityn Basler (110), Izzy Basler (125) and Jayci Beckermann (235) each received forfeits.

Heaven Webb and Abby Sona of Hillsboro pinned their opponents.

Match Results:

100 – Maddie Gaston (H) won by forfeit

110 – Paityn Basler (SG) won by forfeit

115 – Heaven Webb (H) fall Hollyn Zangaro, 2:45

120 – Abby Sona (H) fall Zoe Cook, 1:06

125 – Izzy Basler (SG) won by forfeit

130 – Katlyn Lay (SG) fall Ella Bingman, 2:00

141 – Addison Geiler (SG) fall Katie Hendrix, 3:56

149 – Kate Mesplay (SG) fall Emma Pitts, 1:43

159 – Alleigh Culley (H) won by forfeit

235 – Jayci Beckermann (SG) won by forfeit

De Soto 30, Farmington 6

DE SOTO, Mo. – Riley Coleman and Ella Bradley scored falls to lead De Soto over Farmington 30-6 in a dual on Wednesday night.

Marrisa Wallace (141) received a forfeit for the lone Farmington points.

Match Results:

120 – Paytan Rulo (D) won by forfeit

125 – Jillian Heath (D) won by forfeit

135 – Riley Coleman (D) fall Marry Harness, 3:20

141 – Marrisa Wallace (F) won by forfeit

149 – Hannah Eberhardt (D) won by forfeit

159 – Ella Bradley (D) fall Lilly Brockland, 1:00

Washington 66, North County 6

WASHINGTON, Mo. – Annelisa Obermark and Julia Donnelly secured falls on Wednesday as Washington topped short-handed North County 66-6.

The Blue Jays picked up 54 dual points on nine open spots in the North County lineup.

Brooke Bennett finished off a first-period fall to stay unbeaten for the Lady Raiders.

Match Results:

105 – Nina Zimmermann (W) won by forfeit

110 – Julia Donnelly (W) fall Belle White, 2:33

115 – Ava Griffey (W) won by forfeit

120 – Kendra Bliss (W) won by forfeit

125 – Lindsay Sprung (W) won by forfeit

130 – Stella Secor (W) won by forfeit

135 – Annelisa Obermark (W) fall Addi Goggin, 1:14

141 – Brianna James (W) won by forfeit

149 – Maggie Ortmann (W) won by forfeit

159 – Kristin Sprung (W) won by forfeit

174 – Shelby Whitacre (W) won by forfeit

194 – Brooke Bennett (NC) fall Paytin Welsh

BOYS WRESTLING

Washington Triangular

WASHINGTON, Mo. – North County sent 10 wrestlers into action on Wednesday night, dropped a tri-match to both Washington 69-12 and Warrenton 40-36.

Dane McCoy (145) and Mason Lay (220) went unbeaten on the evening for the Raiders with a forfeit win against Warrenton and falls over opponents from Washington.

Wesley Duncan (132) earned a third-period fall against Nicholas Schulze.

Warrenton 40, North County 36

106 – Joshua Kassing (W) won by forfeit

113 – Emanuel McCauley (W) fall Ezariah Coroama, 5:39

120 – Jeremiah Kassing (W) m-dec Levi Trautwein, 11-3

126 – Noah Lohrman (W) won by forfeit

132 – Wesley Duncan (NC) fall Nicholas Schulze, 5:17

145 – Dane McCoy (NC) won by forfeit

152 – Kolton Boylan (NC) won by forfeit

160 – Cooper Dunn (NC) won by forfeit

170 – Peyton Nelson (W) fall Michael Northcutt, 3:42

182 – Andrew Sommer (W) fall Jonathan Wallen, 1:49

195 – Jacob Ruff (W) won by forfeit

220 – Mason Lay (NC) won by forfeit

285 – Charles Benscoter (NC) won by forfeit

Washington 69, North County 12

106 – Parker Kelpe (W) won by forfeit

113 – Couper Deckard (W) fall Ezariah Coroama, 1:35

120 – Will Kelpe (W) fall Levi Trautwein, 1:30

126 – Devon Deckelman (W) won by forfeit

132 – Tristen Koehmstedt (W) fall Wesley Duncan, 4:38

138 – Ethan Hey (W) won by forfeit

145 – Dane McCoy (NC) fall Hayden Thieman, 3:32

152 – Casey Olszowka (W) dec Kolton Boylan, 8-2

160 – Brendin Voss (W) fall Cooper Dunn, 1:54

170 – Ryan Mueller (W) fall Michael Northcutt, 1:46

182 – Owen Burge (W) fall Jonathan Wallen, 0:16

195 – Jose Aviiia (W) won by forfeit

220 – Mason Lay (NC) fall Tanner Schwoeppe, 1:31

285 – Gavin Holtmeyer (W) fall Charles Benscoter, 1:23

De Soto Triangular

DE SOTO, Mo. – The Farmington boys split a wrestling tri-match on Wednesday night, topping host De Soto 66-12 in a dual while falling to Northwest 39-34.

Presley Johnson (120), Blake Cook (132), Drew Felker (152) and Taylor Odgen (220) each locked up first-period falls for the Knights against De Soto.

Nate Schnur (138) earned a 10-3 decision, and Zach Dennis (126) prevailed in his bout 10-5. Six of their Farmington teammates received forfeits.

Northwest secured the last six matches against Farmington to complete a wild comeback. No match details were made available.

Farmington 66, De Soto 12

106 – Trenton Mattingly (F) won by forfeit

113 – Dayton Boyd (F) won by forfeit

120 – Presley Johnson (F) fall Braxton Drummond, 0:55

126 – Zach Dennis (F) dec Drake Peeler, 10-5

132 – Blake Cook (F) fall Wyatt Ruengert, 1:22

138 – Nate Schnur (F) dec Josh Kaempfe, 10-3

145 – Kyler Aders (F) won by forfeit

152 – Drew Felker (F) fall Avery Goode, 0:51

160 – Ethan Turner (F) won by forfeit

170 – Matthew Wade (F) won by forfeit

182 – William Rodgers (F) won by forfeit

195 – Asa Foeller (D) fall Rowdy Vaugh, 3:03

220 – Taylor Ogden (F) fall Tyler Renick, 0:35

285 – Timothy Harmon (D) fall Peyton Simily, 3:50

Hillsboro 64, Ste. Genevieve 12

STE. GENEVIEVE – Hillsboro carried the first nine matches of a boys dual against Ste. Genevieve, and rolled to a 64-12 victory on Wednesday night.

Gabe Barnett, Jackson Tucker, Blake Jackson, Sam Richardson, Evan Morris, Griffin Ray, Dalton Litzsinger and Aidan Petit each polished off falls for the Hawks.

Dalton McBride (182) and Ryan Schmelzle (285) of Ste. Genevieve pinned their opponents.

Match Results:

106 – Gabe Barnett (H) fall Karter Worley, 3:33

113 – Jordan Penick (H) dec Bryant Schwent, 15-10

120 – Gavin Alexander (H) m-dec Owen Drury, 13-0

126 – Jackson Tucker (H) fall Isaiah Basler, 1:09

132 – Blake Jackson (H) fall Gavin Gross, 1:35

145 – Sam Richardson (H) fall Justin Schwent, 0:39

152 – Evan Morris (H) fall Levi Wiegand, 4:52

160 – Griffin Ray (H) fall Zachary Flieg, 1:39

170 – Dalton Litzsinger (H) fall Ethan Odgen, 3:05

182 – Dalton McBride (SG) fall Skyler Milton, 0:58

195 – Aidan Petit (H) fall Elijah Holifield, 4:44

220 – Hunter Rhodes (H) won by forfeit

285 – Ryan Schmelzle (SG) fall Jordan Jarvis, 3:33

