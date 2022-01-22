Ste. Gen. secures SEMO girls wrestling title

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve pulled away from Sikeston and Poplar Bluff on Saturday afternoon to bring home the SEMO Conference girls wrestling tournament title.

Paityn Basler and Izzy Basler were each dominant champions in somewhat limited action, while four of their teammates obtained runner-up results for the Dragons.

Unbeaten North County junior Brooke Bennett and Potosi sophomore Allison Missey seized individual titles with 13 schools in attendance at Poplar Bluff High School.

All weight divisions were contested under round-round format except for the 130, which contained seven entries and utilized two preliminary pools and a championship bracket.

Paityn Basler (110) downed Joslyn Rincon of Central and Belle White of North County on her pathway to three straight victories by fall.

Izzy Basler (125) faced just two opponents, and pinned both within the opening minute while pushing her overall record to 17-3.

Addison Geiler (141) had the busiest day for the Dragons while placing second only to Lila Eckert of Sikeston. Geiler rattled off four straight pins heading into the final showdown.

Zoe Cook (115) went 3-1 with three falls, and Kate Mesplay (149) wound up 2-1 with two falls. Katlyn Lay evenly split four bouts at 130 pounds to place third for Ste. Genevieve.

Jayci Beckerman lost twice to Central transfer and reigning state medalist Alayna Ray of Sikeston as the only wrestlers comprising the 235 division.

Central placed sixth in the team standings after Karlee LaChance (120), Savannah Scheldberg (130) and Madison Young (105) placed second in their respective divisions.

LaChance followed up a loss to Alexis Rowland of Poplar Bluff by pinning two opponents and earning a superb 2-1 victory over Mallorie Metzer of Jackson. LaChance improved to 25-4 in her senior season.

Scheldberg finished 3-2 on the day with two falls, suffering both losses to Kassie Hodges of Jackson. Young scored a couple of falls before being topped by Missey.

Bennett (194) pinned La’Niaa Brown of Cape Central twice while improving to 18-0 this season. White (110) took second for the Lady Raiders in a four-person group.

Missey captured the top spot among four wrestlers at 105 pounds. She secured a 9-2 decision plus two first-period falls.

Farmington brought two athletes to the event. Marrisa Wallace (141) went 2-3 overall with two falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0