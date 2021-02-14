Ste. Gen. team, 15 local wrestlers claim districts

Kade Willis (138) returned to action after an extended period to rest a nagging shoulder injury, and remained unbeaten on his senior season at 25-0.

The Central star and three-time state medalist topped Nathan Selby of Ste. Gen. 17-2 in a technical fall following an earlier pin to earn his third district title.

Hunter Settles (160) provided another highlight for the Rebels with a 4-3 triumph over Kaleb Myracle, and was 3-0 for the tournament.

Colten Bess (152) of Central earned his top billing with consecutive falls against Luke Blocker of Dexter and Levi Wiegand of Ste. Genevieve.

Carver had arguably the most efficient day of the five Central champs, pinning all three opponents in the first period. Harris received byes all the way through an open semifinal.

The top four from each bracket advanced the sectional round at Ste. Genevieve in two weeks. Nicholas Wirick (120), Ethan Ogden (170) and Ryan Schmelzle (285) gave the Dragons eight runners-up.

Eric Harmon pinned Wirick and Dexter teammate Alex Townsend outlasted Ogden 11-3. Ogden earlier scored a tough 3-2 win over Levi Courtney of Potosi.