Ste. Gen. team, 15 local wrestlers claim districts

PARK HILLS – Ste. Genevieve dominated the Class 2, District 1 boys wrestling meet on Saturday after 12 team members reached the championship round of their respective weight classes.
Gage Gross, Bryant Schwent, Dalton McNeal and Gavin Gross stood atop the individual podium with title performances while helping the Dragons amass 211 ½ points among eight participating schools.
Dexter held off tournament host Central for second in the standings, but the Rebels salvaged bragging rights of their own with five different district champions.
Gage Gross set the winning tone for Ste. Genevieve at 106 pounds, and maintained a team-best 24-1 record by pinning his final competitor just before the first quarter expired.
Schwent (113) followed with a fall four seconds faster at 1:55. McNeal (126) received an injury default, and Gavin Gross (132) swarmed Owen Dowdy of Notre Dame in a 17-0 shutout.
Central was a perfect 5-0 against Ste. Genevieve In head-to-head title bouts, but lacked the supporting victories in the consolation rounds.
Troy Harris (195) needed only 28 seconds to defeat Gabe Willett, and Austin Carver (220) executed a massive spinning takedown to beat Dale Propst in 26 seconds.
Kade Willis (138) returned to action after an extended period to rest a nagging shoulder injury, and remained unbeaten on his senior season at 25-0.
The Central star and three-time state medalist topped Nathan Selby of Ste. Gen. 17-2 in a technical fall following an earlier pin to earn his third district title.
Hunter Settles (160) provided another highlight for the Rebels with a 4-3 triumph over Kaleb Myracle, and was 3-0 for the tournament.
Colten Bess (152) of Central earned his top billing with consecutive falls against Luke Blocker of Dexter and Levi Wiegand of Ste. Genevieve.
Carver had arguably the most efficient day of the five Central champs, pinning all three opponents in the first period. Harris received byes all the way through an open semifinal.
The top four from each bracket advanced the sectional round at Ste. Genevieve in two weeks. Nicholas Wirick (120), Ethan Ogden (170) and Ryan Schmelzle (285) gave the Dragons eight runners-up.
Eric Harmon pinned Wirick and Dexter teammate Alex Townsend outlasted Ogden 11-3. Ogden earlier scored a tough 3-2 win over Levi Courtney of Potosi.
Potosi senior Keki Ortiz topped the heavyweight division with a 1-0 decision over Schmelzle, thanks to an escape in the closing moments of the second period.
Courtney (170) pinned his third-place opponent, and Aiden Martinez (220) finished fourth as three Trojans survived the weekend.
Cody Skaggs (182) earned consecutive falls for Central before Hayden Higgins of Kennett stopped his hopes for a title at the 5:18 mark.
Michael Weinhold (285), Dean Parker (145), Joshua Tesreau (126), Cole Crocker (113) each placed fourth for the Rebels.
Class 3, District 1
FARMINGTON – Two enormous takedowns with the buzzer approaching propelled Farmington wrestler Dayton Boyd to a marquee victory in his high school career.
Blake Cook and Clayton Barber joined Boyd as bracket winners Saturday as the Farmington boys finished runner-up to Hillsboro at the Class 3, District 1 tournament.
The Knights qualified 11 members of their roster for the state sectional round in two weeks at Hillsboro, and went 3-1 against the Hawks in head-to-head title matches.
Boyd (113) trailed reigning state champion Gavin Alexander 2-0, but completed his last chance to force overtime with only three seconds to spare in regulation.
Boyd earned the title via sudden victory on a second takedown with five seconds on the clock, bumping his season record to 27-3 overall.
Cook (132) secured his prize with a fall over Evan Morris at 5:11, and Barber (285) followed up two pins with a 2-1 championship decision against Jordan Jarvis.
Dalton Litzsinger countered with a 10-0 major against Drew Felker favoring the Hawks, who compiled 240 ½ points compared to 162 ½ by Farmington.
The Knights appeared in six separate finals, and seniors Kael Krause and Judd Cunningham equaled the runner-up showing of Felker.
Trace Dunlap (145) pinned Kolton Boylan of North County, and Brady Cook (152) topped Devyn Tinsley of Sikeston 7-3 in third-place contests.
Krause (170) struck first with a takedown, and added an escape for a 3-0 lead early in the third period. Opponent Luke Bradley of De Soto rallied for a takedown and near fall to steal the 4-3 win.
Cunningham (182), who recently signed to play football at SE Missouri State, faced a daunting task in the 182-pound final. Unbeaten Festus star Luke Shaver prevailed 11-3 to reach 39-0 on the season.
Nate Schnur (126), Ethan Turner (160) and Rowdy Vaugh (195) averted elimination by landing in fourth place for the Knights.
North County placed fourth among seven teams, and produced seven sectional qualifiers while losing just one wrestler in the consolation rounds.
Jonathan Coroama suffered his first loss this winter while Jordan Borseth and Amos Littrell likewise took second in their respective divisions. The Raiders went 0-3 in title bouts.
Wesley Duncan (113) earned a third-place fall, and Chris Singleton (138) edged Trey Scott of Sikeston 6-4 for a similar result. Dane McCoy and Boylan each finished fourth.
Coroama (120) carried a 22-0 mark into the final, but could not overcome Aidan Haggard of Hillsboro in a 5-2 setback. Borseth (152) was pinned by Griffin Ray after previously covering Brady Cook.
Littrell (126) competed three times, and notched a stellar semifinal fall at 1:53 over Festus standout Andrew Nehlik, who had compiled a 31-2 record entering the match.
Sam Richardson of Hillsboro pinned Littrell later on.
Class 1, District 1
NEW MADRID, Mo. – Joseph Flieg and Josh Bieser were crowned bracket champions for Valle Catholic during the Class 1, District 1 meet on Saturday at New Madrid County Central.
With only five schools in attendance, the Warriors managed to propel nine wrestlers into the sectional phase by placing among the top four individually.
Flieg pinned both of his opponents during first period action at 120 pounds, and Bieser prevailed at 145 pounds with a fall and 12-8 decision.
Jacob Calbreath (220), Tim Okenfuss (160) and Kaden Gegg (106) each placed second for the Warriors after reaching the finals of their respective divisions.
Jackson Fowler and Brandon Giesler scored falls in their third-place bouts while Jayce Bales and Gavyn Joggerst both received byes.
New Madrid captured its first district title in program history with six individual champions. Brentwood edged Valle Catholic for second.