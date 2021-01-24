Ste. Genevieve dominates mat for conference crown

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve claimed top honors among seven Class 1 and 2 boys wrestling programs Friday at the SEMO Conference tournament.
The dominant Dragons brought home six individual titles and three runner-up results while totaling 218 ½ points. Dexter (158) edged Central (136) for second place.
Dalton McNeal (126) accrued the maximum number of points in his weight division by pinning all five opponents, and improved to 27-4 overall.
Nathan Selby (138) claimed each of his four matches by fall, including three in the first period, and Gavin Gross (132) won his two-man bracket.
Kaleb Myracle (160) rolled to a 5-0 record with four falls and a 16-0 technical fall, and Dale Propst (220) was 4-0 with two falls plus 15-0 and 8-0 shutouts for the Dragons.
Gage Gross (106) maintained the best record on the Ste. Genevieve roster by percentage at 19-1. Two of his four pins occurred just 11 and 16 seconds into those respective bouts.
Ethan Odgen (170) and Bryant Schwent (113) each placed second individually after starting off with four straight falls. Ryan Schmelze was runner-up in a tough heavyweight division.
Schmelzle battled Potosi standout Keki Ortiz into the tiebreaker phase before suffering his lone defeat, then rebounded to snap the 21-0 streak of New Madrid senior Quazavion Jackson with a 7-5 sudden victory.
Nicholas Wirick placed third for Ste. Gen. at 120 pounds, notching three falls. One of his losses was by fall against Joseph Flieg of neighboring Valle Catholic.
Other individual champions included Cody Skaggs (182) and Troy Harris (195) of Central, Levi Courtney (170) and Keki Ortiz (285) of Potosi and Valle Catholic junior Josh Bieser (145).
Conference members opted to revamp the format this year, separating schools assigned by MSHSAA to its two smaller enrollment classifications from teams belonging to the larger two.
Skaggs pinned two foes and added a clinching 12-4 major decision. Harris defeated his two opponents during the second minute of action, and improved to 22-4 overall.
Colten Bess (152) nearly added a third title for the Rebels, but was edged 3-2 by Jacob Wilcox of New Madrid after posting a fall and 15-4 major decision.
Austin Carver (220) was 3-1 with two falls while taking second in his bracket. Propst topped him by major decision in the final round.
Joshua Tesreau (126), Dean Parker (145) and Hunter Settles (170) each earned third-place results for Central while going 3-2 at the event.
Bieser made history for the Valle program as its first conference champion. He reached 30 wins on the season following a powerful 5-0 run that included four falls plus a 10-6 win against Parker.
Flieg placed second at 120 pounds after pinning four consecutive adversaries. Kaden Gegg (106), Tim Okenfuss (160) and Jacob Calbreath (220) each took third for the Warriors.
Ortiz powered his way to a 5-0 performance for Potosi with a 2-0 overtime win over Schmelzle setting the tone. He avenged two previous losses to Jackson with a victory by disqualification.
Courtney (170) continued his recent string of success by going 4-0 with four falls. He pinned Settles with 11 seconds remaining in regulation and Ogden during the first period.
SEMO Classes 3-4
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Blake Cook and Clayton Barber of Farmington headlined their weight classes Saturday as SEMO Conference champions.
Eight schools within MSHSAA classifications 3 and 4 formed a daunting tournament field, and Hillsboro emerged on top with Jackson second and Poplar Bluff third.
Farmington landed fourth in the standings with five individual finalists. North County wound up fifth while propelled by unbeaten senior Jonathan Coroama.
Cook dominated during a 5-0 day with two falls at 132 pounds. He did not surrender a single point in his other three bouts, a couple of 16-0 tech falls and a closing 13-0 win over Evan Morris of Hillsboro.
Barber (285) capped his 4-0 effort with a massive triumph, 6-2 over Liam Bryant of Jackson, who entered the bout at 22-0 on the season. Barber previously eked out a 2-1 decision over John Martin of Poplar Bluff.
Dayton Boyd (113), Kael Krause (170) and Judd Cunningham (182) each finished 4-1 in second place for the Knights, while Trace Dunlap (145), Drew Felker (138) and Peyton Simily (220) all placed third.
Boyd pinned three opponents and added a 17-2 technical fall to reach the title match. Gavin Alexander of Hillsboro picked up the title, however, in a narrow 3-2 outcome.
Krause and Cunningham reeled off four straight pins during their respective action before dropping decisions in head-to-head clashes against wrestlers from Jackson.
Dunlap punctuated a 4-1 showing with a fall at the even five-minute mark. Felker sustained only his second and third setbacks of the season after posting three previous wins.
Coroama (120) cruised to a championship in four matches, scoring three first-period falls ahead of a 10-1 major decision over Aidan Haggard of Hillsboro.
Chris Singleton (138) earned a signature 4-2 triumph over Felker while going 4-1 for the Raiders. His lone defeat came to Hillsboro star Dalton Litzsinger.
Kolton Boylan (145) was runner-up at 145 pounds with two falls. Amos Littrell (126) secured three pins while equaling the third-place results of teammates Dane McCoy (132) and Jordan Borseth (152).