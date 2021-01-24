Ste. Genevieve dominates mat for conference crown

Nicholas Wirick placed third for Ste. Gen. at 120 pounds, notching three falls. One of his losses was by fall against Joseph Flieg of neighboring Valle Catholic.

Other individual champions included Cody Skaggs (182) and Troy Harris (195) of Central, Levi Courtney (170) and Keki Ortiz (285) of Potosi and Valle Catholic junior Josh Bieser (145).

Conference members opted to revamp the format this year, separating schools assigned by MSHSAA to its two smaller enrollment classifications from teams belonging to the larger two.

Skaggs pinned two foes and added a clinching 12-4 major decision. Harris defeated his two opponents during the second minute of action, and improved to 22-4 overall.

Colten Bess (152) nearly added a third title for the Rebels, but was edged 3-2 by Jacob Wilcox of New Madrid after posting a fall and 15-4 major decision.

Austin Carver (220) was 3-1 with two falls while taking second in his bracket. Propst topped him by major decision in the final round.

Joshua Tesreau (126), Dean Parker (145) and Hunter Settles (170) each earned third-place results for Central while going 3-2 at the event.