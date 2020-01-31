FARMINGTON – Three consecutive state championship teams from 2000-02 were honored before the current Farmington wrestlers notched their latest victory on Thursday night.
Royce Harris, Kael Krause and Blake Cook pinned their respective opponents during the opening minute, and the Knights put Rockwood Summit away 54-21 in a dual.
Austin Wadlow (120) finished off an 18-3 technical fall early in the second period, and Farmington won eight of 12 contested bouts. Nate Schnur (106) and Dayton Boyd (113) were awarded forfeits.
Harris (195) needed one powerful throw to work into a victory at the 35-second mark, and teammate Drew Felker (138) maintained top control for a victory at 1:32.
Krause (170) shifted his leverage to stay in bounds near the edge of the circle while completing a fall, and Cook (132) turned his first and only takedown into a gradual cover.
Farmington junior Judd Cunningham (195) executed his third takedown of the second period in quick succession on a double leg to soon prevail by fall.
Two exciting decisions from Peyton Simily and Colby Vinson punctuated the team victory. Vinson fought off a late crossface and defended the final minute to emerge 6-4.
Simily wrapped his legs around opponent Devon Reeve and pulled the nearest shoulder back for a near fall as the second period expired, then got an escape and late block to win 7-4.
Knights senior Kyle Crawford dominated the first 90 seconds while building a 12-0 lead, but Pye scored a reversal and near fall before the period concluded. Pye resisted two low shot attempts in the second, and secured the left arm and thigh to roll Crawford into a snap fall.
Match Results:
106 – Nate Schnur (FA) win by forfeit
113 – Dayton Boyd (FA) win by forfeit
120 – Austin Wadlow (FA) tech fall Devin Shipp, 18-3
126 – Camden Pye (RS) fall Kyle Crawford (FA), 2:55
132 – Blake Cook (FA) fall Hamdu Dahir, 0:50
138 – Drew Felker (FA) fall Mascuud Osman, 1:32
145 – Liam Hedrick (RS) fall Smokey Branch, 1:54
152 – Colby Vinson (FA) dec Ty Brunk, 6-4
160 – Caelin Stegmann (RS) fall Luke Houston, 1:40
170 – Kael Krause (FA) fall Charles Ploesser, 0:59
182 – Judd Cunningham (FA) fall Brandon Perks, 3:06
195 – Royce Harris (FA) fall Henry Armstrong, 0:35
220 – Peyton Simily (FA) dec Devon Reeve, 7-4
285 – Michael Fanz (RS) dec Clayton Barber, 4-2
Sullivan 54, Ste. Genevieve 21
STE. GENEVIEVE – Sullivan produced five falls and received three wins by forfeit, and earned a 54-21 road victory in the boys’ dual on Senior Night for Ste. Genevieve.
Dillon Witt, Ransom Dudley and Evan Shetley each triumphed within the opening minute as the Eagles swept the eight largest weight classes.
Gavin Gross (113), Dalton McNeal (120) and Nathan Selby (SG) registered falls for Ste. Genevieve, and Jacob Dickens (138) battled six minutes for a favorable 3-2 decision.
Match Results:
106 – Dillon Freeman (SU) win by forfeit
113 – Gavin Gross (SG) fall John Johnson, 0:25
120 – Dalton McNeal (SG) fall Joseph Lewis, 2:49
126 – Dillon Witt (SU) fall Alex Nickelson, 1:53
132 – Nathan Selby (SG) fall Cole Aberle
138 – Jacob Dickens (SG) dec Ty Shetley, 3-2
145 – Ethan Hurt (SU) fall Levi Wiegand, 4:19
152 – Ransom Dudley (SU) fall Kaleb Myracle, 0:23
160 – Kobie Blankenship (SU) win by forfeit
170 – Trey Eplin (SU) fall Elijah Holifield, 4:37
182 – Evan Shetley (SU) fall William Vaughn, 1:49
195 – Carter Dace (SU) dec Dale Propst, 7-1
220 – Kyler Martin (SU) win by forfeit
285 – Tristan Brown (SU) dec Ryan Schmelzle, 7-0
GIRLS WRESTLING
Ste. Genevieve 36, Sullivan 6
STE. GENEVIEVE – Kaylee Gross kept her undefeated season rolling, and the Ste. Genevieve girls topped Sullivan 36-6 in an abbreviated dual that included four contested bouts.
Alba Castro and Genevieve Nickelson added falls to further propel the Dragons. Autumn Basler, Izzy Basler and Emma Johns each won by forfeit.
Gross needed 58 seconds to stop Destiny Martinez in the shortest match on the card.
Match Results:
115 – Alba Castro (SG) fall Cassandra Pritchett, 1:16
120 – Autumn Basler (SG) win by forfeit
125 – Izzy Basler (SG) win by forfeit
130 – Genevieve Nickelson (SG) fall Julianna Graddy, 2:25
142 – Halley Pritchett (SU) fall Sway Cooper, 1:18
152 – Emma Johns (SG) win by forfeit
166 – Kaylee Gross (SG) fall Destiny Martinez, 0:58
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West County 69, Kingston 26
LEADWOOD – Dori McRaven scored a game-high 25 points, and West County kept pace atop the MAAA Small-School division with a 69-26 rout of Kingston on Thursday night.
Alivia Simily and Claire LaBruyere provided 10 points each for West County (14-3, 3-0), which surged ahead 21-7 after one quarter and 43-14 at halftime.
Madelyn Whitter and Lilly James chipped in eight points apiece. The Lady Bulldogs will meet Arcadia Valley for the regular-season title on Monday.
Ashley Johnston led Kingston (8-10, 1-2) with 12 points while Madison Nelson ended with eight.
Arcadia Valley 82, Valley 22
CALEDONIA – Four players scored double digits, and Arcadia Valley shot 56 percent from the field while rolling past Valley 82-22 in conference action.
Gracee Smith totaled 24 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Lady Tigers (11-6, 4-0), who opened the game on a 10-0 run carried a 42-10 lead into halftime.
Junior guard Jaidyn Phelps added 18 points while missing just once in eight shot attempts, and collected a team-high five steals.
Katie Whited provided 17 points plus seven assists, and Kirsten Day compiled 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in the win.
Arcadia Valley will host West County on Monday for the MAAA Small-School championship.
Valle Catholic 71, Bismarck 7
BISMARCK – Valle Catholic snapped a three-game slide with a 71-7 victory over winless Bismarck.
Reann Nickelson and Riley Siebert each scored 18 points for the Lady Warriors (7-10, 2-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Iron 94, Arcadia Valley 73
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley finished a respectable 47 percent from the field, but Class 1 power South Iron improved to 20-0 on Thursday night with a 94-73 road triumph.
The Tigers (8-8) won the scoring margin by two points after halftime, but already trailed 51-28 after the Panthers doubled them up 30-15 in the second quarter.
Andrew Tedford connected four times from long range, and tallied a team-high 14 points for Arcadia Valley. Caleb Crowell netted 13 points and Daniel Horn had 11.
Carter Brogan totaled 10 points with seven rebounds, and Jacob Gibbs dished out five assists in defeat. Corbin Rea grabbed seven rebounds, and equaled Stephen Pursley with eight points.
St. Paul 73, Marquand 50
MARQUAND – Ryan Dempsey erupted for 33 points, and the St. Paul boys broke a six-game losing streak by racing past Marquand 73-50 on Thursday night.
Cody Ziegelmeyer added 15 points, and Garrett Dempsey scored 14 for the Giants (4-16).
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.