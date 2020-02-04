ST. LOUIS – The Potosi wrestling team won three of five contested bouts against Valle Catholic during a tri-match against Oakville High School on Monday night.
David Coroama (126), Levi Courtney (170) and Caleb Land (220) secured falls as the Trojans prevailed 36-30. Each team collected 18 points on three forfeits apiece.
Valle Catholic picked up pins from Peyton Tucker (145) and Joshua Bieser (152).
Oakville swept the event by topping Potosi 54-22 and Valle Catholic 54-18.
Aidan Boyer (145), Keki Ortiz (285), Coroama and Courtney each won matches for Potosi against the Tigers.
Kayden Gegg (106), Trey Huck (160) and Timothy Okenfuss (170) scored falls for Valle.
Potosi 36, Valle Catholic 30
106 – Kayden Gegg (VC) win by forfeit
113 – Double Open
120 – Double Open
126 – David Coroama (P) fall Joseph Flieg
132 – Timothy Neubert (P) win by forfeit
138 – Steven Riddell (P) win by forfeit
145 – Peyton Tucker (VC) fall Aidan Boyer
152 – Joshua Bieser (VC) fall Garrett Valle
160 – Trey Huck (VC) win by forfeit
170 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Timothy Okenfuss
182 – Adrian Lipp (VC) win by forfeit
195 – Double Open
220 – Caleb Land (P) fall Jacob Calbreath
285 – Keki Ortiz (P) win by forfeit
Oakville 54, Potosi 22
106 – Robbie Risk (O) win by forfeit
113 – Double Open
120 – Jacob Nuspl (O) win by forfeit
126 – David Coroama (P) maj dec Alishan Akhmedov, 10-1
You have free articles remaining.
132 – Julian Davies (O) fall Timothy Neubert, 3:17
138 – Aidan Boyer (P) fall Justin Venable, 1:15
145 – Ibragim Makmudov (O) fall Steven Riddell, 0:36
152 – Tyler Updike (O) fall Garrett Valle, 0:57
160 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Jacob Musgrave, 5:05
170 – Luke Schultz (O) win by forfeit
182 – Aiden Rossi (O) win by forfeit
195 – Jacob Zimmerman (O) win by forfeit
220 –Mukhamedali Akmedov (O) fall Caleb Land, 1:07
285 – Keki Ortiz (P) fall Gino Lanasa, 0:47
Oakville 54, Valle Catholic 18
106 – Kayden Gegg (VC) fall Robbie Risk, 0:36
113 – Double Open
120 – Jacob Nuspl (O) win by forfeit
126 – Alishan Akhmedov (O) fall Joseph Flieg, 2:47
132 – Julian Davies (O) win by forfeit
138 – Sebastian Jiles (O) win by forfeit
145 – Ibragim Makhmudov (O) dec Peyton Tucker, 6-5
152 – Tyler Updike (O) dec Joshua Bieser, 15-13
160 – Trey Huck (VC) fall Jacob Musgrave, 1:12
170 – Timothy Okenfuss (VC) fall Aiden Rossi, 1:35
182 – Luke Schultz (O) fall Adrian Lipp, 3:49
195 – Jacob Zimmerman (O) win by forfeit
220 – Mukhamedali Akhmedov (O) win by forfeit
285 – Gino Lanasa (O) fall Jacob Calbreath, 1:46
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.