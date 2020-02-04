{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS – The Potosi wrestling team won three of five contested bouts against Valle Catholic during a tri-match against Oakville High School on Monday night.

David Coroama (126), Levi Courtney (170) and Caleb Land (220) secured falls as the Trojans prevailed 36-30. Each team collected 18 points on three forfeits apiece.

Valle Catholic picked up pins from Peyton Tucker (145) and Joshua Bieser (152).

Oakville swept the event by topping Potosi 54-22 and Valle Catholic 54-18.

Aidan Boyer (145), Keki Ortiz (285), Coroama and Courtney each won matches for Potosi against the Tigers.

Kayden Gegg (106), Trey Huck (160) and Timothy Okenfuss (170) scored falls for Valle.

Potosi 36, Valle Catholic 30

106 – Kayden Gegg (VC) win by forfeit

113 – Double Open

120 – Double Open

126 – David Coroama (P) fall Joseph Flieg

132 – Timothy Neubert (P) win by forfeit

138 – Steven Riddell (P) win by forfeit

145 – Peyton Tucker (VC) fall Aidan Boyer

152 – Joshua Bieser (VC) fall Garrett Valle

160 – Trey Huck (VC) win by forfeit

170 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Timothy Okenfuss

182 – Adrian Lipp (VC) win by forfeit

195 – Double Open

220 – Caleb Land (P) fall Jacob Calbreath

285 – Keki Ortiz (P) win by forfeit

Oakville 54, Potosi 22

106 – Robbie Risk (O) win by forfeit

113 – Double Open

120 – Jacob Nuspl (O) win by forfeit

126 – David Coroama (P) maj dec Alishan Akhmedov, 10-1

132 – Julian Davies (O) fall Timothy Neubert, 3:17

138 – Aidan Boyer (P) fall Justin Venable, 1:15

145 – Ibragim Makmudov (O) fall Steven Riddell, 0:36

152 – Tyler Updike (O) fall Garrett Valle, 0:57

160 – Levi Courtney (P) fall Jacob Musgrave, 5:05

170 – Luke Schultz (O) win by forfeit

182 – Aiden Rossi (O) win by forfeit

195 – Jacob Zimmerman (O) win by forfeit

220 –Mukhamedali Akmedov (O) fall Caleb Land, 1:07

285 – Keki Ortiz (P) fall Gino Lanasa, 0:47

Oakville 54, Valle Catholic 18

106 – Kayden Gegg (VC) fall Robbie Risk, 0:36

113 – Double Open

120 – Jacob Nuspl (O) win by forfeit

126 – Alishan Akhmedov (O) fall Joseph Flieg, 2:47

132 – Julian Davies (O) win by forfeit

138 – Sebastian Jiles (O) win by forfeit

145 – Ibragim Makhmudov (O) dec Peyton Tucker, 6-5

152 – Tyler Updike (O) dec Joshua Bieser, 15-13

160 – Trey Huck (VC) fall Jacob Musgrave, 1:12

170 – Timothy Okenfuss (VC) fall Aiden Rossi, 1:35

182 – Luke Schultz (O) fall Adrian Lipp, 3:49

195 – Jacob Zimmerman (O) win by forfeit

220 – Mukhamedali Akhmedov (O) win by forfeit

285 – Gino Lanasa (O) fall Jacob Calbreath, 1:46

