Valle wrestling earns first tournament win

LADUE, Mo. – Josh Bieser and Noah Elbert claimed individual titles during a milestone achievement for Valle Catholic wrestling on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors separated from runner-up Priory by 76 points, and captured the first tournament title at the John Burroughs Invitational since the inception of their program.

Bieser pinned all six opponents at 160 pounds – three in the opening minute – and needed just 32 seconds to clinch the championship final.

Elbert won the heavyweight division with fast falls requiring 9, 18 and 19 seconds, and prevailed 9-5 in his lone decision during the semifinal match.

Kaden Gegg (106), Joseph Flieg (132), Jayce Bales (152) and Tim Okenfuss (182) helped Valle Catholic compile 364 points by placing second in their respective classes.

Gegg and Okenfuss each went 5-1 with five falls in a round-robin format, and Flieg rattled of six straight victories following a technical fall defeat in the opening round.

Bales notched four first-period falls plus a 9-6 decision.

Eli Rowles (170) secured three falls while Wil Kuehn (120) and Gavyn Joggerst (138) earned two each in third-place showings for the Warriors.

Conner Clanton (126), Payton Heberlie (145) and Jackson Fowler (22) each finished fourth.

Neosho Tournament

NEOSHO, Mo. – Farmington finished second among a list of 10 varsity programs while the host squad of the Neosho Tournament secured top honors on Saturday.

Dayton Boyd (113) collected his second title at the annual event while Trace Dunlap (152) and freshman Presley Johnson (120) likewise claimed bracket championships for the Knights.

Blake Cook (132), Drew Felker (145) and Ethan Turner (160) each competed in finals to place second, and Nate Schnur (138) won his third-place bout by fall.

Boyd capped his 5-0 record for the day with a 13-2 major decision over Jaden Lambert of Belton after surging to the title match with four consecutive falls.

Dunlap pinned Jayce Neugebauer of Har-Ber (Ark.) at the 2:36 mark to total four falls and a decision. Johnson survived decisions of 9-8 and 3-1 early on before posting two first-period falls.

Cook registered three falls plus a 16-0 tech, and Felker had two falls within a 3-1 performance. Turner was bolstered by a two 3-2 wins and an injury default while going 3-2 in matches.

Farmington will host tri-matches on Tuesday and Thursday.

Nixa 36, Farmington 33

NIXA, Mo. – Five consecutive victories at the largest weight classes helped Nixa rally past Farmington 36-33 in the season-opening dual on Friday.

Former state medalist Dayton Boyd (113) paced the Knights with a fall in 39 seconds. Presley Johnson (120), Trenton Mattingly (106) and Ethan Turner (160) also pinned their opponents.

Farmington picked up decisions of 9-6 from Blake Cook (132) and 6-3 from fellow senior Drew Felker (145). Trace Dunlap (152) earned an 11-1 major decision.

Match Results:

106 – Trenton Mattingly (F) fall Logan Flemming, 3:08

113 – Dayton Boyd (F) fall Sam Mayes, 0:39

120 – Presley Johnson (F) fall Brayden Villareal, 2:34

126 – Zan Fugitt (N) fall Zach Dennis, 0:56

132 – Blake Cook (F) dec Peyton Moore, 9-6

138 – Aiden Ward (N) fall Nate Schnur, 2:51

145 – Drew Felker (F) dec Dylan Webster, 6-3

152 – Trace Dunlap (F) m-dec Nate Brower, 11-1

160 – Ethan Turner (F) fall Alexander Bewley, 4:41

170 – Cole Crahan (N) fall Matthew Wade, 0:52

182 – Avry Rutherford (N) m-dec William Rodgers, 17-5

195 – Brennan Carey (N) fall Rowdy Vaugh, 0:29

220 – John Gholson (N) fall Taylor Ogden, 1:12

285 – Charles Speake (N) dec Peyton Simily, 8-4

Westminster Tournament

LADUE, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve competed against more than 10 larger schools, and finished second to Washington at the Westminster Tournament on Saturday.

Bryant Schwent (113), Gavin Gross (132) and Ethan Ogden (182) went unbeaten at the event to earn first place in their weight classes.

Schwent was 5-0 with the maximum five falls, the longest lasting just 2:36. Gross ended 4-0 with two falls and a 12-0 major decision in the final, while Odgen turned a 4-0 record with four falls.

Dale Propst (220) took second place after advancing with a 9-7 sudden victory in the quarterfinals.

Ryan Schmelzle (285) and Owen Drury (120) also had runner-up results with three falls each for the Dragons. Isaiah Basler (126) and Evan Winters (145) each won their hird-place matches.

GIRLS WRESTLING

John Burroughs Tournament

LADUE, Mo. – Central wrestlers Karlee LaChance and Savannah Scheldberg finished atop their own weight divisions on Saturday at the John Burroughs Tournament.

The Lady Rebels stacked up fifth among varsity teams while event champion Eureka nearly doubled the point total of its nearest competitor.

LaChance pinned junior varsity teammate Joslyn Rincon at 2:41 and Wright City foe Samantha Byerley in 55 seconds to prevail at 120 pounds.

Scheldberg (130) secured a fall and 15-2 major decision while topping her three-person division. Chloe Yount (105) finished 1-1 for the tournament.

Lady Patriot Classic

MANCHESTER, Mo. – The Potosi girls placed 11th out of 15 varsity teams during the Lady Patriot Classic tournament on Saturday at Parkway South High School.

Allison Missey (105) finished second overall with a 4-1 record, earning four straight falls before running into St. Clair opponent Summer Fingers.

Harley Vance won three of her five matches to land seventh at 130 pounds.

Northwest produced two bracket champions and three runners-up to claim the trophy by 25 ½ points over Washington.

