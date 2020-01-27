JACKSON, Mo. – Another strong showing at the SEMO Conference wrestling tournament left Farmington in second place behind a familiar rival Saturday.
Jackson marked the performance standard of the two-day event for a fourth consecutive year, and compiled a margin of victory that spanned 128 ½ points at its home venue.
The Indians were paced by five bracket champions – Riley Wiseman (113), Garner Horman (152), Noah Urhahn (160), Cole Parker (182) and unbeaten Cole Amelunke (195).
Reigning state titlist Austin Wadlow added another top medal at 120 pounds, and Smokey Branch (145) delivered Farmington a second individual crown with his breakout tournament.
The Knights used a runner-up result from Judd Cunningham and third-place wins by Nate Schnur and Kyle Crawford to outlast Poplar Bluff and fourth-best Hillsboro in school rankings.
Wadlow collected his first of three falls in just 8 seconds, and posted shutout decisions of 3-0 over Rhett Wiseman of Jackson and Dalton McNeal of Ste. Genevieve 5-0 to lead Farmington.
Branch dominated three opponents with a pin at 28 seconds and two technical falls, then topped Mason Keena of Dexter 11-5. He maintained control against Levi Kaelin of Jackson for a 5-1 championship win.
Cunningham (195) breezed to the final round with three early falls and a 10-2 major decision. His quest for the top of the podium was blocked as Cole Parker of Jackson secured the pin.
Crawford (126) suffered his lone defeat to James Short of Hillsboro. He otherwise pinned four foes and punctuated the evening with a 12-5 decision over North County’s Chris Singleton.
Schnur (106) performed much better than his .500 season record might suggest, topping Jacob Leavitt of Jackson 5-3 for third after getting three first-period falls in earlier rounds.
Dayton Boyd (113) and Drew Felker (138) each bounced back from semifinal losses to earn favorable decisions while taking fourth place for Farmington.
Royce Harris (195) was also fourth after improving his position with a consolation fall, while Kael Krause (170) and Blake Cook (132) won their fifth-place bouts for the Knights.
Kade Willis became a repeat champion for Central while moving from the 126 class to 132 this season. He picked up a fall, technical fall and major decision before handing Dalton Litzsinger of Hillsboro just his second defeat of the season in an 8-4 showdown.
Central lined up sixth among 16 teams in the standings, two spots ahead of district rival Ste. Genevieve. North County, Potosi and Valle Catholic faded farther back.
Blake Bolin (152) also surged into the finals for the Rebels, but was pinned by Horman at the 3:50 mark after two falls preceded a 9-8 win over third-round foe Dylan Jordan of Cape Central.
You have free articles remaining.
William Mayberry (160) went 3-2 on the weekend with three falls, and ended up fourth while Austin Carver (220) grabbed a fifth-place fall for Central.
Ste. Genevieve was highlighted by an individual crown at 138 pounds, as Jacob Dickens emerged with a narrow 2-1 triumph over Griffin Ray of Hillsboro. Dickens improved to 27-3 overall.
Teammate Dalton McNeal (120) carved a path to the final with four straight falls, including three during the opening period, and wound up second after encountering Wadlow.
Gavin Gross (113) edged Boyd 4-0 in a third-place contest, and went 5-1 for the Dragons with four falls. His lone setback of the tournament came against Wiseman, 6-4 in overtime.
Ryan Schmelzle (285) notched a 6-3 victory for fifth place to help Ste. Genevieve.
Cody White (113) registered the highest finish for North County as runner-up. He carried a 26-1 record into a championship round before dropped a 3-1 battle to Wiseman.
All five matches for White lasted the full six minutes and ended in decisions. He dodged an early test from Gavin Hicks of Poplar Bluff to win 4-2, and later got past Boyd 13-10.
Singleton (126) started off with four straight victories, and pinned Potosi opponent David Coroama in a consolation bout before Crawford defeated him 12-5 for third place.
Kyle Cresswell (152) claimed fifth for the Raiders despite notching five falls in seven total bouts.
Potosi junior Keki Ortiz wrestled for the heavyweight title after pinning three opponents and sneaking past Michael Weinhold of Central 2-0. Herman Jackson of New Madrid topped Ortiz 3-0 in the final.
Coroama (126) placed fifth for the Trojans after going 4-3 in seven matches, and closed with his second fall of the weekend.
Valle Catholic standout Trey Huck (160) registered two falls and edged Alex Townsend of Dexter 5-4 in the quarterfinal round before bowing out due to medical forfeit.
Team Standings:
1. Jackson 692; 2. Farmington 564 ½; 3. Poplar Bluff 550 ½; 4. Hillsboro 547 ½; 5. Dexter 428; 6. Central 404 ½; 7. Windsor 390; 8. Ste. Genevieve 387 ½; 9. Cape Central 356 ½; 10. New Madrid 272; 11. Sikeston 252; 12. North County 246 ½; 13. Potosi 177 ½; 14. Kennett 175; 15. Valle Catholic 162; 16. Notre Dame 71
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.