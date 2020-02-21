Wadlow, Gross advance to state wrestling finals

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Farmington senior wrestler Austin Wadlow moved to the precipice of repeating as Class 3 state champion with two dominant performances on Friday.
The Knights guaranteed themselves six medalists and remained squarely in team trophy hunt by landing in a tie for fourth alongside Smithville with 73 points through two days of action at Mizzou Arena.
Neosho widened its enormous lead on the way to a sure championship with 146 points. Lebanon was edging Kearney 94-85 for second place.
Wadlow pinned Braden Stark of Ft. Zumwalt East in the second period during the 120-pound bracket quarterfinals, and will carry a 32-3 record into his title match on Saturday.
The semifinal round was just as impressive for Wadlow, who registered seven takedowns and conceded only escapes to Cole Patton of Lebanon in a 14-6 major decision.
Reigning state runner-up Kaylee Gross also highlighted the Ste. Genevieve girls by clinching her second consecutive appearance in a championship showdown.
Gross returned to the 166-pound state final with a steady 10-4 victory over Emma Schreiber of Kirkwood after pinning Aliyah Ashby of North Kansas City in the quarterfinal round.
A daunting challenge stands between Gross (30-2) and a championship. Her opponent Saturday evening, unbeaten De Soto star Jaycee Foeller (46-0), is the only wrestler to defeat Gross this winter.
Central junior Kade Willis also sought a second consecutive final in Class 2, and earned a tying takedown before ending his 132-pound semifinal test in frustrating fashion.
Jay Strausbaugh of Logan-Rogersville reeled off the next six points to lead 10-4, and improved to 53-0 overall when an injury forced a stoppage for Willis as the second period concluded.
Farmington had an opportunity to send four wrestlers to the champions walk on Saturday night as Kyle Crawford, Blake Cook and Rothman joined Wadlow as quarterfinal winners.
Crawford (126) and Cook (132) were each pinned during the night session. Harris (220), who missed all but one night of the regular season due to injury, battled to a 7-2 defeat.
But each member of that trio can rebound for a third-place finish starting on Saturday morning, along with teammates Judd Cunningham and Smokey Branch.
Cunningham (195) registered a fall and 7-1 decision in two elimination bouts, and Branch emerged from an 8-3 setback by scoring a 3-0 victory and second-period fall in back-to-back efforts.
Ste. Genevieve is on pace to pick up three medals after Jacob Dickens and Gavin Gross fell short while challenging for title shots in Class 2.
Dickens (138) roared through the quarterfinals with a 6-0 shutout, and was topped 8-3 in the semifinals after trailing 6-1 in the opening period.
Gross rallied for a go-ahead takedown in the closing seconds of his first match on Friday to prevail 3-2, and sustained a subsequent 8-2 loss.
Dalton McNeal (120) averted elimination twice for the Dragons, following up a major decision with an exciting fall just 20 seconds after beginning the third period with a tying escape.
Jonathon Coroama (120) of North County reached the semifinal phase and achieved medal status with a hard-fought 5-4 decision, then struggled to a 12-1 setback against Eli Ashcroft of Kearney.
Potosi junior Keki Ortiz (38-10) pinned his first heavyweight consolation opponent on Friday early in the second period, then lost by fall to Levi Kenady of Buffalo after being tied 1-1 in the third.
Three athletes from Valle Catholic – Trey Huck, Josh Bieser and Peyton Tucker – ended their respective season one victory short of the medals podium.
Huck (160), who arrived at the tournament undefeated at 29-0, got a late takedown in his final match as a senior, but Hunter Nelson of Marceline escaped in the closing seconds for a 5-3 win.
Bieser (152) survived two elimination rounds before being handed a 4-2 loss, and Tucker (145) endured a similar conclusion by a 4-2 margin after staying alive with a second-period fall.
North County junior Mikayla Whatley will place somewhere between third and sixth in the 115-pound girls bracket after being pinned in the third period by Harrisonville freshman Chloe Herrick.
Whatley suffered just her second loss of the season, and had reached the semifinal round with a thrilling 3-1 overtime victory just a few hours earlier.
Maggie Myracle (187) and Genevieve Nickelson (130) of Ste. Genevieve and Central sophomore Karlee LaChance (110) were each pinned in the second wrestleback round during early afternoon action.
Myracle entered the state bracket with a perfect 29-0 record before suffering an upset in her opener on Thursday. LaChance won her initial bout before dropping an 8-3 quarterfinal decision.
Although the Central boys began the event with nine qualifiers, only Willis navigated the first round while two others remained in contention. Austin Hassell (113) was eliminated by tech fall, and Cody Skaggs (170) was pinned on Friday.
Ste. Genevieve lost Dale Propst (182) via fall in an early Class 2 match. David Coroama of Potosi (126) bypassed his elimination contest due to medical forfeit.
Farmington’s Dayton Boyd (113) and Drew Felker (138) were ousted in narrow decisions. Chris Singleton (126) and Jordan Borseth (145) met similar fates for North County.
FRIDAY RESULTS
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Central:
110 – Karlee LaChance (24-9)
- Lost by dec to Jordan Viles (Winnetonka), 8-3
- Lost by fall to Aiya Mayer (Carrollton), 3:21
North County:
115 – Mikayla Whatley (26-2)
- Won by dec over Lexi Hatfield (Staley), 3-1 SV
- Lost by fall to Chloe Herrick (Harrisonville), 4:39
Ste. Genevieve:
130 – Genevieve Nickelson (28-7)
- Lost by fall to Justice Seely (Waynesville), 2:13
166 – Kaylee Gross (30-2)
- Won by fall over Aliyah Ashby (North Kansas City), 2:52
- Won by dec over Emma Schreiber (Kirkwood), 10-4
187 – Maggie Myracle (30-2)
- Lost by fall to Jasmine Duncan (Waynesville), 3:26
CLASS 1 BOYS
Valle Catholic:
145 – Peyton Tucker (20-10)
- Won by fall over Butch Walters (Mid-Buchanan), 2:01
- Lost by dec to Mason Barnett (Marceline), 3-1
152 – Josh Bieser (27-14)
- Won by medical forfeit over Braden Carpenter (Lawson),
- Lost by dec to Matthew Schueddig (Whitfield), 4-2
160 – Trey Huck (31-2)
- Lost by maj dec to Lucas Pemberton (Hallsville), 18-6
- Won by fall over Landon Clement (Diamond), 2:06
- Lost by dec to Hunter Nelson (Marceline), 5-3
CLASS 2 BOYS
Central:
113 – Austin Hassell (26-16)
- Lost by tech fall to Joseph Lause (Borgia), 15-0, 5:00
132 – Kade Willis (40-5)
- Won by tech fall over Caleb Meeks (Blair Oaks), 16-1 5:42
- Lost by injury default to Jay Strausbaugh (Logan-Rogersville), 10-4
170 – Cody Skaggs (29-22)
- Lost by fall to Blake Daher (Buffalo), 1:36
Ste. Genevieve:
113 – Gavin Gross (35-9)
- Won by dec over Brayan Juarez (Mexico), 3-2
- Lost by dec to Ethan Day (Excelsior Springs), 8-2
120 – Dalton McNeal (39-11)
- Lost by fall to Jackson Caswell (Fulton), 5:49
- Won by maj dec over Chance Phillips (Savannah), 11-2
- Won by fall over Ricardo Juarez (Mexico), 4:20
138 – Jacob Dickens (34-4)
- Won by dec over Carson Smith (Oak Grove), 6-0
- Lost by dec to Joseph Semerad (Monett), 9-3
182 – Dale Propst (27-22)
- Lost by fall to Keegan Reynolds (Cameron), 0:41
Potosi:
126 – David Coroama (31-16)
- Lost by medical forfeit to Dillon Witt (Sullivan)
285 – Keki Ortiz (38-10)
- Won by fall over Josh Dunmire (Fulton), 2:08
- Lost by fall to Levi Kenady (Buffalo), 4:37
CLASS 3 BOYS
Farmington:
113 – Dayton Boyd (22-12)
- Lost by dec to Kyshin Isringhausen (Branson), 5-3
120 – Austin Wadlow (32-3)
- Won by fall over Braden Stark (Ft. Zumwalt East), 3:42
- Won by maj dec over Cole Patton (Lebanon), 14-6
126 – Kyle Crawford (37-12)
- Won by fall over Jeffery Kobel (Smithville), 1:07
- Lost by fall to Zack Fennell (Rolla), 2:27
132 – Blake Cook (31-19)
- Won by dec over Isaac Roberson (McCluer North), 8-3
- Lost by fall to Kolton Sanders (Neosho), 0:37
138 – Drew Felker (31-18)
- Lost by dec to Ben Locke (Kearney), 3-0
145 – Smokey Branch (37-13)
- Lost by dec to Ryan Hampton (Smithville), 8-3
- Won by dec over Brett St. John (Westminster Christian), 3-0
- Won by fall over Mujahid Smith (Ruskin), 2:57
182 – Judd Cunningham (39-9)
- Lost by fall to Jeremiah Larson (Neosho), 1:50
- Won by fall over Jackson Ward (Liberty-Wentzville), 3:25
- Won by dec over Kolby Conkin (Ft. Zumwalt South), 7-1
220 – Rothman Harris (6-2)
- Won by dec over Keegan Bradley (Belton), 3-1
- Lost by dec to Evan Bragee (Ft. Zumwalt South), 7-2
North County:
120 – Jonathon Coroama (25-6)
- Won by dec over Ettien Rodgers (Hazelwood East), 5-4
- Lost by maj dec to Eli Ashcroft (Kearney), 12-1
126 – Chris Singleton (30-10)
- Lost by dec to Jeffery Kobel (Smithville), 4-2
145 – Jordan Borseth (34-13)
- Lost by fall to Caden Green (Kearney), 1:06
- Lost by dec to Ruger Leppert (Marshfield), 5-2