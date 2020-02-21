Wadlow, Gross advance to state wrestling finals

Huck (160), who arrived at the tournament undefeated at 29-0, got a late takedown in his final match as a senior, but Hunter Nelson of Marceline escaped in the closing seconds for a 5-3 win.

Bieser (152) survived two elimination rounds before being handed a 4-2 loss, and Tucker (145) endured a similar conclusion by a 4-2 margin after staying alive with a second-period fall.

North County junior Mikayla Whatley will place somewhere between third and sixth in the 115-pound girls bracket after being pinned in the third period by Harrisonville freshman Chloe Herrick.

Whatley suffered just her second loss of the season, and had reached the semifinal round with a thrilling 3-1 overtime victory just a few hours earlier.

Maggie Myracle (187) and Genevieve Nickelson (130) of Ste. Genevieve and Central sophomore Karlee LaChance (110) were each pinned in the second wrestleback round during early afternoon action.

Myracle entered the state bracket with a perfect 29-0 record before suffering an upset in her opener on Thursday. LaChance won her initial bout before dropping an 8-3 quarterfinal decision.