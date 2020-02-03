{{featured_button_text}}
Wadlow hitting mat for Gardner-Webb
Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington High School senior Austin Wadlow signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday morning to wrestle and continue his education at Gardner-Webb University, a NCAA Division I program and member of the Southern Conference located in Boiling Springs, N.C. Wadlow returned from injury to capture the Class 3 state title at 113 pounds last year with a 36-6 record, and is also the reigning SEMO Conference champion at 120 pounds with a current 25-3 mark. He plans to pursue a career in nursing. Also seated are his parents Laura and Randy Wadlow. Pictured standing, from left, are Farmington assistant wrestling coaches Cody Compton and Ryan Wadlow and head wrestling coach John Krause.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments