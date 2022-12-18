Weekend Wrestling: Bonnell wins 200th dual leading Dragons

MOBERLY, Mo. – Jared Bonnell surpassed 200 dual victories over 11 years as head wrestling coach of the Ste. Genevieve boys, who prevailed against six of nine opponents on Friday and Saturday.

The Dragons defeated Reeds Spring (60-21), Moberly (45-30), Owensville (69-6), Westminster (60-12), Fulton (62-17) and St. James (63-18) during the Sam Richardson Duals event.

Ste. Genevieve narrowly suffered all three losses by six points or less against Blair Oaks (37-31), Kirksville (40-38) and Cameron (39-37).

Evan Winters and Mason Langeneckert each went undefeated for the weekend while teammates Blake Meyer and Bryant Schwent posted 6-1 records for the Dragons.

Winters wrestled nine times overall, and collected eight falls plus a decision at 144 pounds. Langeneckert (157) also starred at 8-0 with seven falls and one major decision while receiving one forfeit.

Meyer (113) endured his first varsity loss, but pinned his other six opponents. Schwent (120) produced six falls in seven bouts for Ste. Genevieve.

Dalton McBride (190) bounced back from two losses with five consecutive falls amid a 6-2 record. Jacob Schweigert (285) was 5-2 overall with four falls.

Gabe Willett (175) captured four of his six contested matches, and Carter Worley (106) ended up 3-2 in five bouts. Cameron Vogt (120) won his lone match by fall.

Chaminade Tournament

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Five members of the North County boys wrestling team placed second in their respective weight classes after peaking in title bouts on Saturday.

The Raiders finished third among 13 varsity squads behind champion Parkway West and Vianney at the single-day Chaminade Tournament.

Kolton Boylan (144) was one potential move away from a title, but dropped an 8-6 overtime battle to Sam Loiterstein of Ladue after posting two falls.

Brady Duncan (126) earned two first-period falls and earlier decisions of 9-3 and 5-2 for North County to amass a 4-1 record.

Mason Lay (215) scored his third straight fall with nine seconds left in regulation during the semifinal round. Levi Trautwein (120) and Dylan Visnovske (132) equaled his 3-1 tournament mark.

Cooper Dunn (165) capped a 3-1 tournament by pinning his last opponent at 2:28 for third place.

Kansas City Stampede

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Farmington finished near the middle of a 67-team pack over the weekend at the prestigious Kansas City Stampede meet.

Presley Johnson (120) and Owen Birkner (165) each posted 4-2 individual records within championship brackets. Several teammates picked up multiple wins in second-chance action on Saturday.

Johnson notched three falls along with a 7-2 decision while Birkner rebounded from a shutout loss with two falls and two decisions for the Knights.

Trace Dunlap (144) finished with a 3-2 mark, including three falls, and Zeke Moreland (132) did likewise with two falls and a 13-2 major decision.

Kyeler Aders (150) and Rowdy Vaugh (215) were both 2-2 in feature brackets.

Cape Tiger Classic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Austin Hassell finished runner-up at 120 pounds, and Central landed ninth out of 15 participating teams Saturday at the Cape Tiger Classic.

JaRi Campbell of Christian County (Ky.) earned a championship pin over Hassell, who reached the final following a winning decision, fall and 15-3 major decision.

Hunter Settles (157) ended his weekend placing fourth on a medical forfeit, and went 2-2 overall with a 7-0 decision and 13-5 major for the Rebels.

Cole Crocker (132) placed sixth with a 3-3 tournament record.

Northwest outlasted Jefferson City and Howell North for the team title.

Potosi standout Aden Martinez (215) was pinned in a title bout after advancing with a second-period fall and solid 12-5 semifinal decision.

Battle at Katy Trail

SEDALIA, Mo. – Valle Catholic competed at the 43-team Battle at Katy Trail tournament, and locked up 22nd place while Noah Elbert and Joseph Flieg earned medalist honors.

Elbert (215) notched four consecutive falls and a 6-4 decision in the quarterfinal round before dropping his semifinal and third-place matches to finish fourth overall.

Flieg (132) collected a 7-6 win for fifth place, and delivered a 7-1 record on the weekend with six falls. His lone defeat was a 9-0 result in the quarters.

Kaden Gegg (106) went 3-2 with two falls and a 7-0 decision while taking seventh for the Warriors.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Cape Tiger Classic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Addison Wells and Addisyn Gasaway won third-place matches, and the Central girls placed fourth among 15 wrestling teams at the Cape Tiger Classic on Friday night.

Wells (105) secured consecutive first-period falls, and Gasaway (140) registered three falls in four bouts for the Lady Rebels.

Taylor Sharp (115), Tessa Monier (130) and Ella Mitchem (190) were fourth in their respective weight classes. Hannah Allen (120) won her fifth-place contest 11-9 on an overtime takedown.

Potosi entered three athletes at the event. Allison Missey (110) and Harley Vance (125) each posted 3-1 records with three falls to finish third.

Northwest captured the team crown in a runaway by 133 points over second-place Francis Howell.

Lady Mustangs Christmas Clash

ELDON, Mo. – Paitlyn Basler won six of her eight matches over two days at 110 pounds, and helped Ste. Genevieve placed sixth among 24 teams at the Lady Mustangs Christmas Clash.

Basler registered six falls as division runner-up, and was only defeated by Jazlyn Smith-Freeman of Smith Cotton twice in the preliminary phase and championship bout.

Dakotah Medows (125) finished 6-2 overall with five falls, and captured third place with a 7-5 decision for the Dragons. Hailey Wheeler (155) also seized third after going 5-1 with five pins.

Katlynn Lay (135) pinned four opponents while placing fourth.

Southern Boone took the title by a comfortable margin over top contenders Waynesville and Willard.